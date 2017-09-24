GAC Pindar Finn UK National Championship at Thorpe Bay Yacht Club

by John Heyes today at 6:47 am

Forty five Finns gathered at sunny Southend for the 2017 National championships – an exciting mix of every age group from under 23 tigers to the veterans and legends, plus international entries from Sweden, Finland Netherlands and Ireland.

Friday's opener was forecast to be hot and sunny with a breeze of 4-7 knots. Race Officer Alan Willis took the fleet afloat to await a steady breeze, but with a soft gradient northwesterly battling an opposing sea breeze it was always going to be a tricky call. Eventually, a course was set to the gradient breeze and the fleet started, crawling upwind to a mark under Southend pier. Boats that started at the pin end got out into the tide and clear air won the first leg to the windward mark, with Warsash sailor James Cole (GBR 679) rounding first ahead of Jean-Louis Simons of West Kirby SC (GBR 617). As the second half of the fleet rounded the mark the wind died and switched to the south, profiting those sailors bold enough to stand out in the tide. They picked up the light southerly breeze first to reach over the top of the rest of the fleet to round the leeward mark and reach to the finish of the thankfully shortened course. Jean-Louis took the gun with British Sailing Team's Hector Simpson (GBR 96) taking second having sailed through the fleet but could not catch the West Kirby sailor. The shortened race did not please all but did at least get the only race possible in the bag, as the wind failed to fill in for a second race.

Saturday was more promising with 8-11 knots forecast as the fleet headed out on the Thames estuary. However, a 30-degree shift just before the start made it easy for those at the pin end to lay the mark in one tack with Simon Percival (GBR 37) leading the fleet round from local ace Allen Burrell (GBR 2). Burrell pulled through to take the win in the short, 2-lap race from Pete McCoy (GBR 29) with the GAC Pindar Under 23 squad's James Skulczuk (GBR 81) taking third.

Race three saw the breeze build to 10 knots allowing flag Oscar to be raised and free pumping allowed – much to the delight of the squad sailors! Started under a black flag and with a port end bias, some boats were forced over early with the eventual race winner Pete McCoy being one. He was eventually granted redress when it was decided an early starter on port was to blame. Under 23 sailors Cameron Tweedle (GBR 98), James Skulczuk and Callum Dixon (GBR 707) showed their developing pumping skills to take second to fourth spots ahead of RYA squad member Hector Simpson in 5th.

The tide had turned for the fourth race that saw the leaders all arriving at the windward mark together, many over-standing. A downwind pumping fest ensued with Cameron Tweedle finally winning out from Hector Simpson and another GAC Pindar squad member Jack Arnell (GBR 28) in third and the consistent James Skulczuk fourth.

The final race of the day saw the leaders switch to a starboard end start to get out into the ebb tide quickly. With three long runs against the tide the Under 23 and squad sailors should their athleticism to pull out a distinct gap ahead of the Masters sailors. A couple of notable exceptions were Simon Percival who managed a creditable 6th and Lawrence Crispin sailing John Greenwood's GBR 5. Crispin, a past Laser World and European champion was making his first foray back into competitive Finn sailing since the 1988 Olympic trials and looked to have lost little of his skill and passion for the boat.

Saturday evening was spent first at the AGM were members heard of the classes growing membership and great progress of the Under 23 programme and later at a excellent championship dinner served at Thorpe Bay YC. The members honoured retiring Membership Secretary Steve Sampson with a half model of the Finn and Giles Scott with honourary members hip of the BFA for his achivements in winning a gold medal in Rio in 2016.

Sunday delivered the highlight of the championship, 15-18 knots, 3 long laps and Thorpe Bay's infamous short chop wave conditions. Again the GAC Pindar and British Sailing Team sailors showed their worth, with Pete McCoy taking the gun in race 6 with the next 5 places all going to the Under 23 lads. The same was true in the final race, with the rest of the fleet getting a grandstand view of how exactly to stand up and 'drop-pump' in 18 knots as they guys flew past downwind. Closest to the 'pro sailors' was again Simon Percival in Race 6 and Allen Burrell in Race 7 – proving there is life in the old Masters yet! Kristian Sjoberg, (FIN 201), another international Finn campaigner returning to the fleet also showed he could keep pace with the new generation, never finishing outside the first 12 to take 7th spot.

Overall Hector Simpson proved a clear winner, discarding a 5th to record a low score of just 14 points. Second to fourth was separated by only a single point – highlighting the quality and competition between the members of the Under 23 group.

At the prize giving the Sunday Times Gold Cup was awarded to Hector Simpson, adding his name to the prestigious list of previous British Finn National Champions. There were prizes for age category, Legend winner Howard Sellars (GBR 777) from Warsash was also presented with the Till–Torrance Trophy, in memory of two popular characters in the fleet who passed away in during the year.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 Pts 1 GBR 96 Hector Simpson Yorkshire Dales S C 2 (5) 5 2 2 2 1 14 2 GBR 81 James Skulczuk MYC & WPNSA (17) 3 3 4 4 4 5 23 3 GBR 29 Peter McCoy 16 2 1 (DSQ) 1 1 3 24 4 GBR 98 Cameron Tweedle Oxford S C/RAFSA (11) 9 2 1 5 5 2 24 5 GBR 707 Callum Dixon Docklands Sailing & Watersports Centre (41) 11 4 5 3 3 4 30 6 GBR 2 Allen Burrell Thorpe Bay Y C 4 1 8 9 (17) 8 7 37 7 GBR 37 Simon Percival Christchurch S C 6 8 (12) 12 6 7 9 48 8 FIN 201 Kristian Sjoberg Nylandska Jaktklubben 8 (OCS) 9 7 12 9 10 55 9 GBR 28 Jack Arnell Christchurch S C 22 (DNS) 13 3 7 6 6 57 10 GBR 567 Martin Hughes Warsash S C 5 (16) 15 11 11 10 12 64 11 GBR 69 Cy Grisley Keyhaven Y C 18 17 6 6 8 (20) 17 72 12 GBR 5 Lawrence Crispin Stone S C (DNF) 4 10 20 9 13 18 74 13 NED 74 Paul Douze Het Witte Huis 12 19 14 10 14 11 (RET) 80 14 GBR 35 Soeren Vonsild WRSC 7 7 (30) 22 19 26 16 97 15 GBR 21 Michael De Courcy Mengeham Rythe S C 20 13 (35) 27 21 12 8 101 16 IRL 11 Colin Leonard Ballyholme Y C 19 10 7 8 10 (DNC) DNC 102 17 GBR 90 Richard Sharp Bough Beech S C 14 14 19 13 (29) 21 21 102 18 SWE 14 Stefan Nordström KKF 21 (29) 16 26 20 14 11 108 19 SWE 2 Svante Collvin KKF 13 15 18 17 18 (37) 31 112 20 GBR 33 Kieron Holt Warsash SC 28 22 22 (RET) 16 22 13 123 21 GBR 45 Dan Patten RHYC 23 (OCS) 17 28 15 18 26 127 22 GBR 76 Fred van Arkel Chew Valley S C 31 6 24 15 (34) 29 27 132 23 GBR 61 John Heyes Mengeham Rythe S C 15 23 (27) 19 25 27 23 132 24 GBR 52 Will Patten RHYC 10 (33) 33 33 22 17 19 134 25 GBR 593 Alex Farrall Thorpe Bay Y C (DNC) 26 31 25 24 16 15 137 26 GBR 728 Ady Pells Harwich Town S C 26 (37) 29 14 27 30 14 140 27 GBR 679 James Cole Warsash SC 9 20 (42) 38 31 19 24 141 28 GBR 88 Jon Tweedle Oxford S C/RAFSA 29 12 28 16 33 25 (DNC) 143 29 GBR 581 Alex Atkins Christchurch S C (32) 18 25 21 26 24 30 144 30 GBR 720 Julian Smith MRSC 3 (OCS) 11 23 13 DNC DNC 146 31 GBR 93 Tim Simpson Yorkshire Dales S C 34 27 20 34 (36) 15 20 150 32 GBR 617 Jean‑Louis Simons West Kirby S C 1 25 23 29 38 (DNC) DNC 164 33 GBR 20 Andy Denison Christchurch S C 27 (38) 36 32 28 23 22 168 34 GBR 695 Mark Petty‑Mayor Thorpe Bay Y C 25 30 (38) 30 23 28 35 171 35 GBR 26 Joe Stocker Staunton Harold S C (36) 28 21 31 35 31 29 175 36 GBR 595 Edward Thornburn Newhaven & Seaford S C 37 34 (39) 18 37 32 25 183 37 GBR 1 Sander Kooij Thorpe Bay Y C 24 35 26 24 32 (DNC) DNC 189 38 GBR 34 Peter Blick NYC CSC 30 21 34 35 (41) 38 32 190 39 GBR 777 Howard Sellars Warsash SC 33 24 37 41 (42) 34 28 197 40 GBR 82 Simon Green Downs S C 35 32 32 (36) 30 35 34 198 41 GBR 691 Didge Everett Harwich Town S C 38 36 41 37 40 33 (RET) 225 42 GBR 47 Tim Newton Oxford S C (43) 41 40 39 39 36 33 228 43 GBR 197 Peter Vinton Staunton Harold S C 42 39 44 42 44 39 (DNC) 250 44 GBR 42 Richard Phillips Christchurch S C 39 40 43 40 43 (DNC) DNC 253 45 GBR 19 Simon Hoult Hayling Island S C 40 31 (RET) DNS DNS DNC DNC 263