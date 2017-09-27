Rooster® launch NEW Pro Laced Boots!

Rooster Pro Laced Boot © Rooster Sailing Rooster Pro Laced Boot © Rooster Sailing

by Lucy Burn, Rooster today at 8:30 am

Like a Butterfly emerging from a chrysalis, a Phoenix rising from the ashes, the new Rooster® Pro Laced Boots are a thing of unsurpassed excellence and beauty. Poetic? Yes. Justified? We think so. Worth the wait? Absolutely.

The Boot has undergone a complete redesign, from the tooling used for the proprietary 3D lasts to the aesthetics of the wrap around sole and the way it blends over the top of the boot. Every single facet has been thought through carefully to ensure maximum comfort, support and performance for the wearer.

We have expanded the gusset to allow for greater ease when putting them on and taking them off. The elastic fastenings from the original design have been swapped for longer, more adjustable laces to accommodate varying ankle and calf sizes. All boots will come with a pair of our innovative Lace Tidy Boot Gaiters designed to ensure your laces stay put, don't come undone and, more importantly, don't become tangled at inopportune moments.

Summary of key Features:

"Easi-Fit" made using proprietary 3D lasts giving a more stable platform and wider fit than the industry average

Wrap-around ribbed, hard wearing soles

Wider neoprene gusset with longer laces to allow a greater range of use

Additional grip and support for hiking

Will suit a wide variety of ankle size and foot width

Supplied with Rooster Lace Tidy Boot Gaiters