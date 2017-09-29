2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship at Annapolis, USA - Day 3

by Bryan Richardson today at 2:53 pm

At long last the weather cooperated and organizers of the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship took full advantage of a day with steady, consistent wind. Principal race officer Sandy Grosvenor reeled off three races on Tuesday, bringing the series total to four and ensuring this is now an official championship.

Tuesday proved eventful as the British team of Andy Smith and Roger Gilbert grabbed the overall lead while the German entry of Nikola Birkner and Angela Stenger became the first all-female team to win a race at the SAP 5O5 World Championship.

Smith and Gilbert won the day with a solid score line of 3-6-2 to take over the top spot in the standings with a low score of 21 points. That is two better than a pair of American entries – Mike Holt and Carl Smit along with Edward Conrads and Brian Haines.

"We certainly didn't expect to be in the lead coming off the water today so that was certainly a pleasant surprise," said Smith, who lives in Nottingham, England and boasts a pair of Top 10 finishes at 5O5 Worlds. "We were conservative all day because we felt like we had good speed. We had our heads out of the boat, Roger in particular, trying to make the boat go fast. I think most of the time we were in the middle of the race track, just trying not to get caught on one side or the other."

Smith and Gilbert are sailing as the Gill Race Team and doing their first world championship together. Smith felt the conditions – northeasterly winds ranging from 7 to 10 knots – suited the tandem well.

"We're quite a new team sailing together and we're rather light in terms of crew weight so I'd say up to 15 knots is our optimum breeze," he said. "We hear the forecast is supposed to be for more wind on Thursday, but we'll see. If it's windy, I think it will favor some other teams a bit more than ours."

Nonetheless, Smith and Gilbert are thrilled to be where they are at the moment. They finished 10th in Race 1 on Sunday so really have not sailed their throwout.

"In all the sailing I've done, I've found it's always good to be in the lead at any point in a regatta," Smith said. "It's still early so we'll go out there on Thursday and just try to maintain consistency."

Wednesday brings a scheduled lay day for the 87-boat fleet with sailors being given an opportunity to explore Annapolis or perhaps go sightseeing with their families in nearby Washington, D.C. As Smith indicated, the forecast for Thursday is promising and there is a good chance Grosvenor will try to complete three races again.

A throwout enters the equation following five races and that would most benefit past world champions Mike Holt and Carl Smit at the moment. Holt and Smit, who won the 2015 SAP 5O5 World Championship together, absorbed a 15th in the second race on Tuesday and will be keen to toss that result. Subtract the 15th and Holt-Smit would be winning the regatta on the strength of a 2-1-5 score line.

"We're happy. It was really tough sailing out there today. I think it was one of those days when you had to keep your head on because everything was changing and you never felt safe," said Smit, an Annapolis resident and member of co-host Eastport Yacht Club. "There are a lot of teams in the hunt and we're just thankful that we haven't thrown it away yet."

Smit said the team battled for the lead throughout Race 2 and finally closed out the victory on the final run. "In the first race, we were early gate and punched out early then caught the first shift. We played the fleet and the shifts, but we finally ground it out on the last run," he said.

It was an easy day to get caught on the wrong end of a significant shift and Holt-Smit felt the sting of doing so during Race 3, going from the front to the back in a hurry.

"Even the 15th was a victory of sorts because we were 38th around the first mark and had to fight our way back," Smit said. "I think overall we did a good job of keeping our heads out of the boat and were probably playing the shifts in the middle of the course – just looking for pressure all the time. There was no right answer today, that's for sure."

Conrads and Haines, who list Mill Valley, California as home port, won the last race on Tuesday and also posted a sixth and a seventh. They have been the most consistent team, having notched all single digit results.

"It was a tough day on the water. In the last race we were able to get off the line better than we did in the first two and we also chose the correct side of the course," Haines said. "We did not get off the line well in the first two races. In the second, we got a little lucky that the right came through. Had that not happened, we would have been really deep."

Haines said he and Conrads are slowly learning the vagaries of the Chesapeake Bay, which has a well-established reputation for delivering 20, 30 – even 40 – degree wind shifts.

"There were definitely some big shifts and toward the end of the day the current began to play more of a factor," said Haines, son of sailing legend Robbie Haines.

Haines acknowledged that the boat named "It's Big, It's White," will not necessarily move up in the standings once the throwout comes into play, which is not necessarily a bad thing at this point.

"I'm not sure we would benefit as much as some others by the throwout. We still have a lot of sailing and who knows, we might have a throwout in the next race."

For the uninitiated, the 5O5 class uses a unique "gate" starting system that employs a pathfinder – also known as the "rabbit." That designated boat, always the 10th place boat going into the day, sails close-hulled on port tack as fast as possible. Every other boat in the fleet must then dip the pathfinder.

Birkner and Stenger, sailing Bikini Atoll, served as the pathfinder on Tuesday and found it to be a great benefit. After placing 10th in opening race of the day, the German duo picked up a favorable right-hand wind shift and walked away from the fleet to win Race 3. It was historic as no team featuring both a female skipper and female crew had ever won a race at 5O5 Worlds.

"We are super happy and super proud!" Stenger said of the accomplishment, which helped propel Bikini Atoll up to seventh in the overall standings.

Results after Day 3:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Helm / Crew R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1 GBR 9088 Gill Race Team Andy Smith / Roger Gilbert 10 3 6 2 21 2 USA 9072 IO Integration Mike Holt / Carl Smit 2 1 15 5 23 3 USA 9091 Its Big Its White Edward Conrads / Brian Haines 9 6 7 1 23 4 USA 9102 SUP Douglas Hagan / Shane Illidge 6 7 9 9 31 5 GBR 9190 P and B Race Team Ian Pinnell / Dave Shelton 4 4 8 21 37 6 GBR 9180 Ovington Boats Nathan Batchelor / Norman Byrd 23 2 11 4 40 7 GER 9043 Bikini Atoll Angela Stenger / Skipper: Nikola Birkner 19 10 1 14 44 8 USA 9003 Toxic Asset Jesse Falsone / Chris Behm 17 16 3 8 44 9 USA 9160 Frozen Banana Howard Hamlin / Andy Zinn 1 5 4 41 51 10 USA 8995 blue boat Kevin Taugher / Reeve Dunn 5 20 19 10 54 11 USA 9106 Mike's Boat Mike Martin / Adam Lowry 8 21 25 6 60 12 USA 8715 Pressure Drop Ethan Bixby / Parry Barclay 18 19 2 22 61 13 FRA 9175 505 Philippe Boite / Florian Corbel 11 18 30 7 66 14 USA 9173 Team Rooster Tyler Moore / Rob Woelfel 3 25 27 15 70 15 USA 9007 License to Kill Matthew Barry / Thomas Barrows 22 12 18 19 71 16 USA 8970 Bessy Christopher Segerblom / Eric Anderson 29 8 23 25 85 17 USA 8913 USA8913 Dan Herlihy / Austin Powers 12 26 17 31 86 18 AUS 9167 Soaked Nigel Lott / Bob Franks 24 14 31 17 86 19 GER 8929 8929 Kai Bertallot / Jan Reifferscheidt 15 9 35 29 88 20 FRA 9150 KE ATAO IV Herve de Kergariou / Guillaume de Kergariou 50 17 20 11 98 21 AUS 9191 Swear jar Malcolm Higgins / Marcus Cooper 16 24 26 37 103 22 USA 8681 Park Miller LLC Stuart Park / Ryan Cox 7 31 41 27 106 23 USA 8830 NESS Drew Buttner / Mark Zagol 21 36 47 3 107 24 USA 9005 USA 9005 Gordon Russell / Martin Goult 44 35 13 18 110 25 AUS 9028 Earle Grey Earle Alexander / Ian Gregg 25 22 34 36 117 26 GER 9169 compensation‑partner.de Tim Boeger / Finn Boeger 14 11 38 55 118 27 AUS 9110 OCCY 2 Mark Stowell / Adam Brenz‑Verca 28 50 24 16 118 28 AUS 9115 SailingBits.com Dean Souter / Brad Clarke 54 13 21 34 122 29 USA 8851 USA 8851 Ted Huebner / Mike Komar 27 47 22 26 122 30 USA 8841 Swagman Michael Coe / Ali Meller 35 29 28 35 127 31 USA 909 IBIYCYHI A.J. Conrads / Richard Mundell 20 28 43 39 130 32 USA 9095 Highway 95 Revisited Macy Nelson / Russell Miller 32 62 29 12 135 33 GBR 9178 bottle of red bottle of white chris lewns / Jarrod Simpson 30 45 40 20 135 34 GBR 9179 The Mechanic Tudor Owen / Thomas Bruton 41 27 55 13 136 35 CAN 7200 More Desperate Measures Jeff Boyd / Rachael Boyd 60 33 14 30 137 36 USA 8814 Sojourner Lin Robson / Matthew Gardiner 57 32 5 44 138 37 USA 8831 Big Red Dog Kerry Poe / Paul VonGrey 13 42 33 60 148 38 IRL 8987 Lookadatla Peter Scannell / John Dunlea 33 49 45 24 151 39 USA 7359 Hatoup Catherine Guiader / Christopher Brady 48 30 53 28 159 40 USA 8850 Dr. Crash Doug Watson / Gabriel Watson 64 48 10 38 160 41 USA 904 904 Benton Amthor / Doug Amthor 31 DSQ 16 33 169 42 USA 9172 Tamaki Paul Scoffin / Brendan Heussler 49 44 37 42 172 43 USA 8631 FB Incognito Tom Crawford / Pierre Jeangirard 55 15 73 32 175 44 USA 9041 Bench Mark Henry Amthor / Dustin Romey 26 71 52 40 189 45 GER 9146 Magic Marine Jens Findel / Johannes Tellen 46 43 12 DSQ 190 46 AUS 8877 LEE Sails Amy Lee / Justin Mulkearns 65 41 42 49 197 47 FRA 9086 FRA 9086 Neidhart Elisabeth / David De Monteil 45 55 51 46 197 48 USA 9116 The Great Pumpkin Katherine Long / Dan Ginther 38 38 67 58 201 49 FIN 8768 Giiamari Petri Ebeling / Antti Salonen 40 56 39 66 201 50 USA 8883 Jane's Addiction Kelsey Averill / Michael Renda 42 57 66 43 208 51 USA 8952 FIG JAM Jake Spracher / Jay Smith SCP 54 36 48 209 52 AUS 9134 Boaty McBoatface Curtis Hartmann / Michael Quirk 39 34 50 DSQ 212 53 USA 9183 No Retreat Dylan Breton / Matthew Breton 43 72 49 53 217 54 BER 9176 Yabsta Gary Taylor / Brett Wright 59 53 46 59 217 55 USA 7606 Battleship Brendan Connell / Steve Lovshin 52 37 DNF 50 224 56 USA 910 Schneller Kaila Pfrang / Anna Patterson 68 59 76 23 226 57 USA 8919 Safety Word Bryan Richardson / Ashley Love DNF 39 48 51 227 58 USA 8616 Miami Vice mike powell / Lee Laney 53 68 61 45 227 59 CAN 8600 Mystery Marie Gendron / David Brown 58 76 32 70 236 60 GBR 9126 Serendipity Stuart Turnbull / Andy Forman 56 51 56 73 236 61 POL 9132 White Wood Sailing Team Przemek Zagorski / Michal Olko 34 DSQ 69 47 239 62 USA 8081 Poly Styrene Michael Parramore / Marco Giraldi 66 58 44 75 243 63 USA 8930 Blondage Duane Delfosse / Sol Marini 62 52 58 71 243 64 USA 8194 8194 Clark Hayes / Clayton James 36 75 64 69 244 65 USA 8819 Noch Schneller Christopher Pfrang / Eric Schwab 71 46 77 52 246 66 USA 8937 8937 Tim Murphy / Matt Merchant 51 67 71 64 253 67 CAN 8260 Red Rocket Shona Moss Lovshin / Devlin Lovshin 79 60 54 61 254 68 GER 8988 Larissa Georg Mittermayer / Dirk Barteldt 82 23 74 79 258 69 USA 8439 Yes Dear! Anne Fitzpatrick / Christian Pittack 37 DNE 60 77 263 70 DEN 9079 Little Bluenose Jesper Bülow / Søren Asboe Jørgensen 47 40 DNS DNC 263 71 GBR 9125 Rock Beat Roger Deane / Nigel Deane 73 70 57 63 263 72 CAN 9138 505 Marek Balinski / Barney Harris 75 64 63 65 267 73 AUS 9018 Eighteen Brett Bowden / Arielle Darrow 69 65 80 54 268 74 AUS 8968 Devils Haircut matt Hansen / Crazy John McLean 81 61 59 68 269 75 GBR 9131 Ultravires Jim McGillivray / Ian Wilson 72 63 65 76 276 76 CAN 8368 Send it! Paul Place / Nicolas Tosi 77 69 78 56 280 77 USA 8766 The Shocker Ian Conners / Jimmie Cockerill 61 79 68 72 280 78 GBR 8435 505 Patrick Mcgale / langdon junge 74 80 70 57 281 79 AUS 9071 Red Baron Richard Hyde / Lindsay Hyde 63 73 72 74 282 80 USA 8838 Team Trouble Sterling Spruill / Steve Taylor 70 74 79 67 290 81 JPN 6999 Applesap Shiro Noguchi / Takao Fijita 76 66 DSQ 62 293 82 USA 8822 Wicked Pissa David Burchfiel / Bob Williams 84 82 62 80 308 83 CAN 8755 Kryptonite Brian Trainor / Mike Poulos 78 77 81 81 317 84 AUS 8738 A Salt Weapon John Macarthur‑King / Sarah Macarthur‑King 85 78 75 82 320 85 USA 7197 Matilda David Neal 80 81 82 78 321 86 USA 7148 Covfefe Eric Konieczynski / Kyra Tallon 83 83 83 83 332 87 USA 8244 Hodor Paul Andron / Chris Drury 86 84 84 84 338

Complete results and other regatta information can be found here.

SAP Analytics can be found here.

SAP 5O5 World Championship Day 1 & 2 Video Highlights:

