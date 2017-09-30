Please select your home edition
Edition
Fernhurst - Sept2017 - 728x90
Product Feature
RYA Crew to Win
RYA Crew to Win
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

39th Régates Royales de Cannes – Trophée Panerai - Day 2

by Soazig Gueho today at 6:47 pm 23-30 September 2017

It was an excruciatingly slow day at the Régates Royales de Cannes - Trophée Panerai, marked by very light winds. So much that at mid-afternoon most of the fleet were still out on the water looking for the slightest puff of air to get to the finish, despite a shortened course.

Aeolus was not co-operating much today on the Bay of Cannes. A very light wind, a flimsy 3 to 5 knot-strong south-westerly was all the 80 plus classic yachts were given to complete a triangular coastal course. The original triangle thus became a V-shaped course, with an upwind beat and a downwind leg sailed under spinnaker. After a nerve-wracking race, patience paid off for the 23Metre Cambria, that was able to escape from the rest of the fleet on a shortened course and cross the line, positioned just off the Saint-Marc, in first. Behind them only the 15 Metre Mariska and a few other, whose patience paid off, who were able to sail around the first mark.

One race only

In the Golfe Juan weather conditions were similarly complicated, and the Dragon crews too had to rely on patience, with the Race Committee forced to launch several procedures and have several general recalls before getting a good start, with Estonians on Otium disqualified for being over the line with a black flag. The boats hardly moving, the RC opted to shorten the course. Once again it was a duel between Russian skipper Annatoly Loginov on Annapurna and UK's Yvan Bradbury on Blue Haze, consolidating his overall leadership after three races, and France's Alain Lathioor on Révolte. More races, and discards, will be needed to define the final scoreboard, but it looks like only the top fifteen boats can aspire to the podium.

The 5.5 and the Tofinou could also race one round today. It was Switzerland Andreas Dyhk Petersen on Otto to get the 5.5 series' first win, while Régates Royales' veteran Edward Fort on Pippa also scored a victory in the Tofinou 9.5 class.

Elena of London and Chinook on day 2 of the 39th Régates Royales de Cannes – Trophée Panerai - photo © Guido Cantini / Panerai
Elena of London and Chinook on day 2 of the 39th Régates Royales de Cannes – Trophée Panerai - photo © Guido Cantini / Panerai

Weather conditions are expected to improve tomorrow, with clearer skies and slightly stronger winds.

For full results and more content, please visit www.regatesroyales.com

Serial sailor Alex Pella: The multi-talented Spaniard

They may be America's Cup, Volvo Ocean Race, Mini Transat, offshore or Olympic sailors or maybe all of the above. Many can be seen on the dock in Cannes for the Régates Royales-Trophée Panerai, and one is the man-of-many-talents Alex Pella.

Alex you won the Route du Rhum on a Class40', the Jules Verne Trophy with Francis Joyon, you've raced the Mini-Transat several times, how is it to be racing a classic yacht?

"It's a family boat, an old racer-cruiser called Galvana. With my three brothers we often sail her, it's a boat built in 1974 in Barcelona on a Sparkman & Stephens's design. We cruise in the Med or we take part in regattas like the Régates Royales de Cannes. Since it is older than thirteen years, we can also do the classic yachts circuit, and with some good results too! I'm quite busy and I can't go to all the events, I've saved some free time to be here and have some fun with my brothers."

A family boat

"We did some works ourselves in 2003. It's a very solid boat, built in the 70's by a small shipyard that produced some 120 boats: Galvana is very good, with an American flavour but really comfortable. It crossed the Atlantic but didn't race much because it's really a racer-cruiser with a high freeboard. Anyway, it is quite fast compared to the new boats of the same size."

Here in Cannes your race in the Bermudan Vintage class?

"Yes exactly, we race against other IOR boats like Ganbare, Resolute Salmon or the maxi Il Moro di Venezia, against the 12 Metre like France or Chancegger... We haven't got the best rating but at least Galvana is very comfortable. We try to do like four races every year: I've done a short offshore race in Spain, we were in Mahon, we're here for the Régates Royales, and we'll close the season with the Voiles de Saint-Tropez..."

But then you're starting for another transatlantic race!

"Right, I will not be in Saint-Tropez because I will join Lalou Roucayrol on his Multi50 for the Transat Jacques Vabre. As a fact, I'm taking over from Karine Fauconnier who hurt herself. It's a new challenge for me because it's only a month I sail with Lalou: it's fun, the boat feels like a kart! It's small, uncomfortable, but less physical than IDEC Sport and very fast with the new foils."

www.regatesroyales.com/en

Chips between Spartan and Moonbeam on day 2 of the 39th Régates Royales de Cannes – Trophée Panerai - photo © Guido Cantini / Panerai
Chips between Spartan and Moonbeam on day 2 of the 39th Régates Royales de Cannes – Trophée Panerai - photo © Guido Cantini / Panerai
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Régates Royales - Trophée Panerai day 1
Quiet Cannes Grey skies and light airs were on the menu today for the opening day of the 39th Régates Royales de Cannes – Trophée Panerai. Two races were launched for the Dragons while the classics had some serious training before racing starts tomorrow for them too. Posted on 25 Sep Hamble Classics Regatta 2017
Diverse entry of 64 yachts for second edition The 2nd Hamble Classics Regatta hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club (15-17 September) delivered another exceptional weekend of close competition for a diverse entry of 64 yachts split into eight classes. Posted on 19 Sep Monaco Classic Week – La Belle Classe
Classic yachting in vogue The 13th Monaco Classic Week - La Belle Classe, one of the largest classic yacht meetings, ended today after a week packed with magical events in a Roaring Twenties atmosphere. Posted on 17 Sep 13th Viareggio Gathering of Historic Sailboats
End of Season event in Tuscany On October 12‐15, for the 13th year in a row, the Tuscan city of Viareggio will be the official host for the closing ceremonies of the 2017 season devoted to historic and classic sailboats. Posted on 9 Sep Dorade takes the podium in first two events
Of 'Dorade Down Under' campaign The 'Dorade Down Under' campaign is in full swing, and Dorade, the 86-year-old Sparkman & Stephens classic yacht, is proving yet again that age is just a number with the team taking podium finishes in the first two events of its five-race series. Posted on 7 Sep 125th Burnham Week Grand Finale
Town Cup J/80 glory marks conclusion Digger Harden sailing the J/80 Glorious Fools with his seasoned team including joint owner Peter Jackson, Doug Duce and Tom Adams have won the coveted Town Cup, to mark the end of the 125th anniversary celebrations of Burnham Week, writes Sue Pelling. Posted on 3 Sep 125th Burnham Week first weekend
Glorious conditions at premier east coast regatta opener Lack of wind on the first day did little to affect the carnival spirit round town at the gloriously sunny opening weekend of Burnham Week 2017, which this year celebrates 125 years. Posted on 29 Aug Panerai Newport Classic Yacht Regatta
R-Class Ruweida V wins The 38th Annual Panerai Newport Classic Yacht Regatta presented by IYRS concluded in Newport Sunday with R-Class Ruweida V, restored by IYRS students, as the overall winner. Posted on 28 Aug Close encounters of the third kind
At Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez promises a unique gathering, under the invitation of the Société Nautique de Saint-Tropez, of the most beautiful classic and modern yachts in the world, closing the regatta season. Posted on 27 Aug Anything but cruising to the finish
At Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 The cruising classes had a tightly fought Audi Hamilton Island Race Week with nervous placeholders in all divisions looking over their shoulders going into the last day. Posted on 27 Aug

Upcoming Events

Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy