Platu25 World Championship at Velaclub Palermo - Day 3

by Platu 25 Class today at 7:32 pm

Euz II Villa Schinosa continues to hold first place after the third day of the 2017 Platu 25 World Championship here in Mondello, Italy. Today the wind was very unstable and was only between 4 and 9 knots.

In second position, Five For Fighting 3 has had to fight with the local team on Brera Hotels, that has just six more points in the ranking.

"We will try to get second place", says Alberto Wolleb, owner of Brera Hotels, "Yesterday we made a big mistake, otherwise we would be much closer to Five For Fighting 3 but we can close the gap. The Platu 25 is a fast boat and everyone is essential. It must be the whole crew to win, not a single man."

Jhaplin 007, who yesterday won one of the four races, are fourth in the standings. There is a great fight for the subsequent positions between the German team Conquest B52, the Australian team Easy Tiger, the Italians teams Birbante and Menef8 Parallelo 38.

Yesterday the Lithuanian team Mojito took a fourth place but today they obtained only 19th and 24th positions, "It was very tough today" said Mojito's skipper, Juozas Gordevicius, "Yesterday we had a fourth place in the last race an were very happy, but our goal is to learn and to have fun here. We'll do our best and we'll see what will happen. The Platu 25 is very technical boat and difficult and I like that so much."

Tomorrow the start is set for 11.00 am.

www.platuworlds2017.com