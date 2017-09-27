Please select your home edition
Exposure Lights shines a light on Ocean Brothers transatlantic row for the British Skin Foundation

by Liz Rushall today at 12:00 pm 27 September 2017
Ocean Brothers Greg Bailey and Jude Massey © Liz Rushall

Exposure Lights have announced their support of The Ocean Brothers, Jude Massey (16) and Greg Bailey (26), who plan to row across the Atlantic Ocean to raise money for the British Skin Foundation.

The announcement was made on the Ocean Brothers stand at TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show, where Jude and Greg exhibited their ocean rowing boat to raise money and awareness for their cause. The step-brothers, who grew up sailing on the Solent, will be undertaking this epic challenge as an unsupported transatlantic row as a tribute to their late father Peter. Jude was just 16 when his father passed away in August 2015, after a long and arduous battle with skin cancer.

Now based in Lymington, the dynamic duo's goals are to raise awareness of skin cancer, and to raise over £100,000 for the British Skin Foundation's vital research to find a cure for the disease during their training and the ocean crossing.

Greg Massey comments, "We are absolutely overwhelmed with our Exposure lights. Our training programme and 3000 mile Atlantic crossing, which could take up to 11 weeks, will be illuminated by Exposure's lightweight LED torches. Keeping weight down on board is super important to us, and they can be easily recharged via USB linked to our on board solar panel."

Exposure Lights brand manager, Tom Harrop, adds "We were deeply moved by the Ocean Brothers psychological and physical challenge to raise money for skin cancer research. The boys have been through some dark times, and it's our privilege to support their incredible journey and help shine a light on what they are doing, both on and off the water."

Ocean Brothers (l-r) Dr Greg Bailey, Tom Harrop (Exposure Lights) & Jude-Massey - photo © Liz Rushall
Ocean Brothers (l-r) Dr Greg Bailey, Tom Harrop (Exposure Lights) & Jude-Massey - photo © Liz Rushall

Their intense training programme continues after the Show, and includes a seven day row from Lymington, via Dover to Westminster 10 - 16 October 2017. Donations can be made to the Ocean Brothers cause on the stand, and via JustGiving.com at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/oceanbrothers

