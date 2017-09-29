Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing - Zest Seat 728x90
Product Feature
Gul Code Zero Longjohn & Longjane
Gul Code Zero Longjohn & Longjane

Boats for sale

505 Ovington 9180
located in Tynemouth

2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship at Annapolis, USA - Day 3

by Bryan Richardson today at 2:53 pm 20-29 September 2017

At long last the weather cooperated and organizers of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship took full advantage of a day with steady, consistent wind. Principal race officer Sandy Grosvenor reeled off three races on Tuesday, bringing the series total to four and ensuring this is now an official championship.

Tuesday proved eventful as the British team of Andy Smith and Roger Gilbert grabbed the overall lead while the German entry of Nikola Birkner and Angela Stenger became the first all-female team to win a race at the SAP 5O5 World Championship.

Smith and Gilbert won the day with a solid score line of 3-6-2 to take over the top spot in the standings with a low score of 21 points. That is two better than a pair of American entries – Mike Holt and Carl Smit along with Edward Conrads and Brian Haines.

"We certainly didn't expect to be in the lead coming off the water today so that was certainly a pleasant surprise," said Smith, who lives in Nottingham, England and boasts a pair of Top 10 finishes at 5O5 Worlds. "We were conservative all day because we felt like we had good speed. We had our heads out of the boat, Roger in particular, trying to make the boat go fast. I think most of the time we were in the middle of the race track, just trying not to get caught on one side or the other."

Smith and Gilbert are sailing as the Gill Race Team and doing their first world championship together. Smith felt the conditions – northeasterly winds ranging from 7 to 10 knots – suited the tandem well.

"We're quite a new team sailing together and we're rather light in terms of crew weight so I'd say up to 15 knots is our optimum breeze," he said. "We hear the forecast is supposed to be for more wind on Thursday, but we'll see. If it's windy, I think it will favor some other teams a bit more than ours."

Nonetheless, Smith and Gilbert are thrilled to be where they are at the moment. They finished 10th in Race 1 on Sunday so really have not sailed their throwout.

"In all the sailing I've done, I've found it's always good to be in the lead at any point in a regatta," Smith said. "It's still early so we'll go out there on Thursday and just try to maintain consistency."

Wednesday brings a scheduled lay day for the 87-boat fleet with sailors being given an opportunity to explore Annapolis or perhaps go sightseeing with their families in nearby Washington, D.C. As Smith indicated, the forecast for Thursday is promising and there is a good chance Grosvenor will try to complete three races again.

A throwout enters the equation following five races and that would most benefit past world champions Mike Holt and Carl Smit at the moment. Holt and Smit, who won the 2015 SAP 5O5 World Championship together, absorbed a 15th in the second race on Tuesday and will be keen to toss that result. Subtract the 15th and Holt-Smit would be winning the regatta on the strength of a 2-1-5 score line.

"We're happy. It was really tough sailing out there today. I think it was one of those days when you had to keep your head on because everything was changing and you never felt safe," said Smit, an Annapolis resident and member of co-host Eastport Yacht Club. "There are a lot of teams in the hunt and we're just thankful that we haven't thrown it away yet."

Smit said the team battled for the lead throughout Race 2 and finally closed out the victory on the final run. "In the first race, we were early gate and punched out early then caught the first shift. We played the fleet and the shifts, but we finally ground it out on the last run," he said.

It was an easy day to get caught on the wrong end of a significant shift and Holt-Smit felt the sting of doing so during Race 3, going from the front to the back in a hurry.

"Even the 15th was a victory of sorts because we were 38th around the first mark and had to fight our way back," Smit said. "I think overall we did a good job of keeping our heads out of the boat and were probably playing the shifts in the middle of the course – just looking for pressure all the time. There was no right answer today, that's for sure."

Conrads and Haines, who list Mill Valley, California as home port, won the last race on Tuesday and also posted a sixth and a seventh. They have been the most consistent team, having notched all single digit results.

"It was a tough day on the water. In the last race we were able to get off the line better than we did in the first two and we also chose the correct side of the course," Haines said. "We did not get off the line well in the first two races. In the second, we got a little lucky that the right came through. Had that not happened, we would have been really deep."

Haines said he and Conrads are slowly learning the vagaries of the Chesapeake Bay, which has a well-established reputation for delivering 20, 30 – even 40 – degree wind shifts.

"There were definitely some big shifts and toward the end of the day the current began to play more of a factor," said Haines, son of sailing legend Robbie Haines.

Haines acknowledged that the boat named "It's Big, It's White," will not necessarily move up in the standings once the throwout comes into play, which is not necessarily a bad thing at this point.

"I'm not sure we would benefit as much as some others by the throwout. We still have a lot of sailing and who knows, we might have a throwout in the next race."

For the uninitiated, the 5O5 class uses a unique "gate" starting system that employs a pathfinder – also known as the "rabbit." That designated boat, always the 10th place boat going into the day, sails close-hulled on port tack as fast as possible. Every other boat in the fleet must then dip the pathfinder.

Birkner and Stenger, sailing Bikini Atoll, served as the pathfinder on Tuesday and found it to be a great benefit. After placing 10th in opening race of the day, the German duo picked up a favorable right-hand wind shift and walked away from the fleet to win Race 3. It was historic as no team featuring both a female skipper and female crew had ever won a race at 5O5 Worlds.

"We are super happy and super proud!" Stenger said of the accomplishment, which helped propel Bikini Atoll up to seventh in the overall standings.

Results after Day 3:

PosSail NoBoat NameHelm / CrewR1R2R3R4Pts
1  GBR 9088Gill Race TeamAndy Smith / Roger Gilbert1036221
2  USA 9072IO IntegrationMike Holt / Carl Smit2115523
3  USA 9091Its Big Its White Edward Conrads / Brian Haines967123
4  USA 9102SUPDouglas Hagan / Shane Illidge679931
5  GBR 9190P and B Race TeamIan Pinnell / Dave Shelton4482137
6  GBR 9180Ovington BoatsNathan Batchelor / Norman Byrd23211440
7  GER 9043Bikini AtollAngela Stenger / Skipper: Nikola Birkner191011444
8  USA 9003Toxic AssetJesse Falsone / Chris Behm17163844
9  USA 9160Frozen BananaHoward Hamlin / Andy Zinn1544151
10  USA 8995blue boatKevin Taugher / Reeve Dunn520191054
11  USA 9106Mike's BoatMike Martin / Adam Lowry82125660
12  USA 8715Pressure DropEthan Bixby / Parry Barclay181922261
13  FRA 9175505Philippe Boite / Florian Corbel111830766
14  USA 9173Team RoosterTyler Moore / Rob Woelfel325271570
15  USA 9007License to KillMatthew Barry / Thomas Barrows2212181971
16  USA 8970BessyChristopher Segerblom / Eric Anderson298232585
17  USA 8913USA8913Dan Herlihy / Austin Powers1226173186
18  AUS 9167SoakedNigel Lott / Bob Franks2414311786
19  GER 89298929Kai Bertallot / Jan Reifferscheidt159352988
20  FRA 9150KE ATAO IVHerve de Kergariou / Guillaume de Kergariou5017201198
21  AUS 9191Swear jarMalcolm Higgins / Marcus Cooper16242637103
22  USA 8681Park Miller LLCStuart Park / Ryan Cox7314127106
23  USA 8830NESSDrew Buttner / Mark Zagol2136473107
24  USA 9005USA 9005Gordon Russell / Martin Goult44351318110
25  AUS 9028Earle GreyEarle Alexander / Ian Gregg25223436117
26  GER 9169compensation‑partner.deTim Boeger / Finn Boeger14113855118
27  AUS 9110OCCY 2Mark Stowell / Adam Brenz‑Verca28502416118
28  AUS 9115SailingBits.comDean Souter / Brad Clarke54132134122
29  USA 8851USA 8851Ted Huebner / Mike Komar27472226122
30  USA 8841SwagmanMichael Coe / Ali Meller35292835127
31  USA 909IBIYCYHIA.J. Conrads / Richard Mundell20284339130
32  USA 9095Highway 95 RevisitedMacy Nelson / Russell Miller32622912135
33  GBR 9178bottle of red bottle of whitechris lewns / Jarrod Simpson30454020135
34  GBR 9179The MechanicTudor Owen / Thomas Bruton41275513136
35  CAN 7200More Desperate MeasuresJeff Boyd / Rachael Boyd60331430137
36  USA 8814SojournerLin Robson / Matthew Gardiner5732544138
37  USA 8831Big Red DogKerry Poe / Paul VonGrey13423360148
38  IRL 8987LookadatlaPeter Scannell / John Dunlea33494524151
39  USA 7359HatoupCatherine Guiader / Christopher Brady48305328159
40  USA 8850Dr. CrashDoug Watson / Gabriel Watson64481038160
41  USA 904904Benton Amthor / Doug Amthor31DSQ1633169
42  USA 9172TamakiPaul Scoffin / Brendan Heussler49443742172
43  USA 8631FB Incognito Tom Crawford / Pierre Jeangirard55157332175
44  USA 9041Bench MarkHenry Amthor / Dustin Romey26715240189
45  GER 9146Magic MarineJens Findel / Johannes Tellen464312DSQ190
46  AUS 8877LEE SailsAmy Lee / Justin Mulkearns65414249197
47  FRA 9086FRA 9086Neidhart Elisabeth / David De Monteil45555146197
48  USA 9116The Great PumpkinKatherine Long / Dan Ginther38386758201
49  FIN 8768GiiamariPetri Ebeling / Antti Salonen40563966201
50  USA 8883Jane's AddictionKelsey Averill / Michael Renda42576643208
51  USA 8952FIG JAMJake Spracher / Jay SmithSCP543648209
52  AUS 9134Boaty McBoatfaceCurtis Hartmann / Michael Quirk393450DSQ212
53  USA 9183No RetreatDylan Breton / Matthew Breton43724953217
54  BER 9176YabstaGary Taylor / Brett Wright59534659217
55  USA 7606BattleshipBrendan Connell / Steve Lovshin5237DNF50224
56  USA 910SchnellerKaila Pfrang / Anna Patterson68597623226
57  USA 8919Safety WordBryan Richardson / Ashley LoveDNF394851227
58  USA 8616Miami Vicemike powell / Lee Laney53686145227
59  CAN 8600MysteryMarie Gendron / David Brown58763270236
60  GBR 9126SerendipityStuart Turnbull / Andy Forman56515673236
61  POL 9132White Wood Sailing TeamPrzemek Zagorski / Michal Olko34DSQ6947239
62  USA 8081Poly StyreneMichael Parramore / Marco Giraldi66584475243
63  USA 8930BlondageDuane Delfosse / Sol Marini62525871243
64  USA 81948194Clark Hayes / Clayton James36756469244
65  USA 8819Noch SchnellerChristopher Pfrang / Eric Schwab71467752246
66  USA 89378937Tim Murphy / Matt Merchant51677164253
67  CAN 8260Red RocketShona Moss Lovshin / Devlin Lovshin79605461254
68  GER 8988LarissaGeorg Mittermayer / Dirk Barteldt82237479258
69  USA 8439Yes Dear!Anne Fitzpatrick / Christian Pittack37DNE6077263
70  DEN 9079Little BluenoseJesper Bülow / Søren Asboe Jørgensen4740DNSDNC263
71  GBR 9125Rock BeatRoger Deane / Nigel Deane73705763263
72  CAN 9138505Marek Balinski / Barney Harris75646365267
73  AUS 9018EighteenBrett Bowden / Arielle Darrow69658054268
74  AUS 8968Devils Haircutmatt Hansen / Crazy John McLean81615968269
75  GBR 9131UltraviresJim McGillivray / Ian Wilson72636576276
76  CAN 8368Send it!Paul Place / Nicolas Tosi77697856280
77  USA 8766The ShockerIan Conners / Jimmie Cockerill61796872280
78  GBR 8435505Patrick Mcgale / langdon junge74807057281
79  AUS 9071Red BaronRichard Hyde / Lindsay Hyde63737274282
80  USA 8838Team TroubleSterling Spruill / Steve Taylor70747967290
81  JPN 6999ApplesapShiro Noguchi / Takao Fijita7666DSQ62293
82  USA 8822Wicked PissaDavid Burchfiel / Bob Williams84826280308
83  CAN 8755KryptoniteBrian Trainor / Mike Poulos78778181317
84  AUS 8738A Salt WeaponJohn Macarthur‑King / Sarah Macarthur‑King85787582320
85  USA 7197MatildaDavid Neal80818278321
86  USA 7148CovfefeEric Konieczynski / Kyra Tallon83838383332
87  USA 8244HodorPaul Andron / Chris Drury86848484338

Complete results and other regatta information can be found here.

SAP Analytics can be found here.

SAP 5O5 World Championship Day 1 & 2 Video Highlights:

505worlds2017.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

SAP 505 World at Annapolis day 2
Breeze disappears just as fast as it materializes Principal race officer Sandy Grosvenor made a wise decision by delaying ashore for two hours on the second day of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship. In hindsight, Grosvenor wishes she had kept the 89-boat fleet on the lot at Severn Sailing Association. Posted on 26 Sep SAP 505 World at Annapolis day 1
Hamlin & Zinn draw first blood There was a collective groan from the sailors when principal race officer Sandy Grosvenor announced from the deck of Severn Sailing Association that she was sending the fleet out on Day 1 of the SAP 5O5 World Championship. Posted on 25 Sep SAP 505 World at Annapolis preview
89 teams set for racing in Chesapeake Bay Severn Sailing Association was a flurry of activity on Wednesday evening as competitors prepared for the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship. Posted on 22 Sep P&B Race Team Boats For Sale
505, Solo, Streaker, Mirror, Flying Fifteen & Fireball deals! As the summer sailing season ends, it's time for P&B to offer superb deals on their P&B race team boats. The P&B race team boats are fitted out to a championship winning standard and are available with a brand new set of P&B sails. Posted on 22 Sep New XPS Aluminium Alloy
Introduced by Seldén for their dinghy spars Seldén Masts Ltd is delighted to announce the introduction of their new XPS (Xtra Proof Strength) aluminium alloy. Posted on 6 Sep 505 UK Nationals at Hayling Island
USA triumph once again on UK waters Hayling Island Sailing Club welcomed the 505 fleet at the 505 UK Open National Championship 2017 - a glamorous club, hosting a prestigious class! The UK 505 class were very happy to welcome travelling boats from Australia, USA and France. Posted on 18 Aug Are you getting the results you want?
Championship Success For P&B Sails What a month it has been for P&B Sails! The continuous developments made by the loft over the winter have paid dividends with our customers and race team reporting blistering performance as they compete at their events. Posted on 9 Aug Kieler Woche day 4
Seven nations celebrating victories The first 14 Kiel Week titles on the triangular courses in Kiel-Schilksee have been decided. After the decisions in the international classes, the Germans can celebrate four victories in their home country. Posted on 20 Jun Kieler Woche day 3
Weather expert on top form The coordination between the Kiel Week race organizers and the weather expert Dr. Meeno Schrader is working well. The meteorologist with a diploma had already recommended on Sunday evening to postpone the starts on Monday. Posted on 19 Jun Kieler Woche day 2
Balancing act through the weather systems Sun in Kiel-Schilksee! What was the visitors' pleasure, was causing concerns for weather experts and the race committee. Because the predicted West wind was endangered to collapse by the thermal influence of the solar radiation. Posted on 18 Jun

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 505 Inland Championships for 49er and 49er FX
Grafham Water SC- 18 Nov to 19 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy