Controls in Belgium for red diesel remain suspended

by Loretta Spridgeon today at 8:30 pm

Boats with red diesel in their tanks can continue to visit Belgium without fear of fines. The RYA has today secured confirmation from the Belgian Ministry of Finance that controls in Belgium for red diesel remain suspended until further notice.

It remains to be seen what action, if any, the formal report of the meeting of the Indirect Tax Expert Group will reveal, but for the time being at least it appears that boats with red diesel in their tanks can continue to visit Belgium without fear of being fined.

As a key stakeholder in this developing situation, we have been assured that the RYA will be notified if the situation in Belgium is to change.

Our position

The RYA represents the interests a wide range of leisure boating activity. Our aim is to ensure that legislators, regulators and other authorities understand, and take account of, our recreational boating activity. By lobbying to retain the lawful use of red diesel by UK boaters, either here in the UK or in Europe, we aim to:

ensure continuity of supply for UK boaters in the more remote parts of the UK

ensure continuity of supply for UK boaters on the inland waterways

ensure lawful use of duty paid marked diesel for UK boaters in Europe

Read more about cruising abroad and advice on red diesel in our Current Affairs hub; country-specific information is also available exclusively to RYA members.

Still have more questions? RYA Members can contact the RYA Cruising Team (9am to 5pm on weekdays) at or call 023 8060 4233 for our latest advice.

Help us to help you

The RYA will keep Members updated as this situation progresses, however in order to maintain a clear picture of the situation we would urge anyone who is fined in Belgium for having red diesel in their tanks to email giving as much detail as possible.