Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 ZKG
Product Feature
Wave Jacket Women's
Wave Jacket Women's

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Europe class sails
located in Spain

Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club Forts Race 2017

by Mike Dixon today at 11:13 am 23 September 2017

On Saturday 23rd September, Isle of Wight Day, sixteen boats came to the start line off Cowes for the CCYC's annual race around the forts in the eastern Solent.

There was a mixture of local keelboats made up of four Dragons, two Flying Fifteens and a Sonar and nine cruiser/racers. With flood tide under them the fleet pushed the line but got away cleanly. The early leader was the Humphreys 36 "Zest" (Kas Schmitt) with the Dragons and Flying Fifteens in hot pursuit. With the wind from the ESE around 8-10 knots the fleet settled down to a long fetch to Spit Sand Fort off Portsmouth.

The Dragon "Supremacy" (Andrew Millband) headed north on her own and this proved the right thing to do as she reached Spit Sand ahead of the other Dragons. Meanwhile the rest of fleet sailed a rhumb line course. The Flying Fifteen "fflashback" (Mike Dixon) was lying second on the water for the first half of the leg until eventually being overtaken by the Beneteau 35 Party (Claire Turner) and the Classic 8 Meter "Osborne of Wight" (Richard Bendy).

At Spit Sand Fort the fleet hardened up slightly to pass through the dolphins east of Portsmouth and then came onto the wind to beat to Horse Sand Fort. At that point the order was "Party", "Zest", "Osborne of Wight", "fflashback", "Free Fire 20" (Tony Bedingfield) and "Supremacy", with the latter three very close together.

On the short beat the waterline length of the Dragons became effective and they made inroads into the Flying Fifteens. However that was short lived as the fleet freed slightly to head to No Mans Land Fort and after rounding the fort hoisted spinnakers for the reach back to Cowes. "Party" and "Zest" extended their lead on the water but the wind suited the Flying Fifteens behind them and whilst there was never more than a minute between "fflasback" and "Free Fire 20" the former maintained her advantage all the way back to Cowes to claim victory on handicap with "Freefire 20" second with "Party" third.

The Sonar "Jenny" was fourth pushing "Osborne of Wight" into fifth on handicap. The Dragons had a very close finish - "Supremacy" had led the class all around the course until being pipped on the line by "Bertie" (Simon Barter) by one second.

At the prize giving in the evening the club's Admiral Andy Cassell presented the prizes which were generously donated by Jolliffes Chandlery and their suppliers. The Forts Race this year coincided with Isle of Wight Day so after the formalities the competitors and members feasted on a barbecue of local produce.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoClassBoat NameHelmCorrected Time
1GBR 3819Flying FifteenFflashbackMike Dixon02:23:18
2HKG 3834Flying FifteenFree Fire 20Tony Beddingfield02:24:04
3GBR 7906RBeneteau First 35 PartyClaire Turner02:29:51
4GBR 737SonarJennyAndy Cassell02:34:05
5E 17Classic 8 MetreOsborne of WightRichard Bendy02:34:52
6GBR 763International DragonBertieSimon Barter02:37:37
7GBR 669International DragonSupremacyAndrew Millband02:37:38
8GBR 4080TX95CrackajaxRichard Hollis02:37:41
9GBR 791International DragonChristiannaOliver Morgan02:39:17
10GBR 748International DragonSaskiaDave Ross02:41:11
11GBR 9453Sunfast 32DabraIan Miller02:42:45
12GBR 3015LBeneteau First 21.78About TimeMichael Simmons03:01:28
13SC 104SCODStirlingJaik Tari03:09:21
14P 535Westerly PageantPetrelLaurie Tennant03:24:10
15GBR 2690LHorizon 30ShikariRay Foster03:29:11
DNFGBR 536Humphreys 36ZestKas Schmitt 
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Hyde Sails Impala Nationals at Cowes
A blustery weekend tests the fleet A blustery weekend tested the 13 Impalas that travelled to the Hyde Sails Impala National Championship, held over the weekend of 18-20 August and hosted by Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club. Posted on 25 Aug Hyde Sails sponsor Impala 28 Nationals
Starting on Friday in Cowes The Impala 28 class is delighted to announce Hyde Sails as title sponsor of the 2017 Impala Nationals, which is being held at Cowes Corinthian Yacht Club from 18-20 August. Posted on 16 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 8
Whooper confirmed as the overall winner Giovanni Belgrano's 38ft Laurent Giles Whooper, which was confirmed yesterday as overall winner among the Black Group yachts, has also been announced as overall Lendy Cowes Week winner. Posted on 5 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 7
Return to gloriously sunny weather The penultimate day saw a return to gloriously sunny weather, with a west south westerly breeze of 15-22 knots. Today saw a change of start lines for many classes, with most Black Group yachts starting on the inner Royal Yacht Squadron line. Posted on 4 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 6
Big winds for the largest yachts Today delivered big winds to the largest yachts at Lendy Cowes Week, which have been competing in the Sevenstar Triple Crown series over the past three days. Posted on 3 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 5
Fast, furious and wet action in the Solent Today was one of fast and furious action at Lendy Cowes Week. "On the way out to the start it looked like the Apocalypse was coming, and with a short course, there were a lot of corners coming up really fast," said John Hamilton. Posted on 2 Aug Annabel Vose scoops ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy
At Lendy Cowes Week 2017 Annabel Vose, has been announced as the winner of the ELEMIS Ladies Day Trophy at Lendy Cowes Week. The trophy recognises the outstanding contribution, commitment, or achievement of women in sailing. Posted on 2 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 4
Racing in a classic south-westerly breeze A ridge of high pressure over the English Channel brought more bright and sunny weather, with a classic south-westerly breeze, to day four of Lendy Cowes Week. Posted on 2 Aug Lendy Cowes Week day 3
More racing in blazing sun and a perfect south westerly Day three of Lendy Cowes Week delivered yet more racing in blazing sun and a perfect south westerly breeze of 12-16 knots that gradually built to a peak of 20 knots by the end of the afternoon. Posted on 31 Jul Lendy Cowes Week day 2
Gusts top 25 knots in the Solent Today competitors at Lendy Cowes Week enjoyed a bright and sunny day with challenging, but exhilarating, racing in a gusty west south-westerly wind in which the gusts topped 25 knots. Posted on 30 Jul

Upcoming Events

Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy