Shustoke Sailing Club Autumn Events and Winter Series

Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!

We're very lucky at Shustoke that the club is open for sailing all year round. We have 2 races (11.30 and 13.30 starts) on both a Saturday and Sunday. If you're keen to keep up your practice over the winter months and are looking for somewhere to sail we'd love you to join us! Winter membership (1st November – 31st March) is just £70!

With the major sailing circuits coming to a close for the year Shustoke Sailing Club has two more open events to help you finish off the season in style!

Related Articles

Lasers at Shustoke

Midland Grand Prix Series event The day started warm with a gentle West to South-Westerly breeze gusting 2 at times, and of course accompanied by lovely bacon butties! The signing in (thanks to Betty & Geoff) revealed 13 Lasers would be on the water.

Optimists at Shustoke

A total of 20 helms take part Shustoke Sailing Club welcomed Optimist sailors and parents from across the Midlands to its annual Opi open meeting on 16th September. A total of 20 helms arrived. 16 of whom competed in the main fleet with 4 joining in the regatta fleet.

P&B Race Team Boats For Sale

505, Solo, Streaker, Mirror, Flying Fifteen & Fireball deals! As the summer sailing season ends, it's time for P&B to offer superb deals on their P&B race team boats. The P&B race team boats are fitted out to a championship winning standard and are available with a brand new set of P&B sails.

Shustoke Sailing Club Autumn Opens

A good line up of open events for you With September now only a couple of weeks away, it's time to look ahead at the autumn sailing calendar, and Shustoke Sailing Club has got a good line up of open events for you!

Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week final report

A range of conditions for the second half of the event After Wednesday's light winds organisers and competitors waited with interest to see what the second half of the week would bring. Thursday had a misty start and there was a brief postponement until the wind filled in from the West.

Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week overall

Concludes in style with sunset prize giving Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 went out in style with a final race in perfect conditions, a sunset prize giving and a blow out last night party.

Miracle Nationals at Netley overall

Dave Butler and Ross Fleming take the trophy Different conditions with an onshore wind and bright sunshine. First place was sewn up yesterday but there were still places to vie for and a keen fleet tacked out into the channel, trying to work out the shifts and the tide.

Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week midweek report

Including the popular Nairn pursuit race Following a weekend of heavy sailing Monday morning was given over to training for young enthusiasts. The afternoon's Luffing Cup was held in a relatively light SW wind and the course was restricted to the northern end of the lake.

Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 6

Champagne sailing at last The sun and sea breeze made a welcome return for Brightlingsea Boat Park & Ride Family Friday at Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 where the 141 competing boats finally got to enjoy some true champagne sailing conditions.