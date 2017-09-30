Laser Masters World Championships at Split, Croatia - Day 2

No wind and rain on day 2 of the 2017 Laser Masters Worlds at Split, Croatia © ILCA

by Katie Olsen today at 2:07 pm

The Monday weather forecast included a storm early in the morning, which passed directly over Split and gave an early wake up call for the Laser Master sailors with a lightning show that illuminated the city skyline. The accompanying rain also reduced the chances of any thermal wind developing.

Upon arrival at the boat park, the aftermath of the storm had left a cloud-covered sky and a completely calm sea. The calm extended 50 miles east and west of Split, with only a very light breath of air South of the coastal islands.

A light rain system across the bay reduced the possibility of any wind from below 5% to less than 1%, at which point the Race Committee postponed all races until tomorrow. This was greeted with applause and cheers from the sailors.

Two races are scheduled for tomorrow.