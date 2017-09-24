Please select your home edition
Edition
Wessex Resins - Epoxycraft 2
Product Feature
Raymarine T215 Multifunctional Dual Wireless Maxi Display
Raymarine T215 Multifunctional Dual Wireless Maxi Display

12 Metre North American Championship at Ida Lewis Yacht Club

by Barby MacGowan today at 6:17 am 22-24 September 2017
The Modern fleet during the 12 Metre North American Championship © SallyAnne Santos / Windlass Creative

Wind effects of Hurricane Jose shaved a day off the front end of the three-day 12 Metre North American Championship that started Friday, Sept. 22, while no breeze at all stole the last day.

In the end, three races on Saturday told the story of a very competitive fleet wrapping up its season and looking long-term to the 12 Metre Worlds that are scheduled for Newport in 2019 as a culmination of the 12mR Class ROAD TO THE WORLDS series.

"It was a disappointment to lose Friday as a race day," said Event Chair Peter Gerard, "but there was just nothing we could do about that. He explained that for several days prior to the regatta, winds of 25-30 knots with gusts to 40 had made it impossible to launch several of the historic 12 Metres that were dry docked. The first window of relief came Saturday morning, so racing was rescheduled for later that afternoon when all boats could participate. "We managed to hold three races in a dying 12-15 knot breeze, and that ended up being the regatta after the wind completely shut off on Sunday."

Challenge XII, one of the newest additions to the 12mR class, topped the Modern division, beating out Defender by one point in overall scoring. The well-polished team, which includes owner/skipper Jack LeFort (Jamestown, R.I.) and Newporter Ken Read of Volvo Ocean Race fame, suffered a "bad first beat" and a broken spinnaker pole to finish fifth in its first race but then got "back on track" to win the last two races. "We hated to end the season like this (with a shortened regatta)," said LeFort, "but I think the race committee did a great job of pulling it off." He added that it was good to see Defender (another new boat in the fleet, owned and skippered by 12 Metre World Champion Dennis Williams of Hobe Sound, Fla./Newport, R.I.) so competitive. "They have new sails, a lot of time and effort in the boat, and they're doing really well." (Victory '83, also owned by Williams, and Enterprise are expected to join the fleet in 2018.)

Defender's score line of 1-2-5 reflected a man overboard in the third race. He was picked up by a safety boat, which automatically gave the team points that were equal to last place plus one.

Action aboard Challenge XII at this year's 12 Metre North American Championship - photo © SallyAnne Santos / Windlass Creative
Action aboard Challenge XII at this year's 12 Metre North American Championship - photo © SallyAnne Santos / Windlass Creative

In Grand Prix division, Gunther Buerman (Highland Beach, Fla./Newport, R.I.) and his New Zealand team, which includes Ken Read's brother Brad Read, won their fifth North American title in a row, beating out Laura. "In our class we get to do what these boats were made for. We match race, and the starts are especially great, because we spin around following each other just like they do in the America's Cup." Buerman credited Read and Lexi Gahagan, an America's Cup veteran, for his team's winning tactics at the starts. "If you don't win the start, it's hard to get back in front."

The Modern fleet downwind during the 12 Metre North American Championship - photo © SallyAnne Santos / Windlass Creative
The Modern fleet downwind during the 12 Metre North American Championship - photo © SallyAnne Santos / Windlass Creative

Weatherly, chartered by Jay Schachne (Barrington, R.I.), won the Traditional division on a tie breaker with American Eagle. Turning in a score line of 3-2-1, Schachne said he was happy to improve with every race and is honoured, after three times trying, to finally be a North American champion, especially when the boats in his division were always neck-and-neck. "The fun part is that at this stage of my life, at 63 years old, I'm playing a sport like I'm 15, with the same excitement and focus. It's really a kick, and what a privilege. The 12 Metres are the most beautiful girls at the dance; they are elegant, they are history, and when you're sailing them you're in the past and the present at the same time."

At the Awards Ceremony on Sunday afternoon at host Ida Lewis Yacht Club, the Gubelmann Trophy was awarded to the three division winners, while the Ted Hood Trophy was awarded to the teams in each division with the highest points overall for the season. Those teams were Columbia, Courageous and New Zealand.

Courageous is currently the top Americas Fleet contender in the Waypoint Series standings. Gerard says he expects that 25+ boats – more than half coming from outside North America – will compete in the 2019 12 Metre World Championship.

Overall Results:

Grand Prix Division
1. KZ-3 New Zealand, Gunther Buerman, Highland Beach, Fla./Newport, R.I., 1-1-1; 3pts
2. KZ-5 Laura, Kip Curren, Newport, R.I., 2-2-2; 6pts

Modern Division
1. KA-10 Challenge XII, Jack LeFort, Jamestown, R.I., 5-1-1; 7pts
2. US-33 Defender, Dennis Williams, Hobe Sound, Fla./Newport, R.I., 1-2-5*; 8pts
3. US-26 Courageous, Ralph Isham/Steve Glaskock/Alexander Auersperg/Ward Marsh, Newport, R.I., 4-3-2; 9pts
4. US-22 Intrepid, Jack Curtin, New York, N.Y., 3-4-3; 10pts
5. US-30 Freedom, Charles Robertson, Guilford, Conn., 2-5-4; 11pts

Traditional Division 1. US-17 Weatherly, Jay Schachne, Barrington, R.I., 3-2-1; 6pts
2. US-21 American Eagle, Bob Morton/Cindy DeLotto, Newport, R.I./Edgartown, Mass., 1-3-2; 6pts
3. US-16 Columbia, Kevin Hagerty, Boston, Mass., 2-1-4**; 7pts

*Man Overboard
**DSQ

For more information, visit www.12mrclass.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

12 Metre North American Championship preview
Season's Grand Finale for the fleet in Newport Ten historic 12 Metres are sailing their North American Championship off Newport, R.I. over Sept. 22 -24 and promising a spectacular finish to their 2017 sailing season. Posted on 18 Sep 12 Metre Newport Trophy Regatta
10 boats race in this Waypoint Series event The waters off Newport were alive with 12 Metres when the Newport Trophy Regatta took place over July 21-23. The event, hosted by Ida Lewis Yacht Club, reflected the excitement growing for the 12 Metre World Championship set to take place here in 2019. Posted on 25 Jul Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week overall
Vintage boats and young winners Winner of the 10th Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week put his success down to a bit of practice and a tightly competitive fleet which keeps him on his toes year round. Posted on 21 Jul Ten historic 12 Metres set
For the Newport Trophy Regatta As the second 'Americas fleet' event in the ROAD TO THE WORLDS Waypoint Series, the Newport Trophy Regatta will take place July 20-23 in Newport, R.I. Posted on 20 Jul Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week day 3
Tight racing for vintage classes The Victory class sailed across the Solent today from their very own Portsmouth-based Victory Class Sailing Club which was established in 1934, the same year that the first yachts were built, to make a first ever one-day guest appearance. Posted on 19 Jul Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week day 2
Black flags versus clean starts on Henri Lloyd Race Day Perfect conditions provided a recipe for spectacular racing. 12 to 14 knots of breeze blowing steadily from the east were the ingredients for the starts of today's Henri Lloyd Race Day, on the four committee boat courses in the mid-Solent. Posted on 18 Jul Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week day 1
Mixed fortunes on the opening day The opening Winkworth Race Day of the 10th Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week witnessed a huge mixture of fortunes in today's (Monday) light airs which saw winds constantly shifting, presenting a mixture of fortunes across the competing fleets. Posted on 17 Jul Defender proves age is just a number
With Queen's Cup victory at the New York Yacht Club Three and a half decades ago, the 12 Metre Defender left Newport under less than ideal circumstances, having failed in its campaign to represent the New York Yacht Club in the 1983 America's Cup. Posted on 17 Jul Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week preview
Defending champions and new faces prepare With little more than a month to go before the start of the 10th Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week entries are rolling in fast. The numbers in the classic keelboat fleets and cruiser classes are already looking to equal last year's total. Posted on 15 Jun 163rd New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta overall
German team, American boat and Swiss craftsmanship With two firsts and a second in testing offshore conditions, Harald Bruning and his team on the C&C30 Topas separated from a competitive nine-boat fleet and won overall class honours in the 163rd New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta presented by Rolex. Posted on 12 Jun

Upcoming Events

Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy