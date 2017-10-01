Please select your home edition
J/24 European Championship at Lake Balaton, Hungary - Day 2

by Júlia Dávid on 28 Sep 27 September - 1 October 2017

The second race day continued with 2 further races at the 2017 J24 European Championship on Lake Balaton. After four races three Hungarian teams rule the top of the league.

Jukebox is leading with Miklos Rauschenberger at the helm, shadowed by Jenesis, helmed by Balázs Tomai, while Pelle Nera helmed by Farkas Litkey is third. Due to the black flag start rules, yesterday's favourites, the American Keith Whittemore on Furio and the German Daniel Frost on JJone lost their positions as they haven't been able to drop their BFD's.

The day started out beautifully in 7-9 knots of easterly winds. The first three teams to round the first upwind mark during the 3rd race was German Tom Stryi (LUV), Hungarian Gabor Sallai (iJroncat) and also fellow Hungarian Farkas Litkey (Pelle Nera), keeping their positions until the finish of that race. German Stefan Karsunke on Süllberg finished fourth, while the current overall leader Miklos Rauschenberger on Jukebox crossed the finish line 5th. The middle of the fleet pretty much clustered up due to dropping winds and finished really close to each other so the Race Committee decided to shorten the course on the third and fourth legs.

J/24 European at Lake Balaton day 2 - photo © Aron Szanto
J/24 European at Lake Balaton day 2 - photo © Aron Szanto

Race 4, the second race of the day was preceded by an on-water postponement as the wind started shifting and it also dropped well below 5 knots. After a bit of waiting the regatta moved southwards, a new course was set and racing continued. Excited teams were unable to hold their horses well enough, being Black Flag Starts 6 teams, including yesterday's favourites Furio and JJone gathered BFD's for their early moves so they were forced to watch the race from the sidelines. Repeated start for Race 4 was clear. The rounding order at the 1st upwind mark was Jörn Harms on Vitesse, Balazs Tomai on Jenesis and Miklos Rauschenberger with Jukebox. The order pretty much remained the same at the end of the first round at the downwind gate only Jukebox turned a bit before Jenesis. Miklos Rauschenberger on Jukebox decided to take the left-hand mark and continue upwind on the right while Tomai on Jenesis opted for the right-hand mark and sailed on the left upwind. The 2nd upwind mark was rounded by Vitesse first, followed by Jenesis, then Fast F. The race was won by Jörn Harms on Vitesse, Jenesis with Balazs Tomai finished second, while the 3rd was taken by a female helm, Johanne Maske.

J/24 European at Lake Balaton day 2 - photo © Aron Szanto
J/24 European at Lake Balaton day 2 - photo © Aron Szanto

Race 5 started in somewhat annoyingly shifty 5-6-knot easterly winds which later completely died, so the race committee decided to abandon the race to the biggest disappointment for leading Keith Whittemore (Furio) and Farkas Litkey (Pelle Nera).

After the race, Balazs Tomai admitted that "We expected to finish in the top 10. We are awaiting further races from the 2nd spot though we are only half-way through with the regatta. This is the second time that I helm a J24 on such a prestigious regatta. I believe that teamwork is key in this class."

J/24 European at Lake Balaton day 2 - photo © Aron Szanto
J/24 European at Lake Balaton day 2 - photo © Aron Szanto

Teams will hit the water an hour earlier tomorrow in hope of more steady winds. The first start is scheduled for 9 am.

j24europeans2017.hu

