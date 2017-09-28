Get kitted out for the cooler months with Zhik Superwarm bundles

Please select your home edition
by Andrew Dowley, dinghy-rope.co.uk 28 September 2017

GET KITTED OUT FOR THE COLDER MONTHS WITH ZHIK SUPERWARM BUNDLES
Great deals on innovative Zhik winter clothing. Receive FREE Superwarm socks with any Superwarm full skiff suit and top combo or Superwarm steamer.
image14
ZHIK SUPERWARM
SKIFF SUIT BUNDLE
Buy a Zhik Superwarm Skiff Suit and Top and receive FREE socks. Available in mens and womens with free shipping.

Also receive 10% off your first order with Dinghy Rope.

£496 - £428
SHOP NOW
image14
KIDS
STEAMERS
The Zhik juniors steamer provides superior warmth for the whole body, with flexibility and stretch. The 3D body mapped fit conforms to your body for optimum fit. The fast drying inner provides warmth and abrasion resistant panels add durability in high wear areas.

£85 - £75
SHOP NOW
OTHER WINTER ESSENTIALS
Here are some more great clothing products for the winter months ahead.
image7
Kiama Jacket
Light weight two layer, waterproof and breathable jacket available in a range of colours.
£165 - £150
SHOP NOW
image8
Beanie Hat
Keep your head warm on those colder sailing days.
£22.50
SHOP NOW
image9
Sailing Boots
Zhik hardwearing and long lasting 260 sailing boots designed for maximum support, comfort and durability.
£79 - £74.95
SHOP NOW
image7
Zhik Titanium Top
Light weight weather shield and body heat reflector
£97 - £89
SHOP NOW
image8
Thermal Grip Gloves
Great grip and warmth over winter
£4.99 a pair
SHOP NOW
image9
Superwarm Socks
Buy them individually to keep your feet warm
£42.00
SHOP NOW
FEATURED PRODUCTS
Other featured products which are popular with our customers.
image7
Zhik PFD
Available in different colours
£79
SHOP NOW
image8
Hiking Pads
Pre-shaped pads that mould easily to your leg shape
£92.50
SHOP NOW
image9
Rash Vests
A range of cuts and colours
From £22.50
SHOP NOW
