JOG Solent – Lymington Races
by Pandie Bronsdon today at 2:24 pm
23-24 September 2017
Coffee and shades during the JOG Solent Lymington race © Paul Nicholl & Cath Crocker
Champagne sailing greeted the JOG fleet for the final two days of the 2017 Inshore Championship over the weekend of 23/24 September with light S / SE breezes and sunshine for both days.
Saturday's Solent course took all classes Eastwards from the Cowes start line, with an upwind, up tide leg to Kemps Quay where kites were hoisted to the gybe mark at at Darling Associates before heading off to East Bramble. This leg split the fleet somewhat as some headed North, some South and some across the middle of the wicket, sorry bank, in order to get the best tide.
A bit of a zig zag down the Solent followed with Peter Cover's Raffles (Class 6) and Ed Holton's Shades of Blue (Class 5) leading the fleet round and past West Ryde Middle, Hill Head, Salt Mead and West Lepe before the finish at Lymington. Shades of Blue took line and class honours, followed on the water by Scream and British Soldier, both Class 3.
Solent – Lymington Results:
Class 3
1st Bellino, Rob Craigie
2nd Prime Suspect, Andy Hill
3rd Dusty P, Richard Patrick
Class 4
1st Just So, David & Mary McGough
2nd Jester, David Cowell
3rd Mzungu, Tony White
Class 5
1st Shades Of Blue, Ed Holton
2nd Jackdaw, David Ward & Friends
3rd Longe Pierre, David Cooper
Class 6
1st Spectrum, Joseph Simmons
2nd Raffles, Peter Cover & Matt Stiles
3rd Magic, George Beevor
Double Handed
1st Bellino, Rob Craigie
The RLYC kindly hosted the fleet on Saturday evening, laying on a buffet for those that wanted and allowing around 130 JOGgers to enjoy a kind but anonymous sponsor's refreshments on their balcony.
Sunday morning's races started an hour later, which some crews definitely appreciated, with similar conditions and a very similar course. Much to the relief of the DH fleet there were a couple of longish upwind legs, meaning less sail changes, albeit with a few more gybes on the final leg along the island shore. Later classes also had more tide on this final stretch allowing some of the gaps to be closed. Raffles took line honours this time with the whole fleet finishing over a period of 47 minutes.
Solent Results:
Class 3
1st Bellino, Rob Craigie
2nd Dusty P, Richard Patrick
3rd British Soldier, Army Sailing Association
Class 4
1st Just So, David & Mary McGough
2nd Moontiger IV, Karen & Tim Gabriel
3rd Jester, David Cowell
Class 5
1st With Alacrity, Chris & Vanessa Choules
2nd Shades of Blue, Ed Holton
3rd Jackdaw, David Ward & Friends
Class 6
1st Spectrum, Joseph Simmons
2nd Raffles, Peter Cover & Matt Stiles
3rd Magic, George Beevor
Double Handed
1st Bellino, Rob Craigie
The final Offshore race, to Cherbourg, takes place this weekend, followed by the annual prizegiving in November.
The full 2018 programme can be seen on theJ OG website
NEXT JOG RACE: Cowes – Cherbourg Friday 29th September, first start at 18:00.
Entry Forms, full race programme & crew available/boats looking for crew information all now available online at www.jog.org.uk
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!