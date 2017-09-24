Please select your home edition
Solo North West Travellers Open at West Kirby Sailing Club

by Martin Hartley today at 6:15 am 24 September 2017
Solo North West Travellers at West Kirby © Alan Jenkins

After a series of successful North West series open meetings, West Kirby stepped up to the plate and followed with theirs. First thing, the skies were grey and a steady 15 knots blew, gusting around 20. It was also cold.

Early visitors arrived and saw vast expanses of sand, no water to be seen anywhere. Not you would think a likely setting for a sailing event. After coffee and doughnuts, Gareth Owen (former Cadet and Dart World Champion etc.) gave a concise briefing to 12 visitors and 9 local boats. This was the best turnout for some years and is testimony to how well West Kirby have been running their events recently.

The PRO set a simple windward/leeward course and from the off, used the 'U' flag rather than the more harsh Black flag. The competitors were aware of the tide sweeping the fleet up tide and up course and formed well judged line behind the start. The boats started well with no infringements, to get the first race underway.

Solo North West Travellers at West Kirby - photo © Alan Jenkins
Solo North West Travellers at West Kirby - photo © Alan Jenkins

The fleet split fairly evenly between left and right and for the first lap it seemed to make little difference at the top mark, the pecking order established more by boat speed than by tactics up the course. The leg was sailed with wind against tide making conditions a little choppy. The downwind leg was uneventful with only a couple of capsizes and one boat tacking round rather than gybing before the leeward mark. The chop allowed for some surfing rather than outright planning but was nonetheless good sailing with concentration running high, particularly for those running deep. And so it was for the following laps, but perhaps the left side becoming more favoured as the race progressed. At the finish it was Martin Honnor followed by Phil Barnes and Alister Banks taking the top slots.

The second race again got away cleanly and followed pretty much the same pattern but with the left becoming increasingly popular. With no gains to the right, once again boat speed proved all. Again Martin Honnor took the top slot with Phil Barnes and Lee Tennant in second and third.

The third race was sailed in easing conditions with the fleet slightly more bunched. By this time the tide had changed and so the beat was against the tide. Going right would cost dearly, left being the only way as the tide built. Tacking too early for the windward mark was expensive as several boats misjudged their approach only to find they had paid the price. Habitually Martin Honnor took first with Phil Barnes again taking second. This time it was Steve Grahams turn for third.

A quality Open meeting with some quality sailors. Races within races, all in differing conditions. A superb race officer who made it quite clear who was in charge but which resulted in three clean starts, no delays between races and good simple courses that meant a great day for all.

Overall Results: (top four)

1st Riot Van, Martin Honnor
2nd 5211, Phil Barnes
3rd Tracy Girl, Steve Graham
4th Big bad wolf, Lee Tennant

First West Kirby boat was Arfanarf sailed by John Dixon who was joint 5th with Alister Banks from West Riding.

Particular thanks go to Gareth Owen and his team as PRO and to Richard Cornah as Course Manager.

