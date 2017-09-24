RS400 Northern Championship at Notts County Sailing Club
23-24 September 2017
The RS400 Northern Series culminated at Notts County Sailing Club's RS400 Open in September. Just under thirty boats travelled from as far afield as Wales, Oxford, Warsash and Delph.
Saturday was overcast and saw a light fairly steady breeze. Nadina Lincoln, the Race Officer, set a windward, leeward course giving some good start lines and close racing. Sunday was a little lighter and more fluky as the wind swung round postponing a few starts and ending up with a few black flag disqualifications. There were three races each day, Saturday seeing one before lunch and two back to back after, Sunday three back to back with a 10 am start.
Chris Pickles and Matt Sharman from Delph SC in Yorkshire led most of the races, but they didn't have it all their way, with David Exley and Mark Lunn from Leigh & Lowton breathing down their necks most races and taking one of the races, the overall results don't show the closeness of the racing.
Saturday night saw the normal RS400 fun and games, starting with the sumo suits, with the commodore and fleet captain disgracing themselves (they didn't win!). Ultimately the contest was won by Matt Sharman and Nicky Griffin. There was an excellent meal from Paulene before the drinking really began, carrying onto the early hours before retiring to nearby tents.
An early start saw one or two with a sore head, but yet again Chris Pickles dominated the racing to win overall, followed by David Exley.
Carloine Whitehouse was first lady (6th overall) and special mention goes to junior crew trying a 400 for the first time, Robert Stevenson.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Crew
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|Pts
|1st
|1283
|Chris Pickles
|Matt Sharman
|Delph SC
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|‑5
|7
|2nd
|1460
|David Exley
|Mark Lunn
|LLSC
|4
|2
|1
|‑9
|8
|2
|17
|3rd
|1454
|Jon Heissig
|Nicky Griffin
|Llangorse SC
|5
|5
|11
|‑13
|1
|3
|25
|4th
|1401
|Bill Kenyon
|Nick Devereux
|Budworth SC
|3
|7
|7
|4
|7
|(BFD)
|28
|5th
|1202
|Sam Knight
|John Knight
|Bartley SC
|6
|6
|‑8
|7
|3
|6
|28
|6th
|1414
|Caroline Whitehouse
|Richard Ashwell
|Bartley SC
|8
|3
|‑12
|2
|6
|10
|29
|7th
|1017
|Sean Cleary
|Annalise Nixon
|Oxford SC
|7
|9
|9
|‑11
|5
|1
|31
|8th
|1235
|Chris Bownes
|Claire Bownes
|Bartley SC
|‑14
|13
|3
|3
|9
|4
|32
|9th
|1461
|Caroline Exley
|Joe Hartigan
|LLSC
|9
|8
|6
|5
|‑12
|7
|35
|10th
|1363
|Ross Ryan
|Oliver Ryan‑Moore
|NCSC
|12
|11
|5
|8
|4
|(DNC)
|40
|11th
|1453
|Stuart Halman
|Ross Southwell
|LLSC
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|(BFD)
|50
|12th
|1257
|Mark Dingsdale
|Vanessa Evans
|LLSC
|‑17
|12
|13
|14
|14
|8
|61
|13th
|1336
|John Parr
|Kim Parnham
|NCSC
|13
|14
|14
|‑16
|11
|11
|63
|14th
|1407
|Hamish Gledhill
|Simon Dowse
|WRSC
|2
|4
|4
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|66
|15th
|1262
|Jon Willars
|Rich Brameld
|Welton
|15
|15
|16
|6
|15
|(DNC)
|67
|16th
|828
|Christopher Williams
|Martin Spencer
|LLSC
|11
|17
|‑20
|18
|13
|9
|68
|17th
|1184
|Stuart Williams
|Joshua Crisp
|Army Sailing Association
|18
|16
|15
|12
|‑19
|12
|73
|18th
|1101
|Simon Baker
|Chris Hopkins
|QMSC
|16
|20
|18
|‑21
|16
|13
|83
|19th
|1325
|James Logan
|Pip Logan
|NCSC
|19
|19
|17
|19
|17
|(BFD)
|91
|20th
|670
|Timothy Harrison
|Tor Harrison
|NCSC
|20
|21
|21
|15
|‑22
|16
|93
|21st
|950
|Alan Elkington
|Robert Stevenson
|NCSC
|‑23
|23
|19
|22
|18
|14
|96
|22nd
|866
|Paul Reynolds
|Cath Reynolds
|NCSC
|22
|‑25
|25
|17
|24
|15
|103
|23rd
|1029
|John Cunningham
|Nicky Cokayne
|Carsington SC
|26
|18
|26
|(DNF)
|20
|17
|107
|24th
|1048
|Martin Hart
|Moira Hart
|NCSC
|‑24
|22
|23
|23
|21
|18
|107
|25th
|527
|Andy Powell
|Ian Verso
|Warsash SC
|25
|27
|(DNC)
|20
|23
|DNC
|123
|26th
|1122
|Jeremy Coupland
|Claire Coupland
|NCSC
|21
|24
|22
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|123
|27th
|1121
|Mark Ehler
|Asher Ehlers
|NCSC
|27
|26
|24
|(DNC)
|DNC
|DNC
|133
