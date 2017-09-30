Platu25 World Championship at Velaclub Palermo - Day 1

by Platu 25 Class on 26 Sep

Euz II Villa Schinosa leads the 2017 Platu25 World Championship that is taking place in Mondello, Italy. The Italian champions won the only race of the day and it was impossible to race more because of the wind swings.

Five For Fighting 3 finished second with the local in Brera Hotels third. In twelfth position we can find the Australian Easy Tiger: "This is a great competition" said Chris Way, Easy Tiger's owner, "the level is so high and we want to get into the top 10. That's our goal".

At the end of the day, the Platu25 International Class President, Edoardo Barni, spoke about the World Champioship, "There are the best crews in this Worlds, we are really satisfied".

Day two will start on Wednesday at 11.00 am.

www.platuworlds2017.com