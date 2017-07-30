Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing - Zest Shallows 728x90
Product Feature
Rain and Sun 420 Cover
Rain and Sun 420 Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Relive the racing action from the 2017 420 Open European Championship

by International 420 Class Association today at 11:13 am 22-30 July 2017
Demetrio SPOSATO/Gabriele CENTRONE (ITA) win gold in U17 at the 420 Europeans © Nikos Alevromytis / AleN

Enjoy the best moments of racing action with our highlights documentary covering the 12 race series at the 2017 Open 420 European Championships, Athens, Greece from 22-30 July.

Featuring 358 athletes from 22 nations and 6 continents across the 420 Open, Ladies and U17 fleets, victory came after a long, hard six day assault on the race track on the Saronic Gulf, against some of the best 420 talent from around the world.

The changing weather conditions rewarded the best all-round sailors with gold medals as multiple teams chased down podium finishes. Ultimately victory went to Greece's Telis Athanasopoulos Yogo/Dimitris Tassios in the Open Fleet, Maria Caba/Pilar Caba (ESP) in the Ladies and in the U17 Open Demetrio Sposato/Gabriele Centrone (ITA) wore the leader's yellow bibs from day one, keeping their rhythmn from start to finish. Ariadni-Papaskevi Spanaki/Myrto Papadopoulou (GRE) picked up the U17 Ladies title.

2017 420 European Championships - HighlightsPosted by International 420 Class Association on Monday, 25 September 2017

Find out more at 2017europeans.420sailing.org

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

RYA Zone and Home Country Championships
Winners crowned across the nation Hundreds of the UK's most promising young sailors took part in the RYA Zone Championships this weekend (23-24 September) held at various locations across the UK. Posted on 28 Sep Launch pad for Olympic Campaigns
At 23rd edition of Sail Sydney Woollahra Sailing Club will host the 23rd edition of Sail Sydney from December 11-17 with the support of Drummoyne Sailing Club, Middle Harbour Yacht Club and Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron. Posted on 9 Sep New XPS Aluminium Alloy
Introduced by Seldén for their dinghy spars Seldén Masts Ltd is delighted to announce the introduction of their new XPS (Xtra Proof Strength) aluminium alloy. Posted on 6 Sep Seldén supplying 420 rigs
For the Youth Sailing Worlds fleet Seldén Masts Ltd is very pleased to announce that they will be supplying the rigs for the Youth Sailing World Championships 2017 fleet for the 420 class. Posted on 24 Aug Sailingfast 420 Nationals at Helensburgh
Ten races held in up to 25 knots of wind After a long summer of the French Nationals in Brittany, the Open Euros in Athens and the Junior Euros in Garda, the fleet made the long trek north to Scotland for the first National Championship at Helensburgh since 2003. Posted on 20 Aug RYA names its 420 crews
For the 2017 Youth Worlds The RYA has bolstered its entry for this year's Youth Sailing World Championships with the selection of two additional crews to represent the British Youth Sailing Team in Sanya, China, later this year. Posted on 17 Aug 420 Scottish Championship at Helensburgh overall
Rain squalls squalls, but no big blow as forecast The second day of racing for the Sailingfast Scottish Open Championships dawned with rain squalls skitting across the Firth of Clyde but no sign of the big blow that had been promised. Posted on 17 Aug 420 Scottish Championship at Helensburgh days 1-3
Leading up to the UK Nationals starting tomorrow After two days of pre-event training with coaches Neil Marsden and Duncan Hepplewhite, competition got underway on Tuesday with the first 5 races of the Scottish Open Championships. Posted on 16 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda overall
A stunning 25 knot conclusion to the event A fast and dramatic final day saw races won, medals claimed, dreams made and takeaways of how to improve for the next Championship. Posted on 14 Aug 420 and 470 Junior Europeans at Lake Garda day 5
470 top 10 advance to medal races The 470 Men Gold, Men Silver and Women's fleets were again out on the race track early, to take advantage of the breeze. Posted on 13 Aug

Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC 420 End of Season Open Meeting for 420
Grafham Water SC- 2 Dec to 3 Dec
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy