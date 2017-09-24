Please select your home edition
Solo Tyler Trophy Open at Hayling Island Sailing Club

by Martin Frary today at 1:26 pm 24 September 2017
Richard Lovering (5719), Martin Frary (5583) & Guy Mayger (5691) during the Hayling Tyler Trophy Solo Open © Bill Brooks

35 boats from all corners of the South and a lone Midlander arrived at HISC for the Tyler Trophy on September 24th, to be greeted with what looked like perfect conditions, part of the Southern and Sea Series.

As pre-race butties were consumed and 'Apres' sailing sore heads managed, a few questions needed to be answered. Could someone upset the traditional HISC dominance or could Vince Horey continue his form following his victory at Mengeham the day before to complete a double header win?

Race 1 started in the 'bay' with approx 10-12 knots of breeze and a nice chop. Was it board up and footing conditions or stuffing conditions, either way it still looked like a long way to the windward mark! Local 'Bay guru' Richard Lovering, testing out a newly tweaked Hyde sail, led at the 1st windward mark followed by 'footing Frary' and Guy 'backwards baseball cap' Mayger. These 3 managing to pull away a little due to clear air with Alex Powell in hot pursuit. Up the second beat Guy sniffed a 10 degree shift (or were his tired legs in need of a tack already?), went left and took the lead to pull away for a safe win. Lovering and Frary finished within 5 seconds of each other with Alex Powell in fourth and Oli Wells recovering from the previous days 'Apres' sailing to finish in 5th. A rather green looking Vince Horey finished 16th so the double header win was looking a little challenging.

Race 2 and the perfect conditions continued, with a square line the emphasis was on finding a lane and obtaining maximum boat speed e.g. hike as hard as you can? The same culprits arrived at the 1st mark, this time for order being Mayger, Lovering, Frary with Nick Bonner in hot pursuit. Guy pulled away to a comfortable win with Lovering and Frary once again finishing seconds apart, Bonner in 4th and Tim Polglase in 5th. This meant that Guy had taken the overall win with a race to spare, showing good speed and tactics.

Vince completely failed to achieve the double header win by completing a capsize in this race!

Race 3 and the wind had seemed to drop a knot or 2, but the windward mark still seemed a long way. Guy stayed out to get some Hayling Bay practice. Not a bad idea with next year's Nationals scheduled for a bumper entry at HISC. The form book was changed slightly in this race with Oli leading followed by Nick Bonner & Andrew Voysey at the windward mark. After more hiking and perfect off wind conditions (sun and waves) Richard Lovering had fought his way back to take the win with Oli Wells finishing 2nd and Martin Frary again finishing 3rd. Nick and Guy rounding out the top five.

So, after 3 excellent races Guy took the overall win and the unofficial weekend combined double explaining that his speed was due to a combination of footing and stuffing (very insightful!) with Richard Lovering in 2nd and Martin Frary taking 3rd.

The day was rounded off by a glorious sail back into the harbour, even arriving before the tide had turned, followed by a little more 'apres sailing'.

Thanks to Simon Hunt for PRO'ing and to HISC once again laying on a top day's sailing.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3Pts
1st5691Guy MaygerFelpham SC11‑52
2nd5719Richard LoveringHISC‑2213
3rd5583Martin FramWeston SC‑3336
4th5764Oli WellsNorthampton5‑1027
5th4982Nick BonnerHISC‑9448
6th5553Alec PowellHISC48‑1312
7th5657Tim PolglaseHISC(DNS)5813
8th5705Lawrence CreaserHISC8‑11715
9th5545Paul LewisHISC613‑1719
10th5380Stephen ChivertonHISC127‑1619
11th4999Alex ButlerHISC‑1512921
12th5670Nigel ThomasHill Head SC‑1791221
13th5735Andrew VoyseyHISC‑2117623
14th5070Graham HughesHISC716‑1923
15th6000Doug LattaHISC186(DNF)24
16th5668Paul CutbillHISC1015‑2425
17th5596Ray CollinsLocks SC‑29141125
18th5730Vince HoreyKing George SC16‑221026
19th5755Graham CranfordSalcombe YC11‑181526
20th5569Nick RawlingsHISC14‑191428
21st5666Andrew BoyceHISC1320‑2333
22nd5630Greg SwiftHISC20‑212141
23rd5507Andrew JamesonHISC24‑271842
24th4454Lawicki StasPapercourt‑30252045
25th5561Tim Lewis 2224(DNC)46
26th5748Neil DavisonHISC2323‑2546
27th5168Jonathan OtterPapercourt1928(DNC)47
28th5560Charles StimpsonSpinnaker26‑302248
29th4356Edwards Rogers 25‑322752
30th5576David MoseleyHISC‑28262652
31st5502JP SnellingHISC27‑292956
32nd4116Phil DunnHISC33‑352861
33rd5111Bill ShepherdHISC3131(DNF)62
34th5286Steph DickinsonHISC32‑333163
35th4204Roy NewportPapercourt SC‑34343064
