Please select your home edition
Edition
Ovington Boats 2014
Product Feature
The Seabreeze Handbook
The Seabreeze Handbook

Rossborough Round the Island Race at Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club

by Bill Harris today at 3:36 pm 10 September 2017
Wandering Star off Noirmont point during the Rossborough Round the Island (Jersey) Race © Bill Harris

The Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's annual Round the Island Race, sponsored for the second year running by leading chartered insurance brokers Rossborough Insurance, normally takes place in August, and is undoubtedly one of the major highlights of Jersey's sailing calendar.

Regularly attracting well over twenty boats, this race includes sport catamarans sailing the same forty plus miles course as the cruiser fleet. (It is not very many years since a Guernsey F18 established a new record of a few minutes over three hours for the circumnavigation).

However, for the first time in many years, light winds and spring tides conspired to cause the event, due to run on 13th August, to be postponed to 10th September. Sadly, this did not prove to be a good date for the strong contingent based in Granville who had planned to race in August.

This time the forecast was for a strong southwesterly blow leading, disappointingly, to the abandonment of racing for the sport catamaran classes. This, predictably, had an effect on the cruiser numbers and it was a diminished fleet of seven cruisers that came to the line for the 0800 start. Weather conditions were as predicted with seas to match.

In Class 1, Jeff Chinn's J105, Jewel, was first away following the start in St Aubin's Bay, rounding the Diamond Rock buoy before heading off, downtide on lumpy seas, to the distant Violet Channel buoy. Darren Stower's Projection 762, Crumpet, with spinnaker flying overhauled Jewel to be first to the Violet and the sharp left hand turn northwards. With her spi dropped, Crumpet was unable to hold Jewel as she slid past on the fetch towards St Catherine's breakwater. Whilst the two boats entered into a tacking duel, inshore, along the north coast, Jewel made better way in boisterous seas to extend her lead as she passed Grosnez. The die was cast from that point on with Jewel increasing her lead during the fetch down St Ouen's Bay and the sleigh ride from Corbière, finishing well ahead at the Diamond Rock buoy, almost breaking the five hour barrier. An excellent performance all round. Finishing second, Crumpet reported an amazing ride along the south coast with her log touching 17 knots! Further back, Peter Funk's Bavaria 35, Morrina IV and Chris Fritot & Deborah Hutching's Dehler 39, Mystique, sailing two-handed, kept close company throughout with Morrina IV finishing just two minutes ahead of Mystique after a little under six hours' racing.

Micheal and Carina Foreman's Wandering Star during the Rossborough Round the Island (Jersey) Race - photo © Simon Ropert
Micheal and Carina Foreman's Wandering Star during the Rossborough Round the Island (Jersey) Race - photo © Simon Ropert

Sailing in Class 2, Micheal and Carina Foreman's Starlight 35, Wandering Star, also sailing two-handed, and the RCIYC Team on Go-Sail's Dufour 34, Venustus, started well, keeping the Class 1 boats company until the faster boats took off on their way to the Violet Channel buoy. James Fullerton sailing his newly-acquired Cobra 750, Orca, chose discretion over adventure and prudently retired a short way down the run. The bigger boats persisted, keeping company throughout the entire circumnavigation with Wandering Star building up a short lead to finish ahead of Venustus to take the race.

Whilst the race proved to be a test for boats and crews, the consensus was that all had had an enjoyable, if challenging, time. The event drew to a close in the RCIYC Clubhouse with the prize-giving and supper. Rossborough Insurance's Managing Director, Clive de la Cour, presented the prizes saying, to great applause, that Rossborough's will sponsor the race in 2018. Commodore James Wilding congratulated all who had taken part and thanked Rossborough's for their continued and much-valued support.

Overall Results:

Jesse Boot Tropy

Class NHC A
1 Jewel – Jeff Chinn (5.07.39)
2 Crumpet – Darren Stower (5.15.14)
3 Morrina IV – Peter Funk (5.30.39)
4 Mystique of Jersey – Chris Fritot & Deborah Hutchings (5.40.37)

Class IRC 1
1 Jewel (5.02.14)
2 Crumpet (5.10.40)
3 Mystique of Jersey (5.34.20)
4 Morrina IV (5.50.25)

Cabot Memorial Trophy

Class NHC B
1 Wandering Star – Micheal & Carina Foreman (5.52.30)
2 Venustus – RCIYC Team (6.17.33)
3 Orca – James Fullerton (DNF)

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

UBS Jersey Regatta 2017
Racing runs without a hitch The nineteenth edition of the combined clubs' Jersey Regatta, sponsored for the fifth year running by UBS AG, Jersey's leading provider of wealth management solutions in the Channel Islands, was held over 15th to 17th September. Posted on 22 Sep UBS Jersey Regatta preview
19th edition to include Kona windsurfing Championship Jersey's combined sailing clubs' UBS Jersey Regatta will, once again, turn the beautiful arena of St Aubin's Bay into a hive of activity and blaze of colour when an anticipated one hundred boats come to the line for the 19th edition. Posted on 12 Aug 22nd Waller Harris two-handed Triangle Race
Unique in the Channel Island's racing calendar Twenty-two boats came to the line in St Aubin's Bay on Saturday 8th July for the 22nd edition of the Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's Waller-Harris Two-handed Triangle Race. Posted on 14 Jul Channel Islands Hobie Cat Championships
A blaze of colour in St. Aubin's Bay The Championships venue, St. Aubin's Bay, was a blaze of colour from the bright Hobie Cat sails on the first day of racing last Saturday morning. The fresh north westerly wind gusting to 23 knots at times, kept crews focused. Posted on 4 Jul RCIYC Spring Regatta
Blazing sunshine and fair breezes make for a great weekend What a weekend! Blazing sunshine and fair breezes that made both days of the Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's annual Spring Regatta, held in St Aubin's Bay over 20th and 21st May, a resounding success. Posted on 26 May RCIYC Spring Regatta Preview
Taking place on 20-21 May The RCIYC annual Spring Regatta, sponsored for the second year running by the Salty Dog Bar & Bistro, one of the Island's most popular restaurants and a close neighbour of the Club at St Aubin's Harbour, is scheduled for the weekend of 20th and 21st May. Posted on 12 May RCIYC Commodore's Cup and Cook Salver
Jersey to St Malo Race The first passage race of Jersey's sailing season, held on Friday 14th April, saw an eleven-strong fleet turn out for the Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's annual Commodore's Cup and Cook Salver Race to St Malo. Posted on 24 Apr Jackson Yacht Services Bay Race Series
Final regatta at the Royal Channel Islands YC season The Royal Channel Islands Yacht Club's annual Jackson Yacht Services Bay Race Series, held in St Aubin's Bay on Sunday 9th October was the final regatta of the year for the Island's sportsboat, cruiser, dayboat and sport catamaran classes. Posted on 15 Oct 2016 RCIYC Cadets 4-Challenge Visit
Phil Sharp and team in Jersey On Saturday Phil Sharp and team were visited by 13 cadets from the Royal Channel Island Yacht Club for an afternoon of core sailing challenges aboard Class 40 Imerys, providing insight into life as an offshore racer. Posted on 26 Sep 2016 UBS Jersey Regatta 2016
Racing to the bitter end in St Aubin's Bay The UBS Jersey Regatta, held in St Aubin's Bay and southwards, from 9th to 11th September, enjoyed interesting sailing conditions throughout, some good, some not so good but, generally, producing good racing almost to the bitter end. Posted on 16 Sep 2016

Upcoming Events

Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy