Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 728 2
Product Feature
Element Trousers Regular Leg
Element Trousers Regular Leg

2017 SailRacer Round Hayling Race

by Simon Lovesey today at 6:56 am 23 September 2017

The 2017 SailRacer Round Hayling saw over 100 competitors gather at Hayling Island Sailing Club for the annual long distance race. With glorious sunshine and balmy temperatures Hayling Island was at its best.

Hayling Island is considered the spiritual home of windsurfing, with the iconic Round Hayling Race dating back to 1980. In recent years the race has been open to other craft including the increasingly popular Stand Up Paddle Boards (SUPs) and outrigger canoes.

The 2017 SailRacer Round Hayling was certainly a game of two halves, with the paddlers benefiting from a following breeze up to Hayling Bridge and the windsurfers enjoying a fast reaching leg across Langstone Harbour. With the wind backing east as the fleet passed Hayling Seafront, the paddlers struggled to make progress against the head wind and building tide.

First off at 13:00 were the Outrigger Canoes, with a strong fleet of OC6s looking very impressive with their six crew vigorously paddling to gain best advantage off the start line. At the bridge Richard Parrott's team had a good lead, arriving in under 30 minutes and leading John Galilee by 45 seconds. Aided by a following wind, times to pass the bridge were ahead of the record times for this stage of the race.

2017 SailRacer Round Hayling Race - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
2017 SailRacer Round Hayling Race - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

By the time the OC fleet had reached Hayling Ferry and leaving the comfort of Langstone Harbour, heading out to sea and Hayling Bay, leg times were down by a good five minutes on last year's record. An indication of the less than ideal conditions for the paddlers was that several of the leading windsurfers had already over hauled the OC6s despite starting five minutes behind.

With the wind shifting more to the south east as the fleet passed Hayling seafront, speeds on the SailRacer GPS trackers were falling as the paddlers struggled against the head wind. Despite the tougher conditions on the penultimate leg, Richard Parrott's team had built up a solid 300 m lead as the OC fleet hugged the shore to dodge the tide.

As they rounded the final point and home straight, John Galilee's team had taken a more inshore route and closed the gap with Richard Parrott's team. By the time these two were in sight of the finish line, they were neck and neck, with John Galilee's Team securing the more favourable inside berth and slacker water. At the line it was a virtual photo finish with John Galilee's Team taking the gun at 2 hours, 3 minutes and 8 seconds, with Richard Parrott's team a mere 4 seconds behind, with these times over 20 minutes slower than last year's record circumnavigation.

Starting five minutes after the OCs a big fleet of windsurfers set off with a solid ten knot breeze. Multiple winner Rob Kent was looking to make it an amazing seven straight wins. Young Lewis Barnes, a race regular and with two podium positions under his belt was looking to make 2017 his year, reaching the bridge first just ahead of Paul Leone another top competitor. Rob Kent was in third place enjoying a close battle with his wife Annette and daughters Emily and Rebecca.

With the favourable wind direction, the windsurfers were enjoying some great reaching conditions and high speeds recorded on the SailRacer GPS trackers, with Lewis Barnes topping 20 kts, almost twice the wind speed. At the end of Langstone Harbour the front runners in the wind surfer fleet had passed the OCs, with Lewis Barnes pulling away at a rate of knots. With an upwind leg and punching the tide, the windsurfers slipped back merging with the OCs as the former had to tack out into the tide.

2017 SailRacer Round Hayling Race - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk
2017 SailRacer Round Hayling Race - photo © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

By the final turning point, Lewis Barnes was back out in front of all craft and pulling away at great speed to take line honours and a record time for recent years of 1 hour 55 minutes 29 seconds. Paul Leone was 2nd for the second year running, three minutes behind Lewis. Rob Kent completed the podium with Alysia Gibson not far behind in 4th and first lady.

For the SUP Company Round Hayling Challenge, top riders Paul Simmons and Jamie Harman battled it out in the 14 ft division. Paul was first to the bridge in 37 minutes, quite a bit faster than his record breaking time last year. Phil McCoy led the 12 ft division, not far off the pace of the larger boards.

On leaving Langstone Harbour, Paul Simmons was still on target to smash his record time for the 14 mile circumnavigation. Unfortunately with a stiff head wind and building adverse tide, progress for the SUPs was painfully slow, with Paul now around five minutes behind as it entered the final straight. With an ever stronger tide Paul finished in 2 hours 32 minutes and 20 seconds, seven minutes slower than his 2016 record breaking time. Amazingly Paul Simmons was over 23 minutes ahead of second place Jamie Harman, again demonstrating the power of the building tide.

Replays of the 2017 Round Hayling Race available via the SailRacer GPS trackers on the event website, Hayling.SailRacer.org

Winners:

OC2 - Andy Trunks 2:22:04
OC6 - John Galilee 2:03:08
Windsurfers (Gold - full circumnavigation) - Lewis Barnes 1:55:29
Windsurfers (Silver - Hayling Ferry Finish) - Anthony Thomson
Windsurfers (Bronze - Bridge and Back) - Brendan O'Connor
SUPs - 14 ft Division - Paul Simmons 2:32:12
SUPs - 12 ft Division - Phil McCoy 3:08:52
SUPs (Silver) - Neil Lovesey (Inflatable)
SUPs (Bronze) - Mark Rose (Inflatable)

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Solo Tyler Trophy at Hayling Island
34 for Southern and Sea Series event 35 boats from all corners of the South and a lone Midlander arrived at HISC for the Tyler Trophy on September 24th, to be greeted with what looked like perfect conditions, part of the Southern and Sea Series. Posted on 27 Sep UBS Jersey Regatta 2017
Racing runs without a hitch The nineteenth edition of the combined clubs' Jersey Regatta, sponsored for the fifth year running by UBS AG, Jersey's leading provider of wealth management solutions in the Channel Islands, was held over 15th to 17th September. Posted on 22 Sep D-Zeros at Chichester Harbour Race Week
Amongst the 330 boats and 500 competitors With over 330 boats and 500 competitors, and dinghies ranging from RS Elites to Foiling Moths to Oppies, Chi Race Week is five days of 2-3 hour races per day across the large expanse of Chichester Harbour Posted on 13 Sep 100 members milestone
At Trent Windsurfing Club Trent Windsurfing Club (TWC) has smashed through the 100 members milestone – doubling the number of people regularly windsurfing in Long Eaton in five years! Posted on 10 Sep RS Aero UK Nationals overall
A whopping 114 entries at Hayling Island The 2017 RS Aero UK Nationals hit a whopping 114 entries, over a 50% increase on last year. This feat is all the more incredible considering the event is only five weeks after the Class' first World Championship in France with similar numbers! Posted on 5 Sep RS Aero UK Nationals day 2
A stella day in Hayling Bay With a promise of an increasing breeze 110 entries went afloat in sunshine and a light breeze on Hayling Bay for Day 2 of the 2017 RS Aero UK Nationals. Posted on 3 Sep RS Aero UK Nationals day 1
110 helms enjoy sunshine and light winds 110 entries enjoyed sunshine and a light breeze on Hayling Bay for Day 1 of the 2017 RS Aero UK Nationals. Posted on 2 Sep RS Aero UK Nationals day 0
Training followed by the 'Challenge Cup' The 2017 RS Aero UK Nationals now has a whopping 109 entries, over a 50% increase on last year! Posted on 1 Sep RS Aero UK Nationals preview
An outstanding 109 entries for Hayling event The RS Aero UK Nationals reached an outstanding 109 entries in its third year, to become the largest RS Aero championship to date. This feat is all the more incredible considering the event is only five weeks after the World Championship. Posted on 31 Aug Chichester Harbour Race Week overall
Ending on a high note! After four days of glorious sailing on Chichester Harbour, one brand-new competitor summed up his feelings to the organisers... Posted on 29 Aug

Upcoming Events

Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy