Etchells World Championship at San Francisco Yacht Club - Day 2

by Leslie Richter today at 5:52 am

Day two racing began much as day one, with a two-hour postponement, although today the call was made to hold the racers on shore. When racing began at 2:20 pm the wind had filled in at 16-17 kts from a typical San Francisco Bay westerly direction of 225 degrees.

We'll say it over and over -- consistency is the name of the game in this fleet. No one understands this better that the top Corinthian team of Senet Bischoff (USA), Ben Kinney, and Clay Bischoff. After today's two races, they lead the entire fleet with 28 points. "This is the most competitive class in the world, and we like to sail against the best sailors, pro or amateur," said Senet. "I get to sail with my brother Clay, the best amateur sailor in the world, and my boat partner, Ben Kinney. And every time we go sailing we learn something new." The Senet brothers were both college sailors and have done a lot of keelboat team racing over the years, but the Etchells is their preferred fleet. "I only have time for the Etchells since I spend the rest of my time driving my kids to Opti events," quipped Senet.

Mark Thornburrow (HKG) and his all-star team of Malcolm Page, Mike Huang, and Wiley Rogers moved into second place with 33 points. Thornburrow has been sailing Etchells for 40 years, "It's the best fleet in Hong Kong," Thornburrow said. "This is only the second time the team has sailed together, and our new boat was delivered in May. Consistency is key, and it's easy to have a bad race in this talented fleet."

Posted by Adventures of a Sailor Girl on Wednesday, 27 September 2017

The day one leader, Dirk Kneulman moved into third place after a deep finish in race four. Jim Cunningham and Steve Benjamin are hot on his heels with top ten finishes today.

Racing continues tomorrow through Saturday with a total of nine races scheduled. If seven or more races are sailed there will be one throw out.

Results after Day 2: (top ten, 4 races)

1. Senet Bischoff, USA 1349, NYYC, 6, 13, 5, 4; 28pts

2. Mark Thornburrow, HKG 1406, 10, 6, 10, 7; 33pts

3. Dirk Kneulman, BER 1454, RCYC, 8, 1, 8, 21; 38pts

4. Jim Cunningham, USA 1404, SFYC 31, 7, 4, 2; 44pts

5. Steve Benjamin, USA 1427, Seawanhaka Corinthian YC, 33, 3, 7, 3; 46pts

6. Martin Hill, AUS 925, RSYS, 12, 22, 16, 1; 51pts

7. Graeme Taylor, AUS 947, Morningtown YC, 15, 5, 6, 25; 51pts

8. Peter Duncan, USA 926, American YC, 23, 4, 1, 26; 54pts

9. Don Jesberg, USA 1429, SFYC, 19, 27, 2, 8; 56pts

10. Marvin Beckman, USA 1232, Houston YC, 3, 18, 18, 18; 57pts

For complete regatta information and results, please see the event website at 2017.etchellsworlds.org

For more adventures during the Etchells Worlds, head straight to the Sailor Girl's social channels, @sailorgirlHQ on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. She will be live on Facebook daily from on the water.

You can also head to www.nicdouglass.org/etchells2017 to see the coverage so far, including training over the past week. This blog will be updated daily.