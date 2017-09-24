Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Product Feature
Rooster PolyPro Balaclava
Rooster PolyPro Balaclava
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Volvo Noble Marine RS700 Nationals at Stokes Bay Sailing Club - Overall

by Jerry Wales today at 7:04 am 21-24 September 2017

Another fine day in paradise. Who would have thought, as we approach the end of September we would be looking forward to a 4th day consecutive day of perfect sailing (and spectating) weather to conclude the 2017 RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championship?

With two races left to sail Jerry Wales had all but (but not quite) secured the overall win. 2nd to 5th overall was still very close, and there were other battles being fought right down the fleet, so we all had something to play for on the final day.

Was it nerves or just the Easterly flowing tide pushing us towards the line that resulted in the first start being called back? There were a few relieved sailors to see the general recall flag flying from the committee boat rather than the individual recall! The second start was a more orderly affair. The line was heavily biased towards the pin but local hero Richard Wadsworth chose the committee boat end and tacked straight out into the favourable tide. If the day turned out very badly for Jerry Wales, Richard could still take the overall lead so Wales chose to cover and they both lead the charge to the favoured side of the course. Meanwhile Robbie Bell had pulled of a perfect port tack start (more on perfect port tack starting later) at the favoured end of the line and headed out into the favourable tide but with the benefit of a substantial lead, care of the line bias. Robbie was followed round the top mark by Ian Nolan and these two classy sailors fought over first place for three laps with Robbie taking the win on the line. Wales came home in 3rd followed by Richard Wadsworth. This was enough to secure the title for Wales and all but guarantee a popular 2nd place for Richard.

The second race of the day and the concluding race for this year's championships was also to be defined by a port tack start.

For a perfect port start you need a well-timed approach to the line and a GAP! In the absence of a gap; well you can guess what happened next. It involved poor Pete Purkiss the innocent victim, being towed home followed by a tangled mess of mast, sail and broken rigging.

RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv
RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv

Bell and Wales managed to avoid the carnage at the pin end but with no room to tack had to head inshore out of the favourable tide. Richard Wadsworth having started mid-line was also heading inshore? Of the contenders fighting for 3rd to 5th overall only Colin Dacey was heading out into the tide and if conformation was needed that this was the right thing to do, lead round the first mark by a healthy margin followed by Ian Nolan. Those who had headed inshore were well down the fleet and faced a battle to get back to respectability. After three laps of racing in perfect conditions Colin Dacey secured his first win to add to a couple of second places which lifted him to third overall. It has been a good season for Colin. This result follows a third place at the last big UK event, the RS Summer Championships and a third place at the recent European Champs. One of the nicest folk in the fleet, Colin quietly goes about his business and his reward is consistently good results.

RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv
RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv

Jerry Wales managed to climb back through the fleet to just pip Ian Nolan for second in the final race to confirm a fourth consecutive national title.

Richard Wadsworth showed his quality to also climb back through the fleet to claim a 4th place and second overall for the championship. Richard also adds this second place to his second at the Euro champs help in the Czech Republic.

This year's event will be remembered amongst the best of recent years. Four days of great racing in great condition hosted by a great sailing club. Despite what the results show (I think more DNFs rather than DNCs) all bar one (boat maintenance issues aside) stayed out for the final race. How often can you say that?

RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay day 2 - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv
RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay day 2 - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv

There were 6 different race winners. The newest boat in the fleet was followed home by the oldest. The lightest sailor in the fleet weighed in at 70kgs and heaviest was, let's just say North of 110kg and all appeared to be racing on as an even footing as experience allowed.

We, the sailors are very grateful for all those that supported this event, so all those connected with Stokes Bay Sailing Club, the event sponsors: Volvo, Noble Marine, Forward WIP and SpeedSix and of course RS Sailing and the RS700 Class Association.

RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay day 2 - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv
RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay day 2 - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv

The 2018 Nationals is being held at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy 16-19 August 2018. It will be a combined European and National championships and will a part of the month long mega RS Games.

The next event is the Brightlingsea Skiff Fest in two weeks' time 7-8 Oct 2017. You can find all the event information on the RS700 Class Association website here.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10Pts
11053Jerry WalesWindsport1‑721(OCS)1113212
2720Richard WadsworthStokes Bay SC / RNSA21‑8‑1023444424
31027Colin DaceySnettisham Beach SC‑92454‑7725130
4875Robbie BellSnettisham Beach SC3952(DNC)2651‑1333
51042Pete PurkissBrightlingsea SC43‑9935236(DNF)35
61023Ian NolanSnettisham Beach SC‑125661610‑172339
7966Matt CarterLancing SC581368(DNF)97‑1047
8944James BaylissQueen Mary SC64108(DNF)135612(DNC)64
91022Ian SwannHayling Island SC‑2111371743119(RET)65
10991Theo GalyerStokes Bay SC7(DNC)74101417(DNC)8774
11839Phillip HighfieldGt. Yarmouth & Gorleston11‑19‑17141111121510589
12808Spike DanielsHayling Island SC10‑181318‑20129811990
13970Simon RedfearnBrightlingsea SC81714157‑20810‑221493
141041Matt ConnerQueen Mary SC156‑22111310‑191816695
15926Simon ClarkLyme Regis SC171312‑19‑181611121411106
16859Peter O'nionsQueen Mary SC1614‑231712‑221513158110
17914Graham BlakeQueen Mary SC‑201215‑2091520161812117
181046Miles RoebuckOxford SC132019‑23229137‑2319122
19855David BridleBrightlingsea SC‑2215181615‑2114201316127
20882Ed NapolitanoSnettisham Beach SC1416‑25(DNF)81922221718136
211014Chris ChambersRestronguet SC(DNC)(DNC)2021141818142115141
22871Mark NicholsonHayling Island SC(DNC)(DNC)16135171619DNCDNC146
231031Hamish GriffithsHayling Island SC182221‑251623(DNF)212020161
24984Adam GoldingHayling Island SC19101112(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNC172
25756Alistair PaulGrafham Water SC2524‑272221252124(DNC)21183
26982Roland SmithQueen Mary SC(DNF)232424192624(DNC)DNC22192
271035Roger TaylorHayling Island SC2325(DNC)(DNC)DNC242323DNF17195
28801Stephen CarrBrightlingsea SC(DNC)2626(DNF)DNC27252519DNC208
29762Adrian HoweOxford SC2421(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC225
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Volvo Noble Marine RS700 Nationals day 3
Trapezing conditions throughout The RS700 sailors were treated to a glorious sunny day in Stokes Bay for the 3rd day of the Volvo Noble Marine championship. With a steady southerly 8-10kts of wind, the competitors enjoyed trapezing conditions throughout. Posted on 24 Sep Volvo Noble Marine RS700 Nationals day 2
Another great day for the fleet Another great day at the RS700 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals with 10 to 12 knots, sunshine and close racing. Following a lengthy wait for the breeze to swing from East to South West and multiple gallant attempts to lay a course we were finally let go. Posted on 23 Sep Volvo Noble Marine RS700 Nationals day 1
Racing starts at Stokes Bay Race one of the RS700 Volvo Noble Marine National Championship at Stokes Bay SC got underway promptly in a gusty Force 4 Southerly breeze with strong Spring tides and an interesting wave pattern. Posted on 22 Sep One week to Stokestock
Volvo Noble Marine RS700 and RS800 Nationals One week countdown until the fabulous Volvo Noble Marine RS700 and RS800 National Championships! Four days of racing and joy! Posted on 15 Sep RS700 Europeans at Lake Lipno
Record attendance at a spectacular venue Lake Lipno in the Czech Republic was the spectacular venue for the 2017 RS700 European Championship held between 17-20 August. This was a record breaking European event with 38 boats in attendance. Posted on 1 Sep Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week overall
Concludes in style with sunset prize giving Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 went out in style with a final race in perfect conditions, a sunset prize giving and a blow out last night party. Posted on 13 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 6
Champagne sailing at last The sun and sea breeze made a welcome return for Brightlingsea Boat Park & Ride Family Friday at Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 where the 141 competing boats finally got to enjoy some true champagne sailing conditions. Posted on 12 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 5
Great inclusive racing in the Parent and Child Class After the torrential downpours of and special all in handicap of Big Wednesday, it was back to the serious business of regatta series racing on day five of Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week in Brightlingsea. Posted on 11 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 4
Big Wednesday hits the spot despite torrential rain Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week Big Wednesday sponsored by AOC, Just Trays and Deltech UK proved to be an excessively damp affair with near record breaking rainfall. Posted on 10 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 3
Snakes and ladders, rain, thunder and lightning CB Rigging Tuesday at Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 featured rain, thunder and lightning, no racing for some, paddle boarding for others and a terrific Quiz Night. Posted on 9 Aug

Upcoming Events

Brightlingsea SC RS700 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Queen Mary SC RS700 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy