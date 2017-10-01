Please select your home edition
Crowds set to welcome home Round Britain Charity Sailing Expedition

by Mark Hardaker today at 6:56 pm 1 October 2017
Spirit of Falmouth © Mark Hardaker

Port Pendennis in Falmouth is set to open its doors to welcome home a team of injured veterans on a 2000-mile round-Britain sailing expedition.

Seventeen crew members - many with little or no sailing experience – set sail from Falmouth on the Turn to Starboard Round Britain Challenge on August 5. After almost 8-weeks at sea on board a 92-foot tall ship, the intrepid crew are set to arrive back to Falmouth on Sunday October 1 at 1pm.

Expedition leader and former Royal Marine, Dan Fielding, said: "After an incredible journey that has experienced heavy seas, damaged sails and 40 knot winds, the crew has pulled together and overcome significant challenges along the route. The Round Britain Challenge has not only been a once-in-a-lifetime experience for participants but provided the chance for many to gain new skills which will help them long after they return. We are looking forward to reaching the finish line in Falmouth on Sunday to see family, friends and supporters of the expedition and for a well-earned rest!"

Turn to Starboard crew set sail on round-Britain challenge - photo © Mark Hardaker
Turn to Starboard crew set sail on round-Britain challenge - photo © Mark Hardaker

The epic voyage has been organised by Turn to Starboard, a Falmouth-based charity that helps military personnel suffering with physical injuries or mental trauma by providing sailing courses. The aim of the epic voyage is to help participants re-engage, reintegrate and gain new skills to help start new careers.

The crew has sailed in a clockwise direction on the epic voyage, navigating Britain's spectacular coastline and visiting places such as Liverpool, Stornoway, Orkney and Newcastle.

The lead supporters of the initiative are The Endeavour Fund, fuelled by The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry's passion for supporting the recovery of wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women.

Stuart Croxford, Programme Manager at The Endeavour Fund commented: "I'm thrilled that we are supporting this incredible challenge, Turn to Starboard does a fantastic job in supporting wounded, injured and sick Servicemen and women on their journey to recovery and helping them rediscover their fighting spirit."

Further details at www.facebook.com/turntostarboard

Follow the crew via our live tracker at www.turntostarboard.co.uk/round-britain-challenge-2017

