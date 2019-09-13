Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver 2015 Lifejackets
Product Feature
Zhik Laser ZhikGrip II Hiking Strap
Zhik Laser ZhikGrip II Hiking Strap

Boats for sale

Mid sixties Flying 15 'Firebird'
located in Enfield

2019 Flying Fifteen World Championship to be hosted in Dun Laoghaire

by Jonny Fullerton today at 3:25 pm 2-13 September 2019
National YC will host the 2019 Flying Fifteen Worlds (l-r) Annalise Murphy (Olympic Silver Medalist from Rio) with Ronan Beirne (NYC Commodore), Niall Meagher (Event Chairman) and Chris Doorly (Flying Fifteen Association of Ireland President) © National Yacht Club

The 2019 Flying Fifteen World Championships will be hosted by the National Yacht Club in Dun Laoghaire. The event will run from 2 - 13 Sept on the waters of Dublin Bay in Ireland.

In what is truly an international event it is expected that up to 85 boats will compete with entries from as near as the UK, Europe and as far away as Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand where the most recent World Championships were held.

As well as being a boost to the local economy it is hoped the event will increase interest in this exciting two man boat and will showcase Dublin Bay as a premier racing venue as it follows on from other European and World Championships events in the Bay in 2018. Next seasons Regional Championships will form the qualification series for the Irish boats so there promises to be some exciting sailing in the build up.

This 22nd World Championships coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the local Dun Laoghaire fleet and many of the founding fathers are sure to come out and marvel at how these boats have developed and are as exciting to sail as ever.

For further information refer National Yacht Club Web site www.nyc.ie or contact FFAI on www.flyingfifteen.ie

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

CARRS Land Rover Flying 15 UK Nationals preview
Class celebrating its 70th year anniversary in Falmouth The Flying Fifteen class is celebrating its 70th year anniversary and this week the class stages one of the major events of the season, the CARRS Land Rover Flying Fifteen UK National Championships organised by Royal Cornwall Yacht Club. Posted on 25 Sep P&B Race Team Boats For Sale
505, Solo, Streaker, Mirror, Flying Fifteen & Fireball deals! As the summer sailing season ends, it's time for P&B to offer superb deals on their P&B race team boats. The P&B race team boats are fitted out to a championship winning standard and are available with a brand new set of P&B sails. Posted on 22 Sep Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 19
The famous Bang and Go Back Race The final race of the Tuesday Evening Series, the famous Bang and Go Back Race took place in a gentle NW. 28 boats turned out and a myriad of fancy dress and themed decorations were enjoyed by the spectators who crowded the balcony and Cowes sea front. Posted on 31 Aug Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 18
Shrape Mud fully exposed for the final race For the final (18th) points race of the 2017 season the start was close to low water springs with the Shrape Mud fully exposed and a very strong east going current. Posted on 24 Aug Developing sails for the F101 foiling tri
We speak to Hyde Sails' Richard Lovering We spoke to Richard Lovering about Hyde Sails' role in the development of the F101 foiling trimaran. Richard went in to it with almost a clean sheet as it wasn't just a new boat, but also a new concept. Posted on 17 Aug Kippford Week 2017 at Solway
Including the Regatta Race, raising £1365 for the RNLI The local Kippford RNLI has a special relationship with the Solway Yacht Club, just up the village. Every year the Club holds a special Regatta Race as part of Kippford Week to celebrate the connection and raise money for the RNLI. Posted on 16 Aug Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 17
Good racing for the 44 boats Although only 44 boats turned out for week 17 of the Island Sailing Clubs 18 week Tuesday Evening Series all classes had some good racing. With a WSW wind of 16 to 19 knots and an ebb tide two good beats for each class was the order for the day. Posted on 16 Aug Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week final report
A range of conditions for the second half of the event After Wednesday's light winds organisers and competitors waited with interest to see what the second half of the week would bring. Thursday had a misty start and there was a brief postponement until the wind filled in from the West. Posted on 15 Aug Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week midweek report
Including the popular Nairn pursuit race Following a weekend of heavy sailing Monday morning was given over to training for young enthusiasts. The afternoon's Luffing Cup was held in a relatively light SW wind and the course was restricted to the northern end of the lake. Posted on 12 Aug Bassenthwaite Lake Sailing Week first weekend
Over 150 boats take to the water on the lake Over 150 crews took to the water over the weekend for the first four race series in the nine day Bassenthwaite Lake Regatta sponsored by the Lakes Distillery. The wind on both days was medium strength but both gusty and shifting in direction. Posted on 8 Aug

Upcoming Events

Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Middle Nene SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Middle Nene SC- 14 Oct to 15 Oct Grafham Water SC Flying Fifteen Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy