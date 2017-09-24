RS400 Northern Championship at Notts County Sailing Club

The RS400 Northern Series culminated at Notts County Sailing Club's RS400 Open in September. Just under thirty boats travelled from as far afield as Wales, Oxford, Warsash and Delph.

Saturday was overcast and saw a light fairly steady breeze. Nadina Lincoln, the Race Officer, set a windward, leeward course giving some good start lines and close racing. Sunday was a little lighter and more fluky as the wind swung round postponing a few starts and ending up with a few black flag disqualifications. There were three races each day, Saturday seeing one before lunch and two back to back after, Sunday three back to back with a 10 am start.

Chris Pickles and Matt Sharman from Delph SC in Yorkshire led most of the races, but they didn't have it all their way, with David Exley and Mark Lunn from Leigh & Lowton breathing down their necks most races and taking one of the races, the overall results don't show the closeness of the racing.

Saturday night saw the normal RS400 fun and games, starting with the sumo suits, with the commodore and fleet captain disgracing themselves (they didn't win!). Ultimately the contest was won by Matt Sharman and Nicky Griffin. There was an excellent meal from Paulene before the drinking really began, carrying onto the early hours before retiring to nearby tents.

An early start saw one or two with a sore head, but yet again Chris Pickles dominated the racing to win overall, followed by David Exley.

Carloine Whitehouse was first lady (6th overall) and special mention goes to junior crew trying a 400 for the first time, Robert Stevenson.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 Pts 1st 1283 Chris Pickles Matt Sharman Delph SC 1 1 2 1 2 ‑5 7 2nd 1460 David Exley Mark Lunn LLSC 4 2 1 ‑9 8 2 17 3rd 1454 Jon Heissig Nicky Griffin Llangorse SC 5 5 11 ‑13 1 3 25 4th 1401 Bill Kenyon Nick Devereux Budworth SC 3 7 7 4 7 (BFD) 28 5th 1202 Sam Knight John Knight Bartley SC 6 6 ‑8 7 3 6 28 6th 1414 Caroline Whitehouse Richard Ashwell Bartley SC 8 3 ‑12 2 6 10 29 7th 1017 Sean Cleary Annalise Nixon Oxford SC 7 9 9 ‑11 5 1 31 8th 1235 Chris Bownes Claire Bownes Bartley SC ‑14 13 3 3 9 4 32 9th 1461 Caroline Exley Joe Hartigan LLSC 9 8 6 5 ‑12 7 35 10th 1363 Ross Ryan Oliver Ryan‑Moore NCSC 12 11 5 8 4 (DNC) 40 11th 1453 Stuart Halman Ross Southwell LLSC 10 10 10 10 10 (BFD) 50 12th 1257 Mark Dingsdale Vanessa Evans LLSC ‑17 12 13 14 14 8 61 13th 1336 John Parr Kim Parnham NCSC 13 14 14 ‑16 11 11 63 14th 1407 Hamish Gledhill Simon Dowse WRSC 2 4 4 (DNC) DNC DNC 66 15th 1262 Jon Willars Rich Brameld Welton 15 15 16 6 15 (DNC) 67 16th 828 Christopher Williams Martin Spencer LLSC 11 17 ‑20 18 13 9 68 17th 1184 Stuart Williams Joshua Crisp Army Sailing Association 18 16 15 12 ‑19 12 73 18th 1101 Simon Baker Chris Hopkins QMSC 16 20 18 ‑21 16 13 83 19th 1325 James Logan Pip Logan NCSC 19 19 17 19 17 (BFD) 91 20th 670 Timothy Harrison Tor Harrison NCSC 20 21 21 15 ‑22 16 93 21st 950 Alan Elkington Robert Stevenson NCSC ‑23 23 19 22 18 14 96 22nd 866 Paul Reynolds Cath Reynolds NCSC 22 ‑25 25 17 24 15 103 23rd 1029 John Cunningham Nicky Cokayne Carsington SC 26 18 26 (DNF) 20 17 107 24th 1048 Martin Hart Moira Hart NCSC ‑24 22 23 23 21 18 107 25th 527 Andy Powell Ian Verso Warsash SC 25 27 (DNC) 20 23 DNC 123 26th 1122 Jeremy Coupland Claire Coupland NCSC 21 24 22 (DNC) DNC DNC 123 27th 1121 Mark Ehler Asher Ehlers NCSC 27 26 24 (DNC) DNC DNC 133