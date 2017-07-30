Relive the racing action from the 2017 420 Open European Championship

Demetrio SPOSATO/Gabriele CENTRONE (ITA) win gold in U17 at the 420 Europeans © Nikos Alevromytis / AleN Demetrio SPOSATO/Gabriele CENTRONE (ITA) win gold in U17 at the 420 Europeans © Nikos Alevromytis / AleN

by International 420 Class Association today at 11:13 am

Enjoy the best moments of racing action with our highlights documentary covering the 12 race series at the 2017 Open 420 European Championships, Athens, Greece from 22-30 July.

Featuring 358 athletes from 22 nations and 6 continents across the 420 Open, Ladies and U17 fleets, victory came after a long, hard six day assault on the race track on the Saronic Gulf, against some of the best 420 talent from around the world.

The changing weather conditions rewarded the best all-round sailors with gold medals as multiple teams chased down podium finishes. Ultimately victory went to Greece's Telis Athanasopoulos Yogo/Dimitris Tassios in the Open Fleet, Maria Caba/Pilar Caba (ESP) in the Ladies and in the U17 Open Demetrio Sposato/Gabriele Centrone (ITA) wore the leader's yellow bibs from day one, keeping their rhythmn from start to finish. Ariadni-Papaskevi Spanaki/Myrto Papadopoulou (GRE) picked up the U17 Ladies title.

Find out more at 2017europeans.420sailing.org