RS200 SEAS Open at Burghfield Sailing Club

by Julian Bradley today at 10:00 am 23 September 2017
RS200 SEAS at Burghfield © BSC

I recently noted that the Dyslexia Research Trust is located, perhaps cruelly, near Reading. Also near this thriving metropolis is the Blue Lagoon that is Burghfield Sailing Club, hosts of round 6 of the 2017 RS200 SEAS series.

The water there has this anti-weed blue dye in it. Some would say it lends the idyll an opalescent romance: others might say it looks like an alcopop, coincidentally ne of my daughter's pet names for her father. The turnout of 18 mostly club racers was very much in the SEAS spirit (i.e. not too many flinty-eyed sailing gods). Peter Vincent Esq came from as far as Wales, and never let it be said he's a stick in the mud. Oh...)

We managed to start last in Race 1, fiddling and fumbling our way up a light and treasonous windward leg. All a bit sketchy – Jessop and Mears in Naughty Ripples led and won. Race 2 – no idea what happened. We picked up a clump of weed, and before I knew it we were 100 metres DFL... so RTD. 864 won?

After lunch, the wind filled a wee bit - Race 3 and the Shrimp and me in Bôte D'Azur came inside Jessop and Mears at the first leeward and never looked back (save the occasional disdainful gurn, obvs). I had that horrible feeling all the way round race 4... you know the one. 'Did the RO actually see me over the line at the gun?' As he was not actually Stevie Wonder, we'd a somewhat vain time circulating most of the race 1st and crossing the line 2nd... OCS, to add to our list of acronyms. Endeavour contender Nigel Wakefield and Emma Sanderson won this race from the consistent Jessop and Mears who won overall. Meh, results below. SEAS overall results to follow when I get the time.

David Jessop & Sophie Mear win the RS200 SEAS at Burghfield - photo © BSC
David Jessop & Sophie Mear win the RS200 SEAS at Burghfield - photo © BSC

All credit to the warm Burghfield welcome, the plethora of cakes and driving beer at the bar. Praise in particular to the RO who did such a fab job in very tricky conditions.

Overall Results:

PosHelmCrewSail NoClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1stDavid JessopSophie Mear1347Grafham Water SC1‑2225
2ndNigel WakefieldEmily Sanderson1262Spinnaker SC‑91416
3rdAndy ShorrockJackie Bonella864Frensham Pond23‑749
4thTrudie FellKristof Jenkins1329Burghfield SC‑653311
5thJames AndersonAlyshia Anderson463Burghfield SC34‑10815
6thKevin DruceIzzy Frazer1605Burghfield SC86‑12519
7thAlex BeaneyHannah Liptrot1025Wembley SC‑1378621
8thJulian BradleyHelen C1178Wembley SC5(DNC)1OCS25
9thAlistair HodgsonJoanna Worrell1452RYA‑1189926
10thPete HaddrellFlea Haddrell1330Burghfield SC7911‑1427
11thJohn CrookDaniel Crook694Burghfield SC‑161061228
12thMartin LownColin Lown345Island barn414‑161129
13thAled BathMonty/Imogen Bath1094Burghfield SC12‑1551330
14thJohny OliaNatalie Messingham1117Datchet Water SC‑151114732
15thSue BrannamMike Proven519Burghfield SC1012‑151032
16thDavid ViallsEmily Vialls1280Littleton S C1413‑181744
17thPete VincentKimberley Sharpe1445Llandegfedd17(DNF)131646
18thMark CatherallEllen Catherall1401Burghfield SC‑1816171548
