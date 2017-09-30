Platu25 World Championship at Velaclub Palermo - Day 2

by Platu 25 Class today at 8:06 pm

Euz II Villa Schinos leads after the second day of racing at the Platu25 World Championship here in Mondello, Italy. The wind has blown between 10 and 15 knots and Francesco Lanera, the owner, won three of the four races.

Four points away we have Five For Fighting 3. In third place is Brera Hotel while Jhaplin 007 is in fourth place, winning the last race of the day: "We are really satisfied for this result", says Cesare Dell'Aria, Jhaplin's 007 owner, "We had a good race and we took advantage of an opponent's error. The level is very high here, the top ten are very fast and the top three, in particular, have something more than the others."

The Australian team on Easy Tiger started with a great second place but some misadventures on the water tempered the subsequent races, ending the day in fifth place. The German crew Conquest B52 is sixth, "We are very happy", says the tactician, Malte Moessner, "Today we couldn't been better. We had strong wind, difficult conditions but it's fine. Being at this place in the ranking, after the second day of racing is more than we could expect."

Tomorrow day three, start at 11.00am.

www.platuworlds2017.com