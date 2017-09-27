Please select your home edition
Yachting Journalists' Association Young Bloggers Competition

by Yachting Journalists' Association today at 3:13 pm 27 September 2017

A new initiative from the Yachting Journalists' Association

Calling budding young bloggers, journalists, video/photographers and aspiring radio presenters

Looking for a first break in yachting journalism? Are you under 21? Here's a golden opportunity to get your work published... and noticed by leading editors and producers across the Globe.

Enter the 2017 YJA Young Bloggers Competition to win the latest GOPRO video camera or iPhone.

More importantly, promising entrants get the chance to work alongside leading media figures within the industry including yachting photographers like Rick Tomlinson, gain experience covering a major Olympic event, powerboat or ocean race like the 2018 Golden Globe Race, and take up work experience opportunities with boating magazines and media.

Where could this lead to? We hope to a worthwhile career in boating journalism.

How to enter

Send us your creative stories in audio, jpeg, text or video format to - Files larger than 10mb should be sent via the free FTP service www.wetransfer.com

Include your full address details and date of birth. Every entrant has the opportunity to join the Yachting Journalists' Association as a Student member and receive an official Press Card.

Terms and Conditions

  1. Entrants must be under the age of 21 on December 31, 2017.
  2. Entries close at Midnight UTC on November 30, 2017.
  3. Entrants can submit multiple entries to the competition.
  4. Winners will be announced at the YJA Yachtsman of the Year Awards luncheon in London on Tuesday, January 8, 2018.
  5. The YJA reserves the right to publish entries – with full credits – on the YJA web site www.yja.co.uk and offer submissions to publishers and producers free of charge to promote your work and the competition on other media related web sites.
  6. Competition entries must be produced entirely by the entrant. The YJA reserves the right to reject entries that show plagiarism or outside assistance.
  7. Where complex post-production techniques have been employed, entrants may be required to provide a detailed description of how these were achieved.

Download the brochure here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
