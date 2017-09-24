Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Product Feature
Zhik Men's Microfleece Skiff Suit
Zhik Men's Microfleece Skiff Suit

Boats for sale

18 Foot Skiff
located in Grimsby

18ft Skiff UK and European Grand Prix Round 4 at Sandbanks

by Tom Hill today at 8:07 am 21-24 September 2017

This weekend was the final weekend of the UK and European Skiff calendar, and what a setting and conditions for it! A German and Hungarian team joined the U.K. fleet on Sandbanks beach for four days packed with racing.

Day 1

The first day was a pretty miserable rig in lashing rain, but this was more than made up for by the exciting conditions on the water. The first race was held in some fresh breeze and bumpy waves which caught some of the sailors off guard for the first race. The next two races were in lighter breeze with sunshine and sailors made their way ashore, deriving in conditions that felt a million miles away from the morning.

Pica were on top after day one, but not by much. Be Light and ChameleonI both took a first place and Kaltenberger were consistent to stay not far behind

Day 2

The second day was a glamour day that saw the big rigs taken out the bag! The rig call wasn't obvious but the fleet all followed themselves and launched for a day of racing that eventually ending up in some gusts of up to 18 knots - a few might say the No2 rig was a better choice.

The fleet all launched on their big rigs, and managed to handle the extra sail area round the course with some powered up bearaways. Pica took another two bullets but let the final one away to Kaltenberger. Be-Light were also in the mix with podium finishes. ChameleonI slipped back in the pack to fall off the podium and let the Germans jump up to second overnight.

Day 3

The third day was a much more comfortable day racing on the big rigs in the bay. A 12 knot breeze stayed on the course all day for another 3 races. The breeze was much more settled than previous days so there was little waiting around between races.

Pica and Be-Light exchanged first and second places and Kaltenberger and ChameleonI traded places to firm up third and fourth place.

Day 4

The final day was again lighter than the previous so the big rigs were rigged all round. The lighter wind made for some much tighter starts with Rutland and ChameleonI going round the ends in the last race. The whole fleet finished within 2 minutes of first to last in all races with place changes happening throughout. Special mention to the new team on Sail 4 Cancer who took advantage of the lighter breeze to finish their first races of the weekend - hopefully many more to come next year for this team!

Pica had to hold off Be Light all day to secure the overall win and, despite the close racing tactics from the Hungarians, Pica finished the day on top to take the title. Kaltenberger also sailed a consistent last 3 races to finish third overall.

18ft Skiff Grand Prix at Sandbanks - photo © wPhil Jackson / www.harbourviewphotography.com
18ft Skiff Grand Prix at Sandbanks - photo © wPhil Jackson / www.harbourviewphotography.com

The fleet have had an awesome time this weekend and the Sandbanks Bay put on a great show of conditions. A huge thank you to; Parkstone Yacht Club for getting in 12 superb races, The Watersports Academy for accommodating us so well off the water and Phil Jackson/Harbour View Photography for capturing the action. Also, a massive thanks to the German and Hungarian teams travelling to join us for some very tight racing!

Overall Results:

PosBoatR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10R11R12Pts
1PICA221112121‑4‑3114
2Belight HUN 18‑51‑432321211218
3GER 5‑44323134‑522327
4Chameleon 1132(DNF)4443‑664536
5Rutland6554(DNF)(DNS)55355649
6LED3(DNF)(DNS)DNFDNSDNSDNSDNS436460
7Sail 4 Cancer(DNS)(DNS)DNSDNSDNSDNSDNSDNSDNSDNS7DNF79
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

18ft Skiffs season soon begins on Sydney Harbour
New teams, and some changes to the racing formats With less than a month to go till the start of the Australian 18 Footers sailing season, the excitement is building for another big summer of racing. The 2017/18 racing season will see changes to the racing formats. Posted on 17 Sep 18ft Skiff UK Grand Prix at Marconi
Everyone trying to beat Pica on their home waters Last weekend was Round 3 of the UK Grand Prix at Marconi Sailing Club. This is the home club of Pica, so it was all on to try and beat the already strong team in their home waters especially with rumours of Jamie Mears returning for a turn on the stick! Posted on 15 Sep Iain Murray joins Australian Sailing
As the new Performance Director Highly respected and awarded sailor Iain Murray AM joins Australian Sailing as Performance Director, responsible for the Australian Sailing Team and the supporting Performance programs. Posted on 4 Sep 18ft Skiff UK Nationals at Plymouth overall
ChameleonI wraps it up on Sunday Two races were sailed on the final day of the UK 18ft Skiff Nationals on a glorious summer's day on Plymouth Sound. The fleet was held ashore for a short while to let the wind to establish into a good 5 to 8 knots on the course. Posted on 14 Aug 18ft Skiff UK Nationals at Plymouth day 2
Teams egging each other on to swap rigs until the last minute The second day of the UK 18ft Skiff Nationals took place in Plymouth Sound in borderline conditions between the big and small rigs. There were many walks around the corner to check the wind conditions and the usual boat park chats between teams. Posted on 12 Aug 18ft Skiff UK Nationals at Plymouth day 1
A shakedown for the scratch crews Today was the first day of the 18ft Skiff Nationals and whilst the ominous 25 knots forecast didn't materialise, it didn't stop some story telling moments. The fleet are sailing from Mount Batten Watersports Centre. Posted on 11 Aug 18ft Skiff Europeans at Lake Garda overall
Five British boats make the annual pilgrimage Five British boats made the annual pilgrimage to the North end of Lake Garda to battle it out for the title of European champions. Posted on 19 Jul 18ft Skiff Europeans at Lake Garda day 1
Eighteeen teams from 6 countries taking part Eighteen boats are competing this week in the European Championship with skiffs coming from six countries and some well known names from the Southern Hemisphere. Posted on 5 Jul Interview with Team Allen's George Hand
A perfect start to his Musto Skiff season George Hand of Team Allen is having a superb season so far in the Musto Skiff: undefeated since the Inland Championship at Grafham Water last November. We speak to him about his plans for the season and being a part of Team Allen. Posted on 13 Jun 18ft Skiff European Grand Prix Round 2
British boats closer to the top at Lake Balaton The second round of the European Grand Prix Series was held at Spartacus Vitorlás Egylet, Lake Balaton. 4 days of racing were planned and 3 British boats made their way to the other end of Europe with the promise of sun, wind and beer! Posted on 25 May

Upcoming Events

Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy