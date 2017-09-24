Please select your home edition
Noble Marine 2012 #2
Volvo Noble Marine RS800 Nationals at Stokes Bay Sailing Club - Overall

by Chris Feibusch today at 3:23 pm 21-24 September 2017

With the overall Championship all but sewn up by Chris Rashley and Billy Vennis-Ozanne, there was still all to play to for many of the teams lower down the order on the fourth and final day of the Volvo Noble Marine RS800 National Championship, not least the battle for 2nd with Pete Barton and Chris Feibusch on equal points with last year's champions, Luke and Emma McEwen.

A fresher breeze than the previous day and the Easterly flowing tide was throwing up some chop across the race course making for some challenging conditions and the prospect of potentially costly mistakes in the final two championship races.

RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv
RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv

Lining up for the start, the big decision was whether to fight for the port bias gains or to start further up the line and tack off out into the stronger favourable tide as early as possible. With a bit of local knowledge to help them on their way Chris Rashley and Billy Vennis-Ozanne called it perfectly and led the fleet out to the starboard lay line and round the windward mark closely followed by Peter Barton and Chris Feibusch and the stars of the previous day, Tim Gratton and Fiona Hampshire. Under clear blue skies and champagne sailing conditions, the downwind legs were fast and bouncy and the racing tight. At the end of two more rounds, the top three positions remained in that order, with Luke and Emma McEwen coming through from 6th on the final downwind leg to take 4th and keep the pressure on Barton and Feibusch in the battle for 2nd going into the final race.

RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv
RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv

For the final race and with the Easterly tidal flow weakening inshore and the port bias on the line seemingly less, Rashley and Vennis-Ozanne, Barton and Feibusch and the McEwens all opted to start towards the committee boat end of the line and tack out early. Unfortunately this was to misjudge the gains that were to be made from the pin end and a number of boats gained a big advantage with the eventual race winners, Josh Belben crewed by local hero and Olympic rock star Alain Sign, among them. Rashley and Vennis-Ozanne had already done enough to win the champs, but the battle for 2nd raged on. The McEwen's spinnaker pole snapped on the first hoist, which appeared to hand the advantage to Barton and Feibusch, but with a discard of a 6th to fall back on it meant that Bartonand Feibusch needed a 5th or better to break the tie. Buried in the pack at the windward mark, they pushed hard, but only managed to recover to 9th at the finish, handing the McEwens 2nd overall by one point. The "Kids", Phil Walker and John Mather hung on for 2nd with returning 2013 National Champion, James Date crewed by James "Jimmy" Green, finally finding some of his old form to take 3rd.

RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv
RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv

All in all a fantastic championships, at a great venue, blessed with incredible hospitality from the club and its members and perfect weather enabling all 10 races to be completed on schedule. On shore, the competitors enjoyed a packed social programme with a talk by Mike Golding OBE on the first night, a pirate-themed games night and a disco night with plenty of fun and frolics on the dance floor!

Huge thanks to everyone involved in organising the event and of course to the sponsors; Volvo, Noble Marine, Forward WIP and SpeedSix.

RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv
RS700 and RS800 Volvo Noble Marine Nationals at Stokes Bay - photo © Alex & David Irwin / www.sportography.tv

There is a great buzz of positivity within the RS800 class at the moment with a number of young new teams and returners to the class, many attracted by the recent rule change allowing the crew to take the mainsheet, which has brought the class right up to date again and broadened the demographic of people able to, and wanting to, compete.

A quick look at the top places at this event and it is occupied by a healthy mix of size, age and gender demonstrating that skill and ability is all that's required to compete at the front of the fleet in the RS800.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8R9R10Pts
11207Chris RashleyBilly OzanneStokes Bay SC11(BFD)142121‑1013
21220Luke McEwenEmma McEwenRoyal Lymington YC6243145‑94(DNF)29
31219Peter BartonChris FeibuschLymington Town SC24222(OCS)‑1272930
4955Josh BelbenAlain SignStokes Bay SC5334511‑19‑185137
51203Tim GrattonFiona HampshireSt Catharine's College SC‑10‑1061091213638
61178Phil WalkerJohn MatherDraycote Water SC46‑76753‑86239
71228Andy JeffriesAllyson JeffriesEastbourne Sovereign SC(DNF)5115337‑1910448
81221John BoothDebbi BoothStokes Bay SC8‑2412766113‑13558
91216Ella MorlandJames MorlandWarsash SC3710‑11‑14891011866
101189James DateJames GreenHomeless151211510‑176(BFD)7369
111204Martin OrtonIan BrooksChichester YC7‑1388121313412(DNC)77
121Chris CattChris MartinOxford SC14916‑18‑211515681396
131195Paul JenkinsColin HattonWeir Wood SC9(DSQ)(BFD)13111814111414104
141166Ralph SingletonSophie SingletonDatchet Water SC(DNC)14514151216‑22920105
151194Joe JoynerWill BroomLyme Regis SC20(DNC)(BFD)981018161711109
161225Steve CockerillSarah Cockerill / Derek ClarkStokes Bay SC‑24G4‑221713221051612111
171062Cameron MossDarrol MossLyme Regis SC1221131219‑25‑24141515121
181188Daniel GoodmanDebbie ClarkDatchet Water SC22159161714821‑29‑24122
191110Richard ClampettGrace ClarkStokes Bay SC138G119202020(DNC)‑2216135.9
201043Christ DoddBryony MeakinsRutland SC1718152116‑30‑30122621146
211198Alex BenfieldNick IrelandStokes Bay SC1111142025‑26‑32251823147
221131Becky DiamondSophie PorteousHayling Island SC161721‑27229232324(DNC)155
231132Frances PetersTom PartingtonHayling Island SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC7417197177
24872Ash HolmesJames GadsbyGurnard SC1919(DSQ)23182125‑282828181
257Derek BuchananElaine BuchananOxford SC211618222429‑332730(DNC)187
261113Alastair ShiresPenny ShiresStokes Bay SC23202526(DNC)‑2828152526188
271196Andy SmithChris SaundersStokes Bay SC18(DNC)172526‑3129293127202
281215Stephen BrownPhilip BairstowUllswater YC(DNC)(DNC)BFDOCS232431132119213
291066Marleen de JagerJody de JagerTBC(DNC)2223242933‑34263230219
30985Nick Van TienenLarry LawrenceStokes Bay SC252324282734(DNF)3234(DNC)227
31900Dan KilsbyBart BridgenStokes Bay SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC1917312018228
321186Hugh ShoneHannah TattersallCastle Cove SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC1626242325237
331182Jon PartridgeMichiel GeerlingBraassemermeer(DNC)(DNC)19DNF283236332729245
34855Graham WilliamsonJeremy WilliamsonHayling Island SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC232220OCS17246
351211Philip GladmanTash GladmanItchenor SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC272730DSQ22270
36913Adrian HoweLiberty OldhamOxford SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNC3535353331292
371129Jo HursellRichard PelleyStokes Bay SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCRET2134DNCDNC301
381118Chris SymonsBenjaminGurnard SC(DNC)(DNC)20DNFDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC307
39=1121Julia JuddTimothy KnappDowns SC(DNC)(DNC)BFDDNFDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC328
39=1201Andrew BlundellMaddie FennerWarsash SC(DNC)(DNC)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNCDNC328
