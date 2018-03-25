Registration Open! St. Thomas International Regatta set for 23-25 March 2018

Bring your own boat or charter at the St. Thomas International Regatta © Dean Barnes / STIR Bring your own boat or charter at the St. Thomas International Regatta © Dean Barnes / STIR

by Carol Bareuther today at 8:14 pm

Organizers of the St. Thomas International Regatta (STIR) are pleased to announce that 2018 event, set for March 23 to 25, will take place as scheduled despite damage to the island from Hurricane's Irma and Maria.

Never in the 45-year history of STIR has a fall storm, even a major one, interrupted the running of the 'Crown Jewel of Caribbean Yacht Racing', and it will not in 2018. The host St. Thomas Yacht Club suffered some damage and the fleet took more than a few dents, but the venue for fantastic round the island races is still very much here.

The resilience of regatta organizers, sponsors, volunteers, and club members as well as the U.S. Virgin Islands' business community, hotel and tourism sectors is strong. Show your support and be part of our island's recovery and future by registering now for the Round the Rocks Regatta, March 22 and St. Thomas International Regatta at www.stthomasinternationalregatta.com Both events promise challenging courses, professional race management and island-style hospitality. Register in CSA (Racing or Cruising); IRC; ORC; Multihull; Beach Cat or One Design classes with a minimum length of 20 feet.