Shustoke Sailing Club Autumn Events and Winter Series
by Zara Turtle today at 6:52 pm
27 September 2017
All set for sailing at Shustoke © Zara Turtle
With the major sailing circuits coming to a close for the year Shustoke Sailing Club has two more open events to help you finish off the season in style!
Mirror Inland Championship, Junior & Youth Championship and Single Handed Championship
Saturday 30th September and Sunday 1st October
- 6 race series (3 races each day)
- Saturday start – 11.30 Sunday start – 10.30
- Entry fee - £20 for two days, £15 for one
- Free overnight camping on the Saturday
http://www.shustokesailingclub.co.uk/events/open-meetings/mirror-open
Miracle End of Seasons Championships
21st and 22nd October
- 5 race series (2 on Saturday and 3 on Sunday)
- Saturday start – 13.30 Sunday start 10.30
- Entry fee - £20 for two days, £15 for one
- Free overnight camping on the Friday and Saturday
http://www.shustokesailingclub.co.uk/events/open-meetings/miracle-open
Shustoke Winter Series
We're very lucky at Shustoke that the club is open for sailing all year round. We have 2 races (11.30 and 13.30 starts) on both a Saturday and Sunday. If you're keen to keep up your practice over the winter months and are looking for somewhere to sail we'd love you to join us! Winter membership (1st November – 31st March) is just £70!
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!