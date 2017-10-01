J/24 European Championship at Lake Balaton, Hungary - Day 1

by Dávid Júlia today at 5:45 am

Two races were sailed on September 27th, the first day of the 2017 J24 European Championships. Both races were ruled by the Hungarian teams occupying 10 spots in the top 20.

Jukebox, helmed by local Miklos Rauschenberger has secured 2 wins by confident sailing, followed by the current American National Champion Keith Whittemore on Furio, while last year's World Champion, JJone helmed by Daniel Frost and his crew came in third.

The first race on the first race day of the Continent Championship started out in light, easterly 7-9 knot winds at 10 am as scheduled. First start was under U flag, but loads of excited competitors went over the start line early, so the second start was under the Black Flag. Seemingly the teams were more careful at the second start in order not to be disqualified, so only 2 boats, HUN2 and GER5467 were over early therefore each earned a BFD. Jukebox, helmed by Miklós Rauschenberger and his team took over the lead after the first upwind leg and won the race. Daniel Frost and his team came in second on JJone, followed by fellow German LUV, helmed by Tom Stryi.

The wind has lost power by the 2nd race, dropping to 5-7 knots, further boosting the Hungarian teams' self confidence on the start line. Dropping, tricky winds require expert starting technique, where choosing one's starting position is key to a successful race. Those starting closer to the pin end proved to be faster coming up the 1st upwind mark. 6 Hungarian teams got there fastest. 1st to round the mark was Tamas Madarasz and his team on Rebel. The first downwind leg was fastest on the right side. After the first round the already weaking wind was also shifting northwards forcing a course alteration. The frontrunners split into two. The 2 leading teams, Jukebox and Farkas Litkey helmed Pelle Nera chose to remain on the left while the rest of the fleet kept to the right hoping to find stronger breezes.

By the end of the 2nd race winds have died almost completely though the spinnakers were still holding up nicely. Patience and focus were the strongest virtue to finish the race. The second race was also ruled by Miklós Rauschenberger and his team on Jukebox, while now 3-time Soling World Champion Farkas Litkey came in second on Pelle Nera followed by also fellow Hungarian Tamas Madarasz and his team on Rebel. As the wind completely died, there was no chance to do the third race. After a shore postponement, the day was called after two successful races.

After two races JUKEBOX helmed by Miklos Rauschenberger is leading the regatta with 2 wins. He summarised the day as follows: "In today's light winds "local knowledge" was definitely an advantage. We knew at both starts that we must choose the pin side and it proved right. It is very good to see that the Hungarian teams are doing well, though today's tricky conditions haven't given foreign competitors the chance to really prove how good they are."

Furio, helmed by Keith Whittemore is second with two 4th places at both races, while the German World Champion Daniel Frost on JJOne is looking forward to getting ahead from the 3rd place. The battle continues tomorrow, possibly with 4 races weather and winds permitting.

Full results can be found here.

250 competitors from 8 nations on 48 boats have registered for the 2017 J24 European Championship which is organised by the Balatonfüredi Yacht Club in Balatonfüred, Hungary between September 24th and October 1st. The European Regatta has been proceeded by a 3-day registration session where all the boats and sails have been measured. Though the practice race had to be cancelled due to lack of wind, competitors have been compensated by a fantastic Opening Ceremony in the Club followed by an awesome party with good food and plenty of drinks.

The Opening Day kicked off with beautiful sunshine and pleasant easterly wind which some of the competitors took advantage of for training. Unfortunately, the wind has completely died down by the afternoon, so the practice race needed to be called off by the Race Committee.

The Opening Ceremony was a truly remarkable event where the Balatonfüredi Yacht Club's young optimist competitors sailed into the Marina each carrying the flag of a competing nation while music, characteristic to each nation played in the background. The Triumphal March from Verdi's Aida played on while the flags were being raised. A spectacular RG dance performance performed on a floating pontoon followed the flag raising. The International J24 Class was often referred to as a "Big Family" in the opening speeches as most class members know each other quite well. The iconic Stuart Jardine was the first to greet the competitors and also announced that he intends to retire soon and pass over his legacy to Michael Peters. Stuart is a member of the Technical Committee of the International J24 Class, also a seasoned and successful sailor who finished fourth during the 2008 European Championship here in Hungary. It is amazing that though being over 80 years old he has personally managed the 3,5-day measurement procedure and the entire measurement team. Local measurement preparations for the J24 Europeans were coordinated by Zsolt Baranyai. Ákos Pécsváradi, Gábor Csernussi and a handful of volunteers also supported the measurement team.

Károly Simon as a life member of the organising Balatonfüredi Yacht Club greeted the competitors wishing them fair winds and fair racing. Andras Holczhauser represented the Hungarian Yachting Association and also greeted the competitors. Erik Hercsel, Head of the Hungarian J24 Class expressed his gratitude towards the sponsors of the event; Audi being the main sponsor, Quantum Sails Hungary, Julius Meinl, International (Ricky Sport), Jet Travel, Bravo Boats also supporting the event. Bence Fluck's, as the, the international Jury was also introduced to competitors: Dusan Vanicky (SVK) as Chairman, Pedro Rodrigues (POR), Judit Bodnár (HUN), Gábor Oroszlán (HUN). The Opening Ceremony was followed by a leisurely dinner catering to both local and international taste. Good wines and superb atmosphere were an integral part of the evening.

j24europeans2017.hu