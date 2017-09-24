Solo Tyler Trophy Open at Hayling Island Sailing Club
by Martin Frary today at 1:26 pm
24 September 2017
Richard Lovering (5719), Martin Frary (5583) & Guy Mayger (5691) during the Hayling Tyler Trophy Solo Open © Bill Brooks
35 boats from all corners of the South and a lone Midlander arrived at HISC for the Tyler Trophy on September 24th, to be greeted with what looked like perfect conditions, part of the Southern and Sea Series.
As pre-race butties were consumed and 'Apres' sailing sore heads managed, a few questions needed to be answered. Could someone upset the traditional HISC dominance or could Vince Horey continue his form following his victory at Mengeham the day before to complete a double header win?
Race 1 started in the 'bay' with approx 10-12 knots of breeze and a nice chop. Was it board up and footing conditions or stuffing conditions, either way it still looked like a long way to the windward mark! Local 'Bay guru' Richard Lovering, testing out a newly tweaked Hyde sail, led at the 1st windward mark followed by 'footing Frary' and Guy 'backwards baseball cap' Mayger. These 3 managing to pull away a little due to clear air with Alex Powell in hot pursuit. Up the second beat Guy sniffed a 10 degree shift (or were his tired legs in need of a tack already?), went left and took the lead to pull away for a safe win. Lovering and Frary finished within 5 seconds of each other with Alex Powell in fourth and Oli Wells recovering from the previous days 'Apres' sailing to finish in 5th. A rather green looking Vince Horey finished 16th so the double header win was looking a little challenging.
Race 2 and the perfect conditions continued, with a square line the emphasis was on finding a lane and obtaining maximum boat speed e.g. hike as hard as you can? The same culprits arrived at the 1st mark, this time for order being Mayger, Lovering, Frary with Nick Bonner in hot pursuit. Guy pulled away to a comfortable win with Lovering and Frary once again finishing seconds apart, Bonner in 4th and Tim Polglase in 5th. This meant that Guy had taken the overall win with a race to spare, showing good speed and tactics.
Vince completely failed to achieve the double header win by completing a capsize in this race!
Race 3 and the wind had seemed to drop a knot or 2, but the windward mark still seemed a long way. Guy stayed out to get some Hayling Bay practice. Not a bad idea with next year's Nationals scheduled for a bumper entry at HISC. The form book was changed slightly in this race with Oli leading followed by Nick Bonner & Andrew Voysey at the windward mark. After more hiking and perfect off wind conditions (sun and waves) Richard Lovering had fought his way back to take the win with Oli Wells finishing 2nd and Martin Frary again finishing 3rd. Nick and Guy rounding out the top five.
So, after 3 excellent races Guy took the overall win and the unofficial weekend combined double explaining that his speed was due to a combination of footing and stuffing (very insightful!) with Richard Lovering in 2nd and Martin Frary taking 3rd.
The day was rounded off by a glorious sail back into the harbour, even arriving before the tide had turned, followed by a little more 'apres sailing'.
Thanks to Simon Hunt for PRO'ing and to HISC once again laying on a top day's sailing.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Pts
|1st
|5691
|Guy Mayger
|Felpham SC
|1
|1
|‑5
|2
|2nd
|5719
|Richard Lovering
|HISC
|‑2
|2
|1
|3
|3rd
|5583
|Martin Fram
|Weston SC
|‑3
|3
|3
|6
|4th
|5764
|Oli Wells
|Northampton
|5
|‑10
|2
|7
|5th
|4982
|Nick Bonner
|HISC
|‑9
|4
|4
|8
|6th
|5553
|Alec Powell
|HISC
|4
|8
|‑13
|12
|7th
|5657
|Tim Polglase
|HISC
|(DNS)
|5
|8
|13
|8th
|5705
|Lawrence Creaser
|HISC
|8
|‑11
|7
|15
|9th
|5545
|Paul Lewis
|HISC
|6
|13
|‑17
|19
|10th
|5380
|Stephen Chiverton
|HISC
|12
|7
|‑16
|19
|11th
|4999
|Alex Butler
|HISC
|‑15
|12
|9
|21
|12th
|5670
|Nigel Thomas
|Hill Head SC
|‑17
|9
|12
|21
|13th
|5735
|Andrew Voysey
|HISC
|‑21
|17
|6
|23
|14th
|5070
|Graham Hughes
|HISC
|7
|16
|‑19
|23
|15th
|6000
|Doug Latta
|HISC
|18
|6
|(DNF)
|24
|16th
|5668
|Paul Cutbill
|HISC
|10
|15
|‑24
|25
|17th
|5596
|Ray Collins
|Locks SC
|‑29
|14
|11
|25
|18th
|5730
|Vince Horey
|King George SC
|16
|‑22
|10
|26
|19th
|5755
|Graham Cranford
|Salcombe YC
|11
|‑18
|15
|26
|20th
|5569
|Nick Rawlings
|HISC
|14
|‑19
|14
|28
|21st
|5666
|Andrew Boyce
|HISC
|13
|20
|‑23
|33
|22nd
|5630
|Greg Swift
|HISC
|20
|‑21
|21
|41
|23rd
|5507
|Andrew Jameson
|HISC
|24
|‑27
|18
|42
|24th
|4454
|Lawicki Stas
|Papercourt
|‑30
|25
|20
|45
|25th
|5561
|Tim Lewis
|
|22
|24
|(DNC)
|46
|26th
|5748
|Neil Davison
|HISC
|23
|23
|‑25
|46
|27th
|5168
|Jonathan Otter
|Papercourt
|19
|28
|(DNC)
|47
|28th
|5560
|Charles Stimpson
|Spinnaker
|26
|‑30
|22
|48
|29th
|4356
|Edwards Rogers
|
|25
|‑32
|27
|52
|30th
|5576
|David Moseley
|HISC
|‑28
|26
|26
|52
|31st
|5502
|JP Snelling
|HISC
|27
|‑29
|29
|56
|32nd
|4116
|Phil Dunn
|HISC
|33
|‑35
|28
|61
|33rd
|5111
|Bill Shepherd
|HISC
|31
|31
|(DNF)
|62
|34th
|5286
|Steph Dickinson
|HISC
|32
|‑33
|31
|63
|35th
|4204
|Roy Newport
|Papercourt SC
|‑34
|34
|30
|64
