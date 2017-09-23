RS200 SEAS Open at Burghfield Sailing Club

by Julian Bradley

I recently noted that the Dyslexia Research Trust is located, perhaps cruelly, near Reading. Also near this thriving metropolis is the Blue Lagoon that is Burghfield Sailing Club, hosts of round 6 of the 2017 RS200 SEAS series.

The water there has this anti-weed blue dye in it. Some would say it lends the idyll an opalescent romance: others might say it looks like an alcopop, coincidentally ne of my daughter's pet names for her father. The turnout of 18 mostly club racers was very much in the SEAS spirit (i.e. not too many flinty-eyed sailing gods). Peter Vincent Esq came from as far as Wales, and never let it be said he's a stick in the mud. Oh...)

We managed to start last in Race 1, fiddling and fumbling our way up a light and treasonous windward leg. All a bit sketchy – Jessop and Mears in Naughty Ripples led and won. Race 2 – no idea what happened. We picked up a clump of weed, and before I knew it we were 100 metres DFL... so RTD. 864 won?

After lunch, the wind filled a wee bit - Race 3 and the Shrimp and me in Bôte D'Azur came inside Jessop and Mears at the first leeward and never looked back (save the occasional disdainful gurn, obvs). I had that horrible feeling all the way round race 4... you know the one. 'Did the RO actually see me over the line at the gun?' As he was not actually Stevie Wonder, we'd a somewhat vain time circulating most of the race 1st and crossing the line 2nd... OCS, to add to our list of acronyms. Endeavour contender Nigel Wakefield and Emma Sanderson won this race from the consistent Jessop and Mears who won overall. Meh, results below. SEAS overall results to follow when I get the time.

All credit to the warm Burghfield welcome, the plethora of cakes and driving beer at the bar. Praise in particular to the RO who did such a fab job in very tricky conditions.

Overall Results:

Pos Helm Crew Sail No Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st David Jessop Sophie Mear 1347 Grafham Water SC 1 ‑2 2 2 5 2nd Nigel Wakefield Emily Sanderson 1262 Spinnaker SC ‑9 1 4 1 6 3rd Andy Shorrock Jackie Bonella 864 Frensham Pond 2 3 ‑7 4 9 4th Trudie Fell Kristof Jenkins 1329 Burghfield SC ‑6 5 3 3 11 5th James Anderson Alyshia Anderson 463 Burghfield SC 3 4 ‑10 8 15 6th Kevin Druce Izzy Frazer 1605 Burghfield SC 8 6 ‑12 5 19 7th Alex Beaney Hannah Liptrot 1025 Wembley SC ‑13 7 8 6 21 8th Julian Bradley Helen C 1178 Wembley SC 5 (DNC) 1 OCS 25 9th Alistair Hodgson Joanna Worrell 1452 RYA ‑11 8 9 9 26 10th Pete Haddrell Flea Haddrell 1330 Burghfield SC 7 9 11 ‑14 27 11th John Crook Daniel Crook 694 Burghfield SC ‑16 10 6 12 28 12th Martin Lown Colin Lown 345 Island barn 4 14 ‑16 11 29 13th Aled Bath Monty/Imogen Bath 1094 Burghfield SC 12 ‑15 5 13 30 14th Johny Olia Natalie Messingham 1117 Datchet Water SC ‑15 11 14 7 32 15th Sue Brannam Mike Proven 519 Burghfield SC 10 12 ‑15 10 32 16th David Vialls Emily Vialls 1280 Littleton S C 14 13 ‑18 17 44 17th Pete Vincent Kimberley Sharpe 1445 Llandegfedd 17 (DNF) 13 16 46 18th Mark Catherall Ellen Catherall 1401 Burghfield SC ‑18 16 17 15 48