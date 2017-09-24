Harken 29er Grand Prix Round 1 at the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy

Please select your home edition
by Anna Sturrock & Jo Harris today at 2:47 pm 23-24 September 2017
Harken 29er Grand Prix 1 at the WPNSA © Jo Harris

43 boats rocked up to WPNSA for the first Grand Prix of the series on 23rd/24th September. The fleet launched into the harbour and were welcomed by a good breeze, with 4 races completed promptly and with ease on Saturday. Freddie Peters and Elliot Wells dominated the day with two bullets and two more top 5s to take the overnight lead.

Saturday evening saw sailors and parents enjoying a meal at WPNSA with informative talks by New Chair, Sue Ormerod and ex 29er ace, James Grummett. James gave some valuable insight into his own journey and the transition from the 29er to the 49er.

Sunday morning got off to an early start, with some of the sailors caught out by an early launch time and a long sail out to race in the bay. Fortunately, everyone arrived in plenty of time for racing and we got underway on time.

The Race Officer had his hands full and it took more time to get through the races on Sunday - due to some larger shifts and the fleet being keen on the line. Consequently, black flags started to litter the results. Ewan Luke and Zac Blomeley stormed up the rankings with the best results of the day, but it wasn't enough to stay ahead of Ewan Wilson and Fin Armstrong – they sailed a consistent series to claim the overall win on 22points. Second place was claimed by a very consistent Henry Jameson and Toby Atherton (26 points).

Bella Fellows and Anna Sturrock were the top female team, in 3rd (30 points), with Iain Bird and Anna Rowe the top Mixed Team in 8th place overall.

Harken 29er Grand Prix 1 at the WPNSA - photo © Jo Harris
Harken 29er Grand Prix 1 at the WPNSA - photo © Jo Harris

Overall it was a really good weekend of sailing in the late September sun. It was fantastic to see some new competitors joining the fleet and we look forward to the next event, GP 2 at Datchet Sailing Club 14th/15th October. Open Training will be held at Datchet the weekend before the GP on 7th/8th October.

Thank you to Harken for your continued support.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1st2337EWAN WILSONFIN ARMSTRONGWORMIT BOATING CLUB / RTYC274121‑8522
2nd2241HENRY JAMESONTOBY ATHERTONHAYLING ISLAND SC / GURNARD SC/HISC‑6226622626
3rd2343BELLA FELLOWSANNA STURROCKLOCH TUMMEL SC/ROYAL TAY YC5152‑1737730
4th2347FREYA BLACKMILLIE ALDRIDGEHISC / PARKSTONE YC856‑9463133
5th2493EWAN LUKEZAC BLOMELEYLLANDUDNO SC159‑2310171245
6th2344JAMES HAMMETTPIERS NICHOLLSHISC4‑169115410447
7th2139FREDDIE PETERSELLIOT WELLSHISC141513(BFD)161151
8th2381IAIN BIRDANNA ROWEHISC / ISLAND BARN RESERVOIR SC11378‑161351562
9th2289PIERCE HARRISALFIE COGGERWINDERMERE SCHOOL16612314159‑1875
10th138SAM JONESJOSEPH BRADLEYHILL HEAD SC‑241118171296376
11th1504ELLIE WALTONJAMES GRUMMETTDRAYCOTE WATER SC/HISC / BURWAIN SC14‑29101581113980
12th1858HENRY CHANDLERLOUIS JOHNSONEMSWORTH SC/HAYLING ISLAND SC / HAYLING71837‑2819111681
13th2694CHARLOTTE GORDONDANI MIDDLETONPARKSTONE YC / SALTASH SC201281375(BFD)1782
14th2236CHARLOTTE ORMERODJESS JOBSONOXFORD SC / ROYAL TORBAY YC1021114278(BFD)1394
15th1508OLLIE DIXONDYLAN WALENDY‑WRIGLEYROYAL HARWICH YC / HARWICH TOWN SC3151414‑29172523111
16th2332TOBY COPEHARRY PULFORDCARSINGTON SC/RUDYARD LAKE SC / LLYN BRE2217201911254(BFD)118
17th2222MORGAN ARCHERJACK MILLERBLUE CIRCLE SC / FELPHAM SC1823‑261619101519120
18th2545CHRIS JAMESJAMES HALLHISC/ROYAL SOUTHERN YC / HISC9131912‑26261924122
19th2028ALICE SENIORCAITIE ATKINMOUNTBATTEN WATERSPORTS CENTRE / WHITSTA198322410(BFD)1221126
20th2539LUKE GRIBBINEWAN GRIBBINPAIGNTON SC‑2519162521122014127
21st2341HUGO BURROWSHAKAN DIGBYWEST OXFORDSHIRE SC / QUEEN MARY SC12102418‑31231826131
22nd2695GEORGE RICHARDSGREGORY BROWNR LYM Y C / LYMINGTON TOWN SC13(UFD)222815242310135
23rd2432CAITLIN WEBSTERLUCY FERGUSONKINGS COLLEGE TAUNTON / WINDERMERE SCHO17201520202024‑27136
24th2229HANNAH ROBERTS‑STRAWJESS FLINTCARDIFF BAY YC21143129‑3527178147
25th2022EMMA TARDREWJOSH BONIFACEHAYLING ISLAND SC / HISC(DNS)22172123142129147
26th2478SAM KNEALECIAN ASHBYCARDIFF BAY YC / ROYAL LYMINGTON YC23283031916(BFD)20157
27th2329FERGUS FOXHARRY FOXBURGHFIELD SC3027133333‑342612174
28th2338JAMIE ALLENLOUIS WRIGHTHISC27‑37252324282232181
29th2414ELODIE EDWARDSAMY BALEPWLLHELI SC28262730‑34222725185
30th2172BEN BATCHELORMADDIE WYLIEIOMYC / YORKSHIRE DALES SC2624212232(BFD)BFD30200
31st1905EDOARDO SIROLLAFEDERICO SIROLLAQUEEN MARY SC‑3431343222212933202
32nd2627SAM WRANKMOREIMOGEN ASQUITH 32253526‑40312831208
33rd1972ISHBEL ZUURMONDPHILLY ALAMENGEHAM RYTHE SC / HISC(DNC)DNCDNCDNC30181422219
34th2118JAMES HOLLISDAN ARMSTRONGRTYC363028(DNF)333BFDDNF220
35th1908BETH ALBONEOLIVER KINGCHICHESTER YC/MILTON KEYNES SC / HISC33333334‑38303028221
36th938HARRISON PYEHARRY JONESDRAYCOTE WATER SC35343635182935(BFD)222
37th1867TOM HOLLIDAYOLLIE DENNISEMSWORTH SC/HAYLING ISLAND SC29353736253633(BFD)231
38th1702OLIVER FELLOWSWILL ADLERCASTLE COVE SC3736‑403736383234250
39th1244FIN SWANTONLIAM VASSFELPHAM SC(DNS)38413837323136253
40th1972ISHBEL ZUURMONDRUPERT JAMESONMENGEHAM RYTHE SC / HISC31322927(DNC)DNCDNCDNC254
41st1781TOM COCHRANENAT GRIBBINPAIGNTON SC39‑41383941353435261
42nd1153EMMA JAMESTAMSYN HILLSPARKSTONE YC / SALTASH SC383939‑4039373637265
43rd471LEON STEINJOSEPH DORMERQUEEN MARY SC40404241423937(DNS)281
44th2203HATTIE ROGERSEMILY COVELLROYAL LYMINGTON YC / HAYLING ISLAND SC(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC315
