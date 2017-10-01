Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock - Adventure Proof - 728x90
Product Feature
Championship Laser Racing by Glenn Bourke
Championship Laser Racing by Glenn Bourke

Ireland's Tom Dolan out to make history in Mini-Transat La Boulangère

by Will Carson today at 7:05 am 1 October 2017
Tom Dolan set for the Mini-Transat La Boulangère © Christophe Breschi

Solo sailor Tom Dolan will aim to make history by becoming the first Irishman ever to finish on the podium of the iconic Mini Transat race, which begins on Sunday, October 1st.

Dolan goes into the epic 4,000 nautical miler among the favourites in the Série class for production boats following a string of impressive results over the 2017 Mini 6.50 season.

The 30-year-old from Kells, County Meath, finished on the podium in three of the season's six races, and only narrowly missed out on a top-three spot in the most recent Transgascogne by a whisker.

Dolan, who relocated from Ireland to the Breton port of Concarneau, to pursue his Mini Transat dream, is now eagerly awaiting the start of the first leg of the race from La Rochelle to Gran Canaria in Canary Islands.

Tom Dolan set for the Mini-Transat La Boulangère - photo © Will Carson
Tom Dolan set for the Mini-Transat La Boulangère - photo © Will Carson

The 1,350 nautical mile leg should take around a week, and is followed by a longer 2,700 nautical mile stage across the Atlantic to Le Marin in Martinique, lasting around two weeks.

It is not the first time Dolan has taken on the race, which is considered one of sailing's toughest and a proving ground for offshore racing talent.

In the last edition of the race in 2015 he finished a respectable 22nd in what was his Mini Transat debut.

Two years on Dolan is back with a new goal – to finish on the podium. It is a feat no Irish sailor has ever achieved.

"I did this race two years ago and back then I didn't know what it would be like to sail solo across the Atlantic," said Dolan, who the French media have nicknamed 'l'Irlandais Volant' – the Flying Irishman.

"The advantage I have this time is that I know now, so that trepidation is far less. It's a different feeling this time round.

"My goal is undoubtedly to finish on the podium, something no Irish sailor has ever done in a solo transatlantic race of any class. To do that would mean the world to me."

Tom Dolan set for the Mini-Transat La Boulangère - photo © Eliza Chohadzhieva
Tom Dolan set for the Mini-Transat La Boulangère - photo © Eliza Chohadzhieva

Dolan, racing his boat Offshoresailing.fr, will go up against 56 other competitors in the Série class, with French sailors Clarisse Crémer (TBS) and Erwan Le Draoulec (Emile henry) among his hottest competition.

"Everything is ready now, I just can't wait to get started," Dolan added. "The build-up to a race is one of the hardest bits to deal with – I hate the waiting.

"I'm looking forward to getting going, and getting a few hours under my belt alone to get into the zone.

"I've spent two years working towards this one race – now I need to go out there and do it."

www.minitransat.fr/en

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Mini-Transat La Boulangère favourites
Informal survey of the racers Forecasts are made to be challenged... or not. Nevertheless, just days before the start of the Mini-Transat La Boulangère, the feelings voiced in an informal survey of the fleet gives us an initial picture of the opposing armies. Posted on 27 Sep Another sensational Sea and Summit Expedition
Natasha Lambert sails from Scotland to Ireland Disabled Cowes adventurer Natasha Lambert, 20 has despite appalling weather conditions completed her latest Sea and Summit Expedition. Posted on 13 Aug Ireland's Tom Dolan out for revenge
In second leg of solo Transgascogne race Mini 6.50 sailor Tom Dolan will begin the second stage of a gruelling solo race through the Bay of Biscay today looking to avenge his result in leg one when he was denied a podium place by just one second. Posted on 5 Aug Irish solo sailor Tom Dolan set
For Transgascogne Race start today Irish solo sailor Tom Dolan has his sights set firmly on a podium finish in the last race of the Mini Class Series before the big season finale – a 4,000-mile epic across the Atlantic alone on his 21ft racing yacht. Posted on 30 Jul Natasha Lambert sails from Scotland to Ireland
Youngest disabled woman to complete the voyage Adventurer Natasha Lambert BEM has successfully become the youngest disabled woman to skipper a yacht from Scotland to Ireland. Her grand adventure started from, South East Scotland on Monday at 1030. Posted on 19 Jul Miss Isle on BBC 1 documentary tonight
Featuring Natasha Lambert's breath control systems BBC1 have a documentary on tonight to highlight how technology can be used in sport, and one of the three items features Natasha and how she sails using her breath in her Mini 6.5 yacht. Posted on 23 Jun Mini en Mai at La Trinite sur Mer
500nm loop involving 17 different legs This year's Mini en Mai concluded on Saturday, and was arguably the best yet. The 500nm loop started and finished in La Trinite sur Mer, but involved 17 different legs that challenged the solo sailors speed on every imaginable point of sail. Posted on 15 May ArMen Race and the Mini en Mai
At Société Nautique de la Trinité sur mer in May May will see two major events organised by the SNT: the 350-mile offshore classic the ArMen Race and the Mini en Mai. Posted on 3 May The Mini Transat 40 years old: a fine age
Twenty-seven sailors took part in the first edition Created to ensure sailors once again had a prominent place in a race ranking, the Mini Transat was devised by British sailor Bob Salmon and first set sail from Penzance in Cornwall some 40 years ago. Posted on 22 Apr The most feminine of offshore races
Ten women set for the Mini Transat 2017 Decidedly, the Mini Transat is an event like no other. In the offshore racing world, where women often struggle to carve out a niche for themselves, the Mini wrong-foots accepted ideas. Posted on 20 Mar

Upcoming Events

Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy