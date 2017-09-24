Please select your home edition
Zhik Powerpads II - hike harder for longer!

RS400 Northern Championship at Notts County Sailing Club

by David Eberlin today at 9:03 am 23-24 September 2017

The RS400 Northern Series culminated at Notts County Sailing Club's RS400 Open in September. Just under thirty boats travelled from as far afield as Wales, Oxford, Warsash and Delph.

Saturday was overcast and saw a light fairly steady breeze. Nadina Lincoln, the Race Officer, set a windward, leeward course giving some good start lines and close racing. Sunday was a little lighter and more fluky as the wind swung round postponing a few starts and ending up with a few black flag disqualifications. There were three races each day, Saturday seeing one before lunch and two back to back after, Sunday three back to back with a 10 am start.

Chris Pickles and Matt Sharman from Delph SC in Yorkshire led most of the races, but they didn't have it all their way, with David Exley and Mark Lunn from Leigh & Lowton breathing down their necks most races and taking one of the races, the overall results don't show the closeness of the racing.

Startline during the RS400 Northerns at Notts County - photo © David Eberlin
Startline during the RS400 Northerns at Notts County - photo © David Eberlin

Saturday night saw the normal RS400 fun and games, starting with the sumo suits, with the commodore and fleet captain disgracing themselves (they didn't win!). Ultimately the contest was won by Matt Sharman and Nicky Griffin. There was an excellent meal from Paulene before the drinking really began, carrying onto the early hours before retiring to nearby tents.

Sumo during the RS400 Northerns at Notts County - photo © Soph Williams
Sumo during the RS400 Northerns at Notts County - photo © Soph Williams

An early start saw one or two with a sore head, but yet again Chris Pickles dominated the racing to win overall, followed by David Exley.

Carloine Whitehouse was first lady (6th overall) and special mention goes to junior crew trying a 400 for the first time, Robert Stevenson.

Prize winners in the RS400 Northerns at Notts County - photo © David Eberlin
Prize winners in the RS400 Northerns at Notts County - photo © David Eberlin

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6Pts
1st1283Chris PicklesMatt SharmanDelph SC11212‑57
2nd1460David ExleyMark LunnLLSC421‑98217
3rd1454Jon HeissigNicky GriffinLlangorse SC5511‑131325
4th1401Bill KenyonNick DevereuxBudworth SC37747(BFD)28
5th1202Sam KnightJohn KnightBartley SC66‑873628
6th1414Caroline WhitehouseRichard AshwellBartley SC83‑12261029
7th1017Sean ClearyAnnalise NixonOxford SC799‑115131
8th1235Chris BownesClaire BownesBartley SC‑1413339432
9th1461Caroline ExleyJoe HartiganLLSC9865‑12735
10th1363Ross RyanOliver Ryan‑MooreNCSC1211584(DNC)40
11th1453Stuart HalmanRoss SouthwellLLSC1010101010(BFD)50
12th1257Mark DingsdaleVanessa EvansLLSC‑1712131414861
13th1336John ParrKim ParnhamNCSC131414‑16111163
14th1407Hamish GledhillSimon DowseWRSC244(DNC)DNCDNC66
15th1262Jon WillarsRich BrameldWelton151516615(DNC)67
16th828Christopher WilliamsMartin SpencerLLSC1117‑201813968
17th1184Stuart WilliamsJoshua CrispArmy Sailing Association18161512‑191273
18th1101Simon BakerChris HopkinsQMSC162018‑21161383
19th1325James LoganPip LoganNCSC1919171917(BFD)91
20th670Timothy HarrisonTor HarrisonNCSC20212115‑221693
21st950Alan ElkingtonRobert StevensonNCSC‑23231922181496
22nd866Paul ReynoldsCath ReynoldsNCSC22‑2525172415103
23rd1029John CunninghamNicky CokayneCarsington SC261826(DNF)2017107
24th1048Martin HartMoira HartNCSC‑242223232118107
25th527Andy PowellIan VersoWarsash SC2527(DNC)2023DNC123
26th1122Jeremy CouplandClaire CouplandNCSC212422(DNC)DNCDNC123
27th1121Mark EhlerAsher EhlersNCSC272624(DNC)DNCDNC133
