Please select your home edition
Edition
Plas Menai 2015
Product Feature
Zhik Superwarm Steamer
Zhik Superwarm Steamer

Cadet 2017 Season in Review Part 2

by Ian Harris today at 2:30 pm 27 September 2017

Held at the end of August in glorious sunshine but in light fickle breezes the UK Cadet fleet were joined by 3 teams from Belgium for a fabulous week's sailing in the 2017 National Championship hosted by South Caernarvonshire Yacht Club, a favourite and historic venue for the UK Cadets.

With the exception of just one breezy day the wind remained light and unstable throughout the week, making consistent results hard to come by. The frustrations on the water were countered though by fun and games on the beach in the evenings as sailors and parents enjoyed the full social programme.

Day one saw GBR worlds team Ryan and Toni Wilkinson win the first race overtaking Conner Line and Toby Bush just before the finish. Conner and Toby finished 2nd having led by 200m for most of the race. Also chasing Conner and Toby were the GBR world teams of Bettine Harris and Sam Goult and Emily Spiers and Rosie Voyantzis finishing 3rd and 4th after a chaotic leeward mark rounding. In the 2nd race Bettine and Sam led GBRs leading world team Megan Ferguson and Ollie Mears and Belgium's Jeroen Vangeneugden and Erazem Perko in 3rd.

Cadets under darkened skies during the 2017 Nationals in Abersoch - photo © Jo Harris
Cadets under darkened skies during the 2017 Nationals in Abersoch - photo © Jo Harris

Silver fleet was led by James and George Colquitt with Cally Terkelsen and Will Mears chasing them hard.

Day 2 saw the only wind of the week, with Megan and Ollie battling hard with Bettine and Sam and the GBR team dominating results with the Thibaud Dirix and Helena Schoonhooghe in the mix for the Belgians.

Drifting out to the start during the 2017 Cadet Nationals - photo © Tim Hampton.UK
Drifting out to the start during the 2017 Cadet Nationals - photo © Tim Hampton.UK

The 3rd, 4th and 5th days saw the return of the fickle winds and yoyo results for all but one boat. Of special mention here is the amazing kindness of Tom Bridge and Monty Slump. Spotting that Jess Everson's crew Thomas Walker had missed the toe straps and had fallen out of the boat, Tom and Monty diverted off course to sail over and pick Thomas out of the water and deliver him safely to the nearest rib. The positive karma of the rescue came through immediately with Tom and Monty leading the next right up until the last beat before being overhauled by series leaders. Tom and Monty received the biggest cheer at the prize giving as they were awarded the Endeavour trophy for their sportsmanship.

Also having a week to remember was Cally Terkelsen and Will Mears who led race 5 and 6 only being caught in the final stages of the final beat by the more experienced sailors.

Leward mark rounding during the 2017 Cadet Nationals - photo © Tim Hampton.UK
Leward mark rounding during the 2017 Cadet Nationals - photo © Tim Hampton.UK

One more special mention goes to Harvey Hill who stepped into crew for Emily Spiers on the final day as Emily's crew Rosie had been taken ill. Harvey had never been in a boat before, borrowing kit from everyone Harvey jumped into the boat with Emily and they in turn stormed off into a huge lead. Half way round he turned to Emily to ask how they were doing; they were leading by a country mile! Again they were caught by a few others who would then turn out to be top of the leader board.

And those series leaders were...

Bettine Harris and Sam Goult. Sailing the most consistent series by far, Bettine and Sam won the title with a race to spare. With only 2 results out of the top 5 they really did sail remarkably well given the fickle conditions and fully deserved to take the title. In 2nd, Jeroen Vangeneugden and Erazem Perko and in 3rd Thibaud Dirix and Helena Schoonhooghe. GBR's Hattie and Hamish Collingridge finished 4th. Megan Ferguson and Ollie Mears, GBR's top team at the worlds finished in 5th.

2017 Cadet National Champions Bettine Harris and Sam Goult leading from Megan Fergusson and Ollie Mears - photo © Tim Hampton
2017 Cadet National Champions Bettine Harris and Sam Goult leading from Megan Fergusson and Ollie Mears - photo © Tim Hampton

Silver fleet was won by Charlotte Videlo and Tom Shepperd who sailed really well to finish in 12th overall with Cally Terkelson and Will Mears in 2nd finishing 14th with James and George Colquitt 3rd.

Bronze fleet, expertly coached by Alex Colquitt, was won by Thomas Hayley and Anna Ledingham who finished with a 7 point lead from Alana Corbett and Molly Verner who just beat Franscesca Neal and Emilia Hampton on count back.

Francesca Neal and Emilia Hampton having a ball during the 2017 Cadet Nationals - photo © Tim Hampton.UK
Francesca Neal and Emilia Hampton having a ball during the 2017 Cadet Nationals - photo © Tim Hampton.UK

After a long and joyous prize giving hosted by Doug Targett the Cadet class chairman, and made possible by the hard work of Mary and Mike Lloyd and Jacquie McKellar, the Cadet class waved goodbye to most of the 2017 GBR Worlds team including Ryan Wilkinson, Hattie Collingridge, Megan Ferguson, Bettine Harris, as well as Finbar Wormwell and James Colquitt who are all moving on. We wish them all well in their future sailing. It's always a sad part of the year as the sailors and their families move on to bigger, but never better boats. As a family we are really sad to leave the Cadet class, it's been a fantastic journey with the wonderful welcoming Cadet family, we will miss you all. Just remember; you never ever forget your first Cadet.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Cadet 2017 Season in Review Part 1
An exciting year for the class As the temperature starts to drop and the days gets shorter the Cadet Class looks back over what has been as usual an exciting 2017. Posted on 26 Sep Launch pad for Olympic Campaigns
At 23rd edition of Sail Sydney Woollahra Sailing Club will host the 23rd edition of Sail Sydney from December 11-17 with the support of Drummoyne Sailing Club, Middle Harbour Yacht Club and Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron. Posted on 9 Sep Waldringfield Cadet Week overall
Final day showdowns and 60th celebrations After two days of racing, the 16 Cadets racing in Gold Fleet were chasing the brother and sister pairing of Hattie & Mish Collingridge who had won four out of the first five races and had established a commanding lead. Posted on 25 Aug Waldringfield Cadet Week days 1 & 2
60th Anniversary event underway Some 26 Cadets and 12 Laser Radials arrived at Waldringfield SC for their annual Cadet Week, which is in its 60th Year and is being supported for the 10th Year running by sponsors Gill, Harken and local chandlery Seamark Nunn, plus Anglia Factors. Posted on 20 Aug Sail Melbourne international entries now open
Invited, Junior and Youth classes will mix with Olympic heroes Entries are now open for the 2017 Sail Melbourne International to be hosted out of the newly renovated Royal Brighton Yacht Club from 27th November through to 3rd December 2017. Posted on 5 Aug Cadets at Fishers Green
Commodore prepares bacon rolls on arrival Eight Cadets took part in the Exe Sails and Volvo Cars East London sponsored, Fishers Green Sailing Club Open meeting, on the 15th of July. With a good mixture of local and visiting boats, everybody had the opportunity to sample lovely bacon rolls. Posted on 19 Jul TS5C Young Sportsperson of the Year
Awarded to sailor Jamie Harris In a glittering ceremony at Taunton Rugby Club, ITV's Somerset correspondent, Ben McGrail, presented awards to the county's inspirational sporting volunteers and coaches, outstanding athletes and quality clubs at the SASP 2017 Somerset Sports Awards. Posted on 3 Jul Waldringfield Cadet Open overall
Contending with an East Coast tidal surge Day 2 and another shifty Waldringfield classic in prospect. The forecast was for marginally more wind than Saturday though that never really materialised, shiftier it certainly was though. Posted on 26 Jun Waldringfield Cadet Open day 1
A healthy fleet of 18 boats A healthy fleet of 18 Cadets were met at Waldringfield by a good forecast for breeze and the prospects of skies clearing for some sun in the afternoon of Saturday 24th June. Posted on 25 Jun Waldringfield Cadet Open preview
Sharpening racing skills ahead of the worlds This weekend 24/25 June sees Waldringfield Sailing Club play host to the Cadet Class for their annual Open Meeting at the Club, which this year is generously supported by Anglia Factors and Neil Pryde Sailing. Posted on 21 Jun

Upcoming Events

Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy