Royal Lymington Yacht Club Nordic Folkboats Saturday Series Race 14

by Chris Baldwick today at 4:05 pm

Saturday September 23rd provided a sunny afternoon with 10 to 12 knots of steady southerly wind and 20C. One of the best days of the year for sailing!

Seven Nordics came to the start for a course that took the fleet along the mainland shore, with windward excursions out to the mid Solent. With a big ebb tide running, most of the windward marks in mid Solent could be almost laid on a single starboard tack. Nevertheless the course provided a test of boat speed and sail handling.

Padfoot established a good lead by the penultimate mark, a lead she kept to the finish. Samphire and Pilgrim had a private duel for second and third while Bonnie came from last to have a similar tussle with Lady Linda for fourth.

With just the final race to go next Saturday, Padfoot now has an unassailable lead in the series.

Series results so far can be found here.