Volvo Noble Marine RS800 Nationals at Stokes Bay Sailing Club - Overall

by Chris Feibusch today at 3:23 pm

With the overall Championship all but sewn up by Chris Rashley and Billy Vennis-Ozanne, there was still all to play to for many of the teams lower down the order on the fourth and final day of the Volvo Noble Marine RS800 National Championship, not least the battle for 2nd with Pete Barton and Chris Feibusch on equal points with last year's champions, Luke and Emma McEwen.

A fresher breeze than the previous day and the Easterly flowing tide was throwing up some chop across the race course making for some challenging conditions and the prospect of potentially costly mistakes in the final two championship races.

Lining up for the start, the big decision was whether to fight for the port bias gains or to start further up the line and tack off out into the stronger favourable tide as early as possible. With a bit of local knowledge to help them on their way Chris Rashley and Billy Vennis-Ozanne called it perfectly and led the fleet out to the starboard lay line and round the windward mark closely followed by Peter Barton and Chris Feibusch and the stars of the previous day, Tim Gratton and Fiona Hampshire. Under clear blue skies and champagne sailing conditions, the downwind legs were fast and bouncy and the racing tight. At the end of two more rounds, the top three positions remained in that order, with Luke and Emma McEwen coming through from 6th on the final downwind leg to take 4th and keep the pressure on Barton and Feibusch in the battle for 2nd going into the final race.

For the final race and with the Easterly tidal flow weakening inshore and the port bias on the line seemingly less, Rashley and Vennis-Ozanne, Barton and Feibusch and the McEwens all opted to start towards the committee boat end of the line and tack out early. Unfortunately this was to misjudge the gains that were to be made from the pin end and a number of boats gained a big advantage with the eventual race winners, Josh Belben crewed by local hero and Olympic rock star Alain Sign, among them. Rashley and Vennis-Ozanne had already done enough to win the champs, but the battle for 2nd raged on. The McEwen's spinnaker pole snapped on the first hoist, which appeared to hand the advantage to Barton and Feibusch, but with a discard of a 6th to fall back on it meant that Bartonand Feibusch needed a 5th or better to break the tie. Buried in the pack at the windward mark, they pushed hard, but only managed to recover to 9th at the finish, handing the McEwens 2nd overall by one point. The "Kids", Phil Walker and John Mather hung on for 2nd with returning 2013 National Champion, James Date crewed by James "Jimmy" Green, finally finding some of his old form to take 3rd.

All in all a fantastic championships, at a great venue, blessed with incredible hospitality from the club and its members and perfect weather enabling all 10 races to be completed on schedule. On shore, the competitors enjoyed a packed social programme with a talk by Mike Golding OBE on the first night, a pirate-themed games night and a disco night with plenty of fun and frolics on the dance floor!

Huge thanks to everyone involved in organising the event and of course to the sponsors; Volvo, Noble Marine, Forward WIP and SpeedSix.

There is a great buzz of positivity within the RS800 class at the moment with a number of young new teams and returners to the class, many attracted by the recent rule change allowing the crew to take the mainsheet, which has brought the class right up to date again and broadened the demographic of people able to, and wanting to, compete.

A quick look at the top places at this event and it is occupied by a healthy mix of size, age and gender demonstrating that skill and ability is all that's required to compete at the front of the fleet in the RS800.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Crew Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 R9 R10 Pts 1 1207 Chris Rashley Billy Ozanne Stokes Bay SC 1 1 (BFD) 1 4 2 1 2 1 ‑10 13 2 1220 Luke McEwen Emma McEwen Royal Lymington YC 6 2 4 3 1 4 5 ‑9 4 (DNF) 29 3 1219 Peter Barton Chris Feibusch Lymington Town SC 2 4 2 2 2 (OCS) ‑12 7 2 9 30 4 955 Josh Belben Alain Sign Stokes Bay SC 5 3 3 4 5 11 ‑19 ‑18 5 1 37 5 1203 Tim Gratton Fiona Hampshire St Catharine's College SC ‑10 ‑10 6 10 9 1 2 1 3 6 38 6 1178 Phil Walker John Mather Draycote Water SC 4 6 ‑7 6 7 5 3 ‑8 6 2 39 7 1228 Andy Jeffries Allyson Jeffries Eastbourne Sovereign SC (DNF) 5 1 15 3 3 7 ‑19 10 4 48 8 1221 John Booth Debbi Booth Stokes Bay SC 8 ‑24 12 7 6 6 11 3 ‑13 5 58 9 1216 Ella Morland James Morland Warsash SC 3 7 10 ‑11 ‑14 8 9 10 11 8 66 10 1189 James Date James Green Homeless 15 12 11 5 10 ‑17 6 (BFD) 7 3 69 11 1204 Martin Orton Ian Brooks Chichester YC 7 ‑13 8 8 12 13 13 4 12 (DNC) 77 12 1 Chris Catt Chris Martin Oxford SC 14 9 16 ‑18 ‑21 15 15 6 8 13 96 13 1195 Paul Jenkins Colin Hatton Weir Wood SC 9 (DSQ) (BFD) 13 11 18 14 11 14 14 104 14 1166 Ralph Singleton Sophie Singleton Datchet Water SC (DNC) 14 5 14 15 12 16 ‑22 9 20 105 15 1194 Joe Joyner Will Broom Lyme Regis SC 20 (DNC) (BFD) 9 8 10 18 16 17 11 109 16 1225 Steve Cockerill Sarah Cockerill / Derek Clark Stokes Bay SC ‑24 G4 ‑22 17 13 22 10 5 16 12 111 17 1062 Cameron Moss Darrol Moss Lyme Regis SC 12 21 13 12 19 ‑25 ‑24 14 15 15 121 18 1188 Daniel Goodman Debbie Clark Datchet Water SC 22 15 9 16 17 14 8 21 ‑29 ‑24 122 19 1110 Richard Clampett Grace Clark Stokes Bay SC 13 8 G1 19 20 20 20 (DNC) ‑22 16 135.9 20 1043 Christ Dodd Bryony Meakins Rutland SC 17 18 15 21 16 ‑30 ‑30 12 26 21 146 21 1198 Alex Benfield Nick Ireland Stokes Bay SC 11 11 14 20 25 ‑26 ‑32 25 18 23 147 22 1131 Becky Diamond Sophie Porteous Hayling Island SC 16 17 21 ‑27 22 9 23 23 24 (DNC) 155 23 1132 Frances Peters Tom Partington Hayling Island SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 7 4 17 19 7 177 24 872 Ash Holmes James Gadsby Gurnard SC 19 19 (DSQ) 23 18 21 25 ‑28 28 28 181 25 7 Derek Buchanan Elaine Buchanan Oxford SC 21 16 18 22 24 29 ‑33 27 30 (DNC) 187 26 1113 Alastair Shires Penny Shires Stokes Bay SC 23 20 25 26 (DNC) ‑28 28 15 25 26 188 27 1196 Andy Smith Chris Saunders Stokes Bay SC 18 (DNC) 17 25 26 ‑31 29 29 31 27 202 28 1215 Stephen Brown Philip Bairstow Ullswater YC (DNC) (DNC) BFD OCS 23 24 31 13 21 19 213 29 1066 Marleen de Jager Jody de Jager TBC (DNC) 22 23 24 29 33 ‑34 26 32 30 219 30 985 Nick Van Tienen Larry Lawrence Stokes Bay SC 25 23 24 28 27 34 (DNF) 32 34 (DNC) 227 31 900 Dan Kilsby Bart Bridgen Stokes Bay SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 19 17 31 20 18 228 32 1186 Hugh Shone Hannah Tattersall Castle Cove SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 16 26 24 23 25 237 33 1182 Jon Partridge Michiel Geerling Braassemermeer (DNC) (DNC) 19 DNF 28 32 36 33 27 29 245 34 855 Graham Williamson Jeremy Williamson Hayling Island SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 23 22 20 OCS 17 246 35 1211 Philip Gladman Tash Gladman Itchenor SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 27 27 30 DSQ 22 270 36 913 Adrian Howe Liberty Oldham Oxford SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC 35 35 35 33 31 292 37 1129 Jo Hursell Richard Pelley Stokes Bay SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC RET 21 34 DNC DNC 301 38 1118 Chris Symons Benjamin Gurnard SC (DNC) (DNC) 20 DNF DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 307 39= 1121 Julia Judd Timothy Knapp Downs SC (DNC) (DNC) BFD DNF DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 328 39= 1201 Andrew Blundell Maddie Fenner Warsash SC (DNC) (DNC) DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC DNC 328