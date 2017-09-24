Harken 29er Grand Prix Round 1 at the Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy

Harken 29er Grand Prix 1 at the WPNSA © Jo Harris Harken 29er Grand Prix 1 at the WPNSA © Jo Harris

by Anna Sturrock & Jo Harris today at 2:47 pm

43 boats rocked up to WPNSA for the first Grand Prix of the series on 23rd/24th September. The fleet launched into the harbour and were welcomed by a good breeze, with 4 races completed promptly and with ease on Saturday. Freddie Peters and Elliot Wells dominated the day with two bullets and two more top 5s to take the overnight lead.

Saturday evening saw sailors and parents enjoying a meal at WPNSA with informative talks by New Chair, Sue Ormerod and ex 29er ace, James Grummett. James gave some valuable insight into his own journey and the transition from the 29er to the 49er.

Sunday morning got off to an early start, with some of the sailors caught out by an early launch time and a long sail out to race in the bay. Fortunately, everyone arrived in plenty of time for racing and we got underway on time.

The Race Officer had his hands full and it took more time to get through the races on Sunday - due to some larger shifts and the fleet being keen on the line. Consequently, black flags started to litter the results. Ewan Luke and Zac Blomeley stormed up the rankings with the best results of the day, but it wasn't enough to stay ahead of Ewan Wilson and Fin Armstrong – they sailed a consistent series to claim the overall win on 22points. Second place was claimed by a very consistent Henry Jameson and Toby Atherton (26 points).

Bella Fellows and Anna Sturrock were the top female team, in 3rd (30 points), with Iain Bird and Anna Rowe the top Mixed Team in 8th place overall.

Overall it was a really good weekend of sailing in the late September sun. It was fantastic to see some new competitors joining the fleet and we look forward to the next event, GP 2 at Datchet Sailing Club 14th/15th October. Open Training will be held at Datchet the weekend before the GP on 7th/8th October.

Thank you to Harken for your continued support.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1st 2337 EWAN WILSON FIN ARMSTRONG WORMIT BOATING CLUB / RTYC 2 7 4 1 2 1 ‑8 5 22 2nd 2241 HENRY JAMESON TOBY ATHERTON HAYLING ISLAND SC / GURNARD SC/HISC ‑6 2 2 6 6 2 2 6 26 3rd 2343 BELLA FELLOWS ANNA STURROCK LOCH TUMMEL SC/ROYAL TAY YC 5 1 5 2 ‑17 3 7 7 30 4th 2347 FREYA BLACK MILLIE ALDRIDGE HISC / PARKSTONE YC 8 5 6 ‑9 4 6 3 1 33 5th 2493 EWAN LUKE ZAC BLOMELEY LLANDUDNO SC 15 9 ‑23 10 1 7 1 2 45 6th 2344 JAMES HAMMETT PIERS NICHOLLS HISC 4 ‑16 9 11 5 4 10 4 47 7th 2139 FREDDIE PETERS ELLIOT WELLS HISC 1 4 1 5 13 (BFD) 16 11 51 8th 2381 IAIN BIRD ANNA ROWE HISC / ISLAND BARN RESERVOIR SC 11 3 7 8 ‑16 13 5 15 62 9th 2289 PIERCE HARRIS ALFIE COGGER WINDERMERE SCHOOL 16 6 12 3 14 15 9 ‑18 75 10th 138 SAM JONES JOSEPH BRADLEY HILL HEAD SC ‑24 11 18 17 12 9 6 3 76 11th 1504 ELLIE WALTON JAMES GRUMMETT DRAYCOTE WATER SC/HISC / BURWAIN SC 14 ‑29 10 15 8 11 13 9 80 12th 1858 HENRY CHANDLER LOUIS JOHNSON EMSWORTH SC/HAYLING ISLAND SC / HAYLING 7 18 3 7 ‑28 19 11 16 81 13th 2694 CHARLOTTE GORDON DANI MIDDLETON PARKSTONE YC / SALTASH SC 20 12 8 13 7 5 (BFD) 17 82 14th 2236 CHARLOTTE ORMEROD JESS JOBSON OXFORD SC / ROYAL TORBAY YC 10 21 11 4 27 8 (BFD) 13 94 15th 1508 OLLIE DIXON DYLAN WALENDY‑WRIGLEY ROYAL HARWICH YC / HARWICH TOWN SC 3 15 14 14 ‑29 17 25 23 111 16th 2332 TOBY COPE HARRY PULFORD CARSINGTON SC/RUDYARD LAKE SC / LLYN BRE 22 17 20 19 11 25 4 (BFD) 118 17th 2222 MORGAN ARCHER JACK MILLER BLUE CIRCLE SC / FELPHAM SC 18 23 ‑26 16 19 10 15 19 120 18th 2545 CHRIS JAMES JAMES HALL HISC/ROYAL SOUTHERN YC / HISC 9 13 19 12 ‑26 26 19 24 122 19th 2028 ALICE SENIOR CAITIE ATKIN MOUNTBATTEN WATERSPORTS CENTRE / WHITSTA 19 8 32 24 10 (BFD) 12 21 126 20th 2539 LUKE GRIBBIN EWAN GRIBBIN PAIGNTON SC ‑25 19 16 25 21 12 20 14 127 21st 2341 HUGO BURROWS HAKAN DIGBY WEST OXFORDSHIRE SC / QUEEN MARY SC 12 10 24 18 ‑31 23 18 26 131 22nd 2695 GEORGE RICHARDS GREGORY BROWN R LYM Y C / LYMINGTON TOWN SC 13 (UFD) 22 28 15 24 23 10 135 23rd 2432 CAITLIN WEBSTER LUCY FERGUSON KINGS COLLEGE TAUNTON / WINDERMERE SCHO 17 20 15 20 20 20 24 ‑27 136 24th 2229 HANNAH ROBERTS‑STRAW JESS FLINT CARDIFF BAY YC 21 14 31 29 ‑35 27 17 8 147 25th 2022 EMMA TARDREW JOSH BONIFACE HAYLING ISLAND SC / HISC (DNS) 22 17 21 23 14 21 29 147 26th 2478 SAM KNEALE CIAN ASHBY CARDIFF BAY YC / ROYAL LYMINGTON YC 23 28 30 31 9 16 (BFD) 20 157 27th 2329 FERGUS FOX HARRY FOX BURGHFIELD SC 30 27 13 33 33 ‑34 26 12 174 28th 2338 JAMIE ALLEN LOUIS WRIGHT HISC 27 ‑37 25 23 24 28 22 32 181 29th 2414 ELODIE EDWARDS AMY BALE PWLLHELI SC 28 26 27 30 ‑34 22 27 25 185 30th 2172 BEN BATCHELOR MADDIE WYLIE IOMYC / YORKSHIRE DALES SC 26 24 21 22 32 (BFD) BFD 30 200 31st 1905 EDOARDO SIROLLA FEDERICO SIROLLA QUEEN MARY SC ‑34 31 34 32 22 21 29 33 202 32nd 2627 SAM WRANKMORE IMOGEN ASQUITH 32 25 35 26 ‑40 31 28 31 208 33rd 1972 ISHBEL ZUURMOND PHILLY ALA MENGEHAM RYTHE SC / HISC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 30 18 14 22 219 34th 2118 JAMES HOLLIS DAN ARMSTRONG RTYC 36 30 28 (DNF) 3 33 BFD DNF 220 35th 1908 BETH ALBONE OLIVER KING CHICHESTER YC/MILTON KEYNES SC / HISC 33 33 33 34 ‑38 30 30 28 221 36th 938 HARRISON PYE HARRY JONES DRAYCOTE WATER SC 35 34 36 35 18 29 35 (BFD) 222 37th 1867 TOM HOLLIDAY OLLIE DENNIS EMSWORTH SC/HAYLING ISLAND SC 29 35 37 36 25 36 33 (BFD) 231 38th 1702 OLIVER FELLOWS WILL ADLER CASTLE COVE SC 37 36 ‑40 37 36 38 32 34 250 39th 1244 FIN SWANTON LIAM VASS FELPHAM SC (DNS) 38 41 38 37 32 31 36 253 40th 1972 ISHBEL ZUURMOND RUPERT JAMESON MENGEHAM RYTHE SC / HISC 31 32 29 27 (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 254 41st 1781 TOM COCHRANE NAT GRIBBIN PAIGNTON SC 39 ‑41 38 39 41 35 34 35 261 42nd 1153 EMMA JAMES TAMSYN HILLS PARKSTONE YC / SALTASH SC 38 39 39 ‑40 39 37 36 37 265 43rd 471 LEON STEIN JOSEPH DORMER QUEEN MARY SC 40 40 42 41 42 39 37 (DNS) 281 44th 2203 HATTIE ROGERS EMILY COVELL ROYAL LYMINGTON YC / HAYLING ISLAND SC (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 315