Harken 29er Grand Prix Round 1 at the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy
by Anna Sturrock & Jo Harris today at 2:47 pm
23-24 September 2017
Harken 29er Grand Prix 1 at the WPNSA © Jo Harris
43 boats rocked up to WPNSA for the first Grand Prix of the series on 23rd/24th September. The fleet launched into the harbour and were welcomed by a good breeze, with 4 races completed promptly and with ease on Saturday. Freddie Peters and Elliot Wells dominated the day with two bullets and two more top 5s to take the overnight lead.
Saturday evening saw sailors and parents enjoying a meal at WPNSA with informative talks by New Chair, Sue Ormerod and ex 29er ace, James Grummett. James gave some
valuable insight into his own journey and the transition from the 29er to the 49er.
Sunday morning got off to an early start, with some of the sailors caught out by an early launch time and a long sail out to race in the bay. Fortunately, everyone arrived in plenty of time for racing and we got underway on time.
The Race Officer had his hands full and it took more time to get through the races on Sunday - due to some larger shifts and the fleet being keen on the line. Consequently, black flags started to litter the results. Ewan Luke and Zac Blomeley stormed up the rankings with the best results of the day, but it wasn't enough to stay ahead of Ewan Wilson and Fin Armstrong – they sailed a consistent series to claim the overall win on 22points. Second place was claimed by a very consistent Henry Jameson and Toby Atherton (26 points).
Bella Fellows and Anna Sturrock were the top female team, in 3rd (30 points), with Iain Bird and Anna Rowe the top Mixed Team in 8th place overall.
Overall it was a really good weekend of sailing in the late September sun. It was fantastic to see some new competitors joining the fleet and we look forward to the next event, GP 2 at Datchet Sailing Club 14th/15th October. Open Training will be held at Datchet the weekend before the GP on 7th/8th October.
Thank you to Harken for your continued support.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1st
|2337
|EWAN WILSON
|FIN ARMSTRONG
|WORMIT BOATING CLUB / RTYC
|2
|7
|4
|1
|2
|1
|‑8
|5
|22
|2nd
|2241
|HENRY JAMESON
|TOBY ATHERTON
|HAYLING ISLAND SC / GURNARD SC/HISC
|‑6
|2
|2
|6
|6
|2
|2
|6
|26
|3rd
|2343
|BELLA FELLOWS
|ANNA STURROCK
|LOCH TUMMEL SC/ROYAL TAY YC
|5
|1
|5
|2
|‑17
|3
|7
|7
|30
|4th
|2347
|FREYA BLACK
|MILLIE ALDRIDGE
|HISC / PARKSTONE YC
|8
|5
|6
|‑9
|4
|6
|3
|1
|33
|5th
|2493
|EWAN LUKE
|ZAC BLOMELEY
|LLANDUDNO SC
|15
|9
|‑23
|10
|1
|7
|1
|2
|45
|6th
|2344
|JAMES HAMMETT
|PIERS NICHOLLS
|HISC
|4
|‑16
|9
|11
|5
|4
|10
|4
|47
|7th
|2139
|FREDDIE PETERS
|ELLIOT WELLS
|HISC
|1
|4
|1
|5
|13
|(BFD)
|16
|11
|51
|8th
|2381
|IAIN BIRD
|ANNA ROWE
|HISC / ISLAND BARN RESERVOIR SC
|11
|3
|7
|8
|‑16
|13
|5
|15
|62
|9th
|2289
|PIERCE HARRIS
|ALFIE COGGER
|WINDERMERE SCHOOL
|16
|6
|12
|3
|14
|15
|9
|‑18
|75
|10th
|138
|SAM JONES
|JOSEPH BRADLEY
|HILL HEAD SC
|‑24
|11
|18
|17
|12
|9
|6
|3
|76
|11th
|1504
|ELLIE WALTON
|JAMES GRUMMETT
|DRAYCOTE WATER SC/HISC / BURWAIN SC
|14
|‑29
|10
|15
|8
|11
|13
|9
|80
|12th
|1858
|HENRY CHANDLER
|LOUIS JOHNSON
|EMSWORTH SC/HAYLING ISLAND SC / HAYLING
|7
|18
|3
|7
|‑28
|19
|11
|16
|81
|13th
|2694
|CHARLOTTE GORDON
|DANI MIDDLETON
|PARKSTONE YC / SALTASH SC
|20
|12
|8
|13
|7
|5
|(BFD)
|17
|82
|14th
|2236
|CHARLOTTE ORMEROD
|JESS JOBSON
|OXFORD SC / ROYAL TORBAY YC
|10
|21
|11
|4
|27
|8
|(BFD)
|13
|94
|15th
|1508
|OLLIE DIXON
|DYLAN WALENDY‑WRIGLEY
|ROYAL HARWICH YC / HARWICH TOWN SC
|3
|15
|14
|14
|‑29
|17
|25
|23
|111
|16th
|2332
|TOBY COPE
|HARRY PULFORD
|CARSINGTON SC/RUDYARD LAKE SC / LLYN BRE
|22
|17
|20
|19
|11
|25
|4
|(BFD)
|118
|17th
|2222
|MORGAN ARCHER
|JACK MILLER
|BLUE CIRCLE SC / FELPHAM SC
|18
|23
|‑26
|16
|19
|10
|15
|19
|120
|18th
|2545
|CHRIS JAMES
|JAMES HALL
|HISC/ROYAL SOUTHERN YC / HISC
|9
|13
|19
|12
|‑26
|26
|19
|24
|122
|19th
|2028
|ALICE SENIOR
|CAITIE ATKIN
|MOUNTBATTEN WATERSPORTS CENTRE / WHITSTA
|19
|8
|32
|24
|10
|(BFD)
|12
|21
|126
|20th
|2539
|LUKE GRIBBIN
|EWAN GRIBBIN
|PAIGNTON SC
|‑25
|19
|16
|25
|21
|12
|20
|14
|127
|21st
|2341
|HUGO BURROWS
|HAKAN DIGBY
|WEST OXFORDSHIRE SC / QUEEN MARY SC
|12
|10
|24
|18
|‑31
|23
|18
|26
|131
|22nd
|2695
|GEORGE RICHARDS
|GREGORY BROWN
|R LYM Y C / LYMINGTON TOWN SC
|13
|(UFD)
|22
|28
|15
|24
|23
|10
|135
|23rd
|2432
|CAITLIN WEBSTER
|LUCY FERGUSON
|KINGS COLLEGE
TAUNTON / WINDERMERE SCHO
|17
|20
|15
|20
|20
|20
|24
|‑27
|136
|24th
|2229
|HANNAH ROBERTS‑STRAW
|JESS FLINT
|CARDIFF BAY YC
|21
|14
|31
|29
|‑35
|27
|17
|8
|147
|25th
|2022
|EMMA TARDREW
|JOSH BONIFACE
|HAYLING ISLAND SC / HISC
|(DNS)
|22
|17
|21
|23
|14
|21
|29
|147
|26th
|2478
|SAM KNEALE
|CIAN ASHBY
|CARDIFF BAY YC / ROYAL LYMINGTON YC
|23
|28
|30
|31
|9
|16
|(BFD)
|20
|157
|27th
|2329
|FERGUS FOX
|HARRY FOX
|BURGHFIELD SC
|30
|27
|13
|33
|33
|‑34
|26
|12
|174
|28th
|2338
|JAMIE ALLEN
|LOUIS WRIGHT
|HISC
|27
|‑37
|25
|23
|24
|28
|22
|32
|181
|29th
|2414
|ELODIE EDWARDS
|AMY BALE
|PWLLHELI SC
|28
|26
|27
|30
|‑34
|22
|27
|25
|185
|30th
|2172
|BEN BATCHELOR
|MADDIE WYLIE
|IOMYC / YORKSHIRE DALES SC
|26
|24
|21
|22
|32
|(BFD)
|BFD
|30
|200
|31st
|1905
|EDOARDO SIROLLA
|FEDERICO SIROLLA
|QUEEN MARY SC
|‑34
|31
|34
|32
|22
|21
|29
|33
|202
|32nd
|2627
|SAM WRANKMORE
|IMOGEN ASQUITH
|
|32
|25
|35
|26
|‑40
|31
|28
|31
|208
|33rd
|1972
|ISHBEL ZUURMOND
|PHILLY ALA
|MENGEHAM RYTHE SC / HISC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|30
|18
|14
|22
|219
|34th
|2118
|JAMES HOLLIS
|DAN ARMSTRONG
|RTYC
|36
|30
|28
|(DNF)
|3
|33
|BFD
|DNF
|220
|35th
|1908
|BETH ALBONE
|OLIVER KING
|CHICHESTER YC/MILTON KEYNES SC / HISC
|33
|33
|33
|34
|‑38
|30
|30
|28
|221
|36th
|938
|HARRISON PYE
|HARRY JONES
|DRAYCOTE WATER SC
|35
|34
|36
|35
|18
|29
|35
|(BFD)
|222
|37th
|1867
|TOM HOLLIDAY
|OLLIE DENNIS
|EMSWORTH SC/HAYLING ISLAND SC
|29
|35
|37
|36
|25
|36
|33
|(BFD)
|231
|38th
|1702
|OLIVER FELLOWS
|WILL ADLER
|CASTLE COVE SC
|37
|36
|‑40
|37
|36
|38
|32
|34
|250
|39th
|1244
|FIN SWANTON
|LIAM VASS
|FELPHAM SC
|(DNS)
|38
|41
|38
|37
|32
|31
|36
|253
|40th
|1972
|ISHBEL ZUURMOND
|RUPERT JAMESON
|MENGEHAM RYTHE SC / HISC
|31
|32
|29
|27
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|254
|41st
|1781
|TOM COCHRANE
|NAT GRIBBIN
|PAIGNTON SC
|39
|‑41
|38
|39
|41
|35
|34
|35
|261
|42nd
|1153
|EMMA JAMES
|TAMSYN HILLS
|PARKSTONE YC / SALTASH SC
|38
|39
|39
|‑40
|39
|37
|36
|37
|265
|43rd
|471
|LEON STEIN
|JOSEPH DORMER
|QUEEN MARY SC
|40
|40
|42
|41
|42
|39
|37
|(DNS)
|281
|44th
|2203
|HATTIE ROGERS
|EMILY COVELL
|ROYAL LYMINGTON YC / HAYLING ISLAND SC
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|DNC
|315
