Laser Masters World Championships at Split, Croatia - Day 5

by Katie Olsen today at 7:26 am

A fresh overnight Bora wind off the land greeted Laser Master sailors and race committee as they arrived at Mornar Sailing Club in Split, Croatia on the fifth day of racing.

The northerly Bora wind created a dilemma for the Race Committee as it was expected to die and be replaced by a south westerly just after the scheduled 12:00 start time for the Standard rig fleet and 13:00 start time for the Radial Rig Fleet. The fleets were held ashore until 11.30 when the Bora started to die.

By the time the Radial fleet were released 40 minutes later the wind was already turning south. With enough wind for both fleets to get to their starting area hopes were high for a good afternoon breeze. Unfortunately, no one mentioned the plan to the wind which proceeded to die. When it finally came back it took another hour to slowly turn the south west and build to 4 knots. At 15:30 the Race committee were just about ready to abandon racing for the day wind the jumped to 6/7 knots and all fleets were able to complete one race before the Bora returned.

In the Standard fleet, Apprentice division Maciej Grabowski POL grabbed another first place to continue his perfect score which kept him ahead of Adonis Bougiouris GRE and Maxim Semerkhanov RUS. Peter Hurley USA closed the gap to Brett Bayer AUS to just one point with his second win of the series as Beyer could only finish fourth in the Masters Division. Sweden's Tomas Nordqvist split the two leading Canadians by scoring a first. Allan Clark held on to his overall lead in spite of scoring a 10th which becomes his drop race. Nordqvist's result promoted him to 2nd overall whilst Andy Roy scored another 5th that dropped into third overall. Michael Nissen from Germany scored his second win of the week in the Great Grand Masters division to take the overall lead from Mark Bethwaite AUS who finished his race in third behind Alan Keen RSA.

The Radial Fleet continues to promote Women's sailing with a record 31 women taking part across the 4 Radial divisions. In the apprentice Radial division women out-number the men and second place Anastasia Chernova RUS is chasing series leader Jon Emmett GBR who scored another first to continue his run of bullets after a drop race. It was no change at the Masters division where eleven women are sailing. Alessio Marinelli ITA score another first place while Scott Leith NZL keeps hold of second place in spite of finishing 8th, his worst position of the series. The Grand Masters fleet containing 10 women was unlucky as the wind died after only a few boats crossed the finish line. This did not affect he top 6 on the overall leader board as all of the top six finished in single figure positions.

The drama was in the Great Grand Masters that also includes 17 x 75 + years 'Legends' and three women. Bill Symes USA scored his third 1st place in the series and jumped 3 places ahead of overnight leader, Rob Lowndes AUS who finished 6th. In third place overall, Legend Kerry Waraker AUS, with another 2nd, carried on from where he left off yesterday which gives him a 19-point advantage who fished 14 which he currently can discard.

Stronger winds are forecast for Friday.

Provisional Standings after Day 5:

Standard Apprentice

1. Maciej Grabowski POL 5pts

2. Adonis Bougiouris GRE 12pts

3. Maxim Semerkhanov RUS12 pts

Standard Master

1. Brett Beyer AUS 11pts

2. Peter Hurley USA 12pts

3. Emesto Rodriguez USA 19pts

Standard Grand Master

1. Allan Clark CAN 9pts

2. Tomas Nordqvist SWE 13pts

3. Andy Roy CAN 15pts

Standard Great Grand Master

1. Michael Nissen GER 6pts

2. Mark Bethwaite AUS 7pts

3. John Pitman NZL 10pts

Radial Apprentice

1. Jon Emmett GBR 5pts

2. Anastasia Chernova RUS 14pts

3. Noel Bayard FRA 19pts

Radial Master

1. Alessio Marinelli ITA 8pts

2. Scott Leith NZL 16pts

3. Wilmar Groenendijk NED 29pts

Radial Grand Master

1. Martin White AUS 17pts

2. Pierantonio Masotto ITA 26pts

3. Rob Cage GBR 27pts

Radial Great Grand Master & 75+

1. Bill Symes USA 11pts

2. Robert Lowndes AUS 14pts

3. Kerry Waraker AUS 23pts

Women's Radial Apprentice

1. Anastasia Chernova RUS 14pts

2. Georgia Chimona GRE 26pts

3. Paula Marino URU 29pts

Women's Radial Master

1. Giovanna Lenci ITA 47pts

2. Michelle Bain NZL 58pts

3. Monica Wilson USA 67pts

Women's Radial Grand Master

1. Lyndall Patterson AUS 69pts

2. Vanessa Dudley AUS 94pts

3. Anne Loren SWE 198pts

Women's Great Grand Master & 75+

1. Hilary Thomas GBR 222pts

2. Gill Waiting NZL 223pts

3. Deirdre Webster CAN 256pts

Full Results can be found at laserworlds2017.com/results