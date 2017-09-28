Seldén Mast sponsors Golden Globe Race sailor Susie Goodall

by Susannah Hart, Seldén Masts today at 10:28 am

Seldén Masts Ltd is delighted to announce their sponsorship of Golden Globe Race participant Susie Goodall.

In June 2018 Susie will join 29 other international sailors in a single-handed, 30,000 mile, non-stop round the world race. The Golden Globe Race 2018 celebrates the 50th Anniversary of Sir Robin Knox-Johnston's historic 1968/9 world first solo non-stop circumnavigation.

Competitors are limited to sailing production yachts sized between 32ft and 36ft overall which were designed prior to 1988. Entrants are also only allowed to use equipment that was available in the very first race - so basically no modern technology at all!

Susie, has chosen a Rustler 36, which is currently in Falmouth undergoing a complete refit at Rustler Yachts. Seldén Mast Ltd will be supplying a new rig for the yacht to support Susie in her endeavours. "I can't thank Seldén enough for their help, not just with the provision of the mast but also their advice and expertise which, at this stage of the preparation, has been invaluable", commented Susie.

Having sailed since she was a young child Susie is not only one of the youngest participants but also one of just two females taking part.

Seldén Managing Director Steve Norbury remarked: "The Golden Globe Race really does take us back to the Golden Age of adventuring, where the experience and the challenge was the primary focus rather than winning. We are so pleased to be able to support Susie in her quest and wish her all the best with the epic voyage which lies ahead."