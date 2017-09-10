Please select your home edition
Edition
Crewsaver ErgoFit 50N
Product Feature
The Seabreeze Handbook
The Seabreeze Handbook

Sailing Fast Scottish Junior Travellers at Annandale Sailing Club

by Helen James today at 3:51 pm 9-10 September 2017
Prize winners in the SailingFast Scottish Travellers event at Annandale © Helen James

Saturday was a light and bright day at Annandale Sailing Club. We had three races in very shifty conditions around fixed buoys on Castle Loch.

Toppers

The first race was won by Eilidh McQueen followed by Orri Roberston, then Finlay Tulett in third; they clearly saw and benefitted from a right hand shift. The second race was won by Tom Mitchell then Euan Birrell and Fergus Wilson in third with plenty of changing of positions with the first three from Race 1. Race three was led by Fergus, then Finlay and in third was Orri.

The wind on Sunday was more testing with strong gusts, shifts and, just to make it more interesting, a few squalls with some very heavy rain. Several boats found downwind challenging with plenty of death rolls. Finlay Tulett won all three races, showing his ability to manage difficult conditions, and was overall winner in the 6 races followed by Tom Mitchell and Fergus Wilson in third.

The Scottish Toppers would like to the thank SailingFast for their continued sponsorship of the Series. Annandale Sailing Club again demonstrated slick race management with 22 Toppers, 17 optimists and 3 Fevas on the water as well as a Regatta Fleet for Oppies and younger sailors. The kitchen at Annandale once again excelled with lots of great coffee, rolls and soups and the social meal on Saturday. Thank you to all the volunteers and to the Race Committee and thank you for allowing us to come to your lovely loch.

Optimists

After a busy summer of sailing the Optimists travelled to the friendly sailing club at Annandale on the 9th and 10th September. 17 Optimists competed in the main fleet and it was great to see lots of new faces in the growing regatta fleet.

It was a weekend of two halves with light conditions and a mild dry day on Saturday followed by a very wet and windier day on Sunday. Both days provided challenging sailing conditions with shifty conditions and gains to be made by the sailors focusing on the conditions.

Saturday race wins were in hand by Alastair Coombs winning the 3 races with Danny Scott coming second in all 3. Third places on day one were shared between Connor Kennedy, Rory Gifford and Alex Cogan Sivarajan.

Day two and a much wetter and windier day with bigger gusts and shifty conditions. Alastair and Danny again shared 1st and second places with Danny securing a 1st in race 4. Ben Hale had a much stronger day on Sunday securing a 3rd and two 4ths giving him a final event placing of 3rd place.

Final results were Alastair Coombs 1st, closely followed by Danny Scott in 2nd and Ben Hale securing his 3rd place on day 2.

Another great weekend enjoyed at Annandale Sailing Club and many thanks to their friendly hospitality and all the club members and parents who volunteered and helped with the event.

The Optimists are next looking forward to competing in the RYA Scotland Zone Championships and Scottish Club Trophy Event at Loch Lomond. Thanks to our sponsors, SailingFast.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Topper GJW Direct National Series 1
Great racing from Poole Yacht Club The 2017-18 GJW Direct Topper National Series got under way last weekend at Poole YC – and what a great venue! Not blessed with a huge site, it was all a bit cosy in the dinghy park. Posted on 22 Sep Young sailors raring to race
At Zone Championships across the country Hundreds of youngsters will commence battle at the 2017 RYA Zone and Home Country Championships across the country this weekend (23-24 September). Posted on 22 Sep IOCA Northern Random Pairs Championship
Optimist team racing at West Kirby Sailing Club Bright sunshine welcomed the 21 boats to the first Optimist Team Racing event held in the north of England for some time. The idea for the event was encouraged by Alan Williams and Peter Johnson and what a good idea it was. Posted on 20 Sep 2017 Midlands Topper Traveller Series
Six different venues and 61 sailors take part This year the Midlands Topper Traveller Series saw the fleet visit six venues and 61 Midlands topper sailors signed onto the events at some point in the series. Posted on 13 Sep Optimists at Burghfield
Rooster Southern Travellers event Bright sunshine and a pleasant westerly breeze greeted the 130 young Optimist sailors to Burghfield Sailing Club for what must surely be the UK's largest single class open meeting. Posted on 12 Sep Toppers at Island Barn
Superb finale to South East Series We all talk up our Open reports but this one is an exception - it needed no talking up. The result of an entire Traveller Series hung in the balance until the last leg of the fifth and final race. Posted on 12 Sep Toppers at Draycote
Midlands Traveller Round 6 and RYA Zone Indicator The final round of the Midlands Topper Traveller Series rolled into Draycote Water S.C. after a 2 month lay off for the final round of the series and the first of three RYA Zone Squad Indicator events. Posted on 11 Sep Horning Sailing Club Junior Regatta
Almost 50 young people on the River Bure Horning Sailing Club celebrated the end of their Training season in style on Saturday with a Junior Regatta on the River Bure, and almost 50 young people taking part in the day's activities. Posted on 11 Sep Launch pad for Olympic Campaigns
At 23rd edition of Sail Sydney Woollahra Sailing Club will host the 23rd edition of Sail Sydney from December 11-17 with the support of Drummoyne Sailing Club, Middle Harbour Yacht Club and Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron. Posted on 9 Sep Toppers at Medway
Rooster South Eastern Travellers event On Sunday 3rd September 2017, Medway Yacht Club hosted the latest round of the Rooster SE Topper Travellers' Series. Posted on 7 Sep

Upcoming Events

Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy