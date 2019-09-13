2019 Flying Fifteen World Championship to be hosted in Dun Laoghaire

by Jonny Fullerton today at 3:25 pm

The 2019 Flying Fifteen World Championships will be hosted by the National Yacht Club in Dun Laoghaire. The event will run from 2 - 13 Sept on the waters of Dublin Bay in Ireland.

In what is truly an international event it is expected that up to 85 boats will compete with entries from as near as the UK, Europe and as far away as Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand where the most recent World Championships were held.

As well as being a boost to the local economy it is hoped the event will increase interest in this exciting two man boat and will showcase Dublin Bay as a premier racing venue as it follows on from other European and World Championships events in the Bay in 2018. Next seasons Regional Championships will form the qualification series for the Irish boats so there promises to be some exciting sailing in the build up.

This 22nd World Championships coincides with the 50th Anniversary of the local Dun Laoghaire fleet and many of the founding fathers are sure to come out and marvel at how these boats have developed and are as exciting to sail as ever.

For further information refer National Yacht Club Web site www.nyc.ie or contact FFAI on www.flyingfifteen.ie