2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship at Annapolis, USA - Day 4

by Bryan Richardson today at 8:53 am

Organizers of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship said from the outset that versatility would prove crucial to winning. That is because Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay figured to deliver a wide range of wind conditions over the course of a week.

Mike Holt and Carl Smit proved to be the best all-around team, which was a surprise even to them. Holt and Smit clinched the championship with one race to spare thaks to a dominant performance on the fourth day of the competition.

Heavy breeze came to the Chesapeake on Thursday and the Holt-Smit tandem sailed superbly – posting an impressive score line of 3-1-3. They were able to throw out a 15th absorbed in Race 3 and mathematically secured the title as a result.

"It's amazing, just amazing. We didn't really know for sure until we came ashore. We kept running the numbers and thinking we won, but we weren't positive until we actually looked at the scoreboard," Holt said. "It's fantastic, especially here in Annapolis. This is not a venue at which we thought we could possibly win."

This is the second SAP 5O5 World Championship for Holt and Smit, who captured their first together in 2015 off Port Elizabeth, South Africa. They have developed a reputation as heavy air specialists who did not perform well in light to moderate conditions.

"It does make us proud, because we've always been considered heavy air sailors. To come here to Annapolis and be able to win a world championship held in a range of conditions is just brilliant," said Holt, a Santa Cruz, California resident who owns a software integration firm.

Holt-Smit placed second in Race 1 in moderate wind (10-11 knots) on Sunday then won Race 2 in relatively lighter air (7-10 knots) on Tuesday. Holt was asked why the IO Integration team fared better in those types of conditions.

"I lost a bunch of weight," Holt said. "Carl was supposed to, but he failed on that mission so I did it all by myself. Actually, today Carl's weight was good. I certainly wasn't going to complain about it today."

Smit mentioned that he and Holt have worked to improve their performance in light to moderate air, traveling to Europe to compete against 505 teams that are strong in those conditions.

"We knew this was going to be a really tough venue because light air is generally not our favourite. That being said, we knew we had to get better in the light stuff to have any chance here," said Smit, a member of co-host Eastport Yacht Club. "We felt good going into today because we put some decent results on the board in the lighter conditions. It was tough sailing today as well because there were still some big shifts, some big puffs. We're just so psyched to win this championship. It's just a great feeling of accomplishment."

This is the third SAP 5O5 World Championship for Holt, who won in 2014 with Rob Woelfel as crew. Considering the caliber of competition in Annapolis, the British native never imagined clinching the regatta with one day of sailing remaining.

"That's just crazy, completely crazy. Our goal going into the week was to simply have a chance on the final day," Holt said. "Those last days are always scary, so to avoid having to worry about the last day is just fantastic."

All the heavy air specialists were thrilled to wake up on Thursday morning and hear the forecast for 15-20 knot winds. That proved accurate, although significant shifts and large holes tested the 87-boat fleet.

Defending world champions Mike Martin and Adam Lowry had their best day of the regatta with results of 2-6-1. Martin and Lowry showed off their heavy air chops with tremendous boat speed and almost flawless manoeuvrers.

"Super tough, super tricky conditions because there was sort of two breezes, one coming out of the river and one coming down the bay," Martin said. "It was up and down, back and forth – just really challenging. So we're pretty happy with our finishes today."

Martin and Lowry, who list Mill Valley, California as home port and are St. Francis Yacht Club members, used a perfect gybe set while rounding the first windward mark to take the lead in the opening race on Thursday. They led until the seventh and final leg, but fell into a hole and were passed by the German team comprised of Kai Bertallot and Jan Reifferscheidt.

"On the final run, the Germans gybed before us, caught a big puff and carried down," Martin said. "We were going well and suddenly the wind dropped out on us."

Martin and Lowry would not be denied in Race 7 – getting a great start and stretching out on every leg in winning by 150 meters.

"Adam did a really good job of looking for pressure. We started left because we thought there was pressure there and picked up a nice lefty," Martin said. "We stayed in pressure the whole time and that seemed to work."

Three terrific results jumped Martin-Lowry up to fifth in the overall standings. They struggled in the light stuff on Tuesday, suffering back-to-back results of 21 and 25.

"It's always fun sailing in breeze," Martin said. "It would just be nice to do well in all conditions. If we had sailed better on the lighter days we'd be in better position overall right now. A lot of stuff happened today. We'll look at our scores and figure out our plan for tomorrow."

Bertallot and Reifferscheidt, residents of Kiel, Germany, had a tremendous day on the water – tying Holt and Smit with seven points on the day. As previously mentioned, they passed Martin and Lowery on the final downwind leg to win Race 5 then passed Holt and Smit to place second in Race 7.

To be able to pass two world champions on the same day was pretty cool for us. Just very, very exciting," said Bertallot, the driver.

This is the third SAP 5O5 World Championship for the Germans, who finished 25th in Kiel (2014) and 24th in Weymouth, England (2016). They currently sit in seventh place and are hoping a good result in the eighth and final race on Friday will maintain or improve that position.

"Top 10 would be a really big jump for us," Bertallot said. "We are a bit heavier than many of the other crews so today was our type of conditions. We had very good speed both upwind and downwind and sort of figured out the shifty winds. Sometimes we were lucky to pick up some favourable shifts."

Andy Smith and Roger Gilbert led the regatta going into Thursday's action and were still right there after posting a fifth and a third to start off. However, a 15th in Race 7 proved costly and forced the British team to keep the 10th it took in Race 1.

"I think we just have to keep sailing the way we have been and hope for the best," Smith said when asked about securing runner-up status.

Principal race officer Sandy Grosvenor will hold just one race on Friday and there figures to be further shuffling of the standings since a second throwout will come into play with the completion of an eighth race.

Results after Day 4:

Pos Sail No Noat Name Helm / Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 Pts 1 USA 9072 IO Integration Mike Holt / Carl Smit 2 1 15 5 3 1 3 15 2 GBR 9088 Gill Race Team Andy Smith / Roger Gilbert 10 3 6 2 5 3 15 29 3 USA 9091 Its Big Its White Edward Conrads / Brian Haines 9 6 7 1 4 20 6 33 4 GBR 9190 P and B Race Team Ian Pinnell / Dave Shelton 4 4 8 21 10 7 5 38 5 USA 9106 Mike's Boat Mike Martin / Adam Lowry 8 21 25 6 2 6 1 44 6 USA 9173 Team Rooster Tyler Moore / Rob Woelfel 3 25 27 15 6 2 8 59 7 GER 8929 8929 Kai Bertallot / Jan Reifferscheidt 15 9 35 29 1 4 2 60 8 USA 9003 Toxic Asset Jesse Falsone / Chris Behm 17 16 3 8 DNF 16 12 72 9 USA 9160 Frozen Banana Howard Hamlin / Andy Zinn 1 5 4 41 8 18 DNF 77 10 USA 8995 blue boat Kevin Taugher / Reeve Dunn 5 20 19 10 11 DNF 16 81 11 USA 8970 Bessy Christopher Segerblom / Eric Anderson 29 8 23 25 14 8 7 85 12 GBR 9180 Ovington Boats Nathan Batchelor / Norman Byrd 23 2 11 4 27 32 20 87 13 FRA 9175 505 Philippe Boite / Florian Corbel 11 18 30 7 13 19 19 87 14 USA 9102 SUP Douglas Hagan / Shane Illidge 6 7 9 9 38 27 33 91 15 GER 9043 Bikini Atoll Angela Stenger / Skipper: Nikola Birkner 19 10 1 14 20 DNF 28 92 16 USA 9007 License to Kill Matthew Barry / Thomas Barrows 22 12 18 19 24 17 4 92 17 USA 8715 Pressure Drop Ethan Bixby / Parry Barclay 18 19 2 22 36 5 27 93 18 USA 8681 Park Miller LLC Stuart Park / Ryan Cox 7 31 41 27 9 13 9 96 19 GER 9169 compensation‑partner.de Tim Boeger / Finn Boeger 14 11 38 55 7 25 11 106 20 AUS 9167 Soaked Nigel Lott / Bob Franks 24 14 31 17 23 10 23 111 21 USA 8830 NESS Drew Buttner / Mark Zagol 21 36 47 3 18 26 13 117 22 USA 9095 Highway 95 Revisited Macy Nelson / Russell Miller 32 62 29 12 15 24 17 129 23 GBR 9178 bottle of red bottle of white chris lewns / Jarrod Simpson 30 45 40 20 21 9 14 134 24 GER 9146 Magic Marine Jens Findel / Johannes Tellen 46 43 12 DSQ 17 12 10 140 25 AUS 9191 Swear jar Malcolm Higgins / Marcus Cooper 16 24 26 37 31 23 24 144 26 USA 9005 USA 9005 Gordon Russell / Martin Goult 44 35 13 18 56 11 26 147 27 GBR 9179 The Mechanic Tudor Owen / Thomas Bruton 41 27 55 13 30 22 18 151 28 USA 8913 USA8913 Dan Herlihy / Austin Powers 12 26 17 31 48 62 22 156 29 USA 909 IBIYCYHI A.J. Conrads / Richard Mundell 20 28 43 39 16 34 21 158 30 AUS 9110 OCCY 2 Mark Stowell / Adam Brenz‑Verca 28 50 24 16 28 31 34 161 31 USA 8831 Big Red Dog Kerry Poe / Paul VonGrey 13 42 33 60 12 33 30 163 32 AUS 9028 Earle Grey Earle Alexander / Ian Gregg 25 22 34 36 25 29 32 167 33 IRL 8987 Lookadatla Peter Scannell / John Dunlea 33 49 45 24 29 14 29 174 34 USA 8851 USA 8851 Ted Huebner / Mike Komar 27 47 22 26 35 35 35 180 35 FRA 9150 KE ATAO IV Herve de Kergariou / Guillaume de Kergariou 50 17 20 11 46 54 43 187 36 AUS 9134 Boaty McBoatface Curtis Hartmann / Michael Quirk 39 34 50 DSQ 26 15 36 200 37 CAN 7200 More Desperate Measures Jeff Boyd / Rachael Boyd 60 33 14 30 42 51 38 208 38 USA 904 904 Benton Amthor / Doug Amthor 31 DSQ 16 33 52 38 42 212 39 USA 9041 Bench Mark Henry Amthor / Dustin Romey 26 71 52 40 34 21 41 214 40 USA 9172 Tamaki Paul Scoffin / Brendan Heussler 49 44 37 42 22 36 37 218 41 USA 8631 FB Incognito Tom Crawford / Pierre Jeangirard 55 15 73 32 32 43 50 227 42 USA 8814 Sojourner Lin Robson / Matthew Gardiner 57 32 5 44 51 72 46 235 43 AUS 9115 SailingBits.com Dean Souter / Brad Clarke 54 13 21 34 DNF DNF 31 242 44 USA 8850 Dr. Crash Doug Watson / Gabriel Watson 64 48 10 38 50 41 DNC 251 45 USA 8841 Swagman Michael Coe / Ali Meller 35 29 28 35 40 DNF DNC 256 46 AUS 8877 LEE Sails Amy Lee / Justin Mulkearns 65 41 42 49 33 53 49 267 47 DEN 9079 Little Bluenose Jesper Bülow / Søren Asboe Jørgensen 47 40 DNS DNC 37 28 40 279 48 USA 9183 No Retreat Dylan Breton / Matthew Breton 43 72 49 53 19 71 45 280 49 USA 8883 Jane's Addiction Kelsey Averill / Michael Renda 42 57 66 43 43 47 48 280 50 USA 8616 Miami Vice mike powell / Lee Laney 53 68 61 45 41 39 44 283 51 FIN 8768 Giiamari Petri Ebeling / Antti Salonen 40 56 39 66 49 36 DNC 286 52 USA 7359 Hatoup Catherine Guiader / Christopher Brady 48 30 53 28 DNF 70 62 291 53 GBR 9125 Rock Beat Roger Deane / Nigel Deane 73 70 57 63 59 30 25 304 54 USA 9116 The Great Pumpkin Katherine Long / Dan Ginther 38 38 67 58 54 68 58 313 55 GER 8988 Larissa Georg Mittermayer / Dirk Barteldt 82 23 74 79 55 37 47 315 56 POL 9132 White Wood Sailing Team Przemek Zagorski / Michal Olko 34 DSQ 69 47 71 42 52 315 57 USA 8930 Blondage Duane Delfosse / Sol Marini 62 52 58 71 39 DSQ 39 321 58 USA 8952 FIG JAM Jake Spracher / Jay Smith SCP 54 36 48 DNF 49 65 323 59 GBR 9126 Serendipity Stuart Turnbull / Andy Forman 56 51 56 73 47 69 54 333 60 AUS 8968 Devils Haircut matt Hansen / Crazy John McLean 81 61 59 68 44 48 57 337 61 CAN 8600 Mystery Marie Gendron / David Brown 58 76 32 70 62 60 56 338 62 USA 910 Schneller Kaila Pfrang / Anna Patterson 68 59 76 23 73 67 55 345 63 USA 8937 8937 Tim Murphy / Matt Merchant 51 67 71 64 61 46 61 350 64 BER 9176 Yabsta Gary Taylor / Brett Wright 59 53 46 59 SCP 64 71 351 65 USA 8194 8194 Clark Hayes / Clayton James 36 75 64 69 65 63 59 356 66 USA 7606 Battleship Brendan Connell / Steve Lovshin 52 37 DNF 50 DNF 44 DNC 357 67 CAN 9138 505 Marek Balinski / Barney Harris 75 64 63 65 53 40 DNF 360 68 USA 8081 Poly Styrene Michael Parramore / Marco Giraldi 66 58 44 75 68 59 69 364 69 USA 8439 Yes Dear! Anne Fitzpatrick / Christian Pittack 37 DNE 60 77 45 58 DNF 366 70 USA 8838 Team Trouble Sterling Spruill / Steve Taylor 70 74 79 67 63 45 53 372 71 FRA 9086 FRA 9086 Neidhart Elisabeth / David De Monteil 45 55 51 46 DNC DNC DNC 375 72 AUS 9018 Eighteen Brett Bowden / Arielle Darrow 69 65 80 54 64 61 63 376 73 GBR 9131 Ultravires Jim McGillivray / Ian Wilson 72 63 65 76 69 57 51 377 74 AUS 9071 Red Baron Richard Hyde / Lindsay Hyde 63 73 72 74 60 50 60 378 75 USA 8819 Noch Schneller Christopher Pfrang / Eric Schwab 71 46 77 52 DNF 52 DNF 387 76 CAN 8260 Red Rocket Shona Moss Lovshin / Devlin Lovshin 79 60 54 61 57 DNF DNC 400 77 CAN 8368 Send it! Paul Place / Nicolas Tosi 77 69 78 56 70 66 66 404 78 USA 8919 Safety Word Bryan Richardson / Ashley Love DNF 39 48 51 DNF DNF DNF 405 79 USA 8766 The Shocker Ian Conners / Jimmie Cockerill 61 79 68 72 DNF 55 72 407 80 CAN 8755 Kryptonite Brian Trainor / Mike Poulos 78 77 81 81 58 56 68 418 81 JPN 6999 Applesap Shiro Noguchi / Takao Fijita 76 66 DSQ 62 67 DNF 64 424 82 USA 8822 Wicked Pissa David Burchfiel / Bob Williams 84 82 62 80 DNC 65 67 440 83 GBR 8435 505 Patrick Mcgale / langdon junge 74 80 70 57 TLE DNF DNC 445 84 USA 7197 Matilda David Neal 80 81 82 78 TLE DNF 73 469 85 USA 8244 Hodor Paul Andron / Chris Drury 86 84 84 84 DNF 73 70 481 86 AUS 8738 A Salt Weapon John Macarthur‑King / Sarah Macarthur‑King 85 78 75 82 72 DNF DNC 481 87 USA 7148 Covfefe Eric Konieczynski / Kyra Tallon 83 83 83 83 DNC DNC DNC 510

505worlds2017.com