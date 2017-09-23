Please select your home edition
Edition
Synergy Marine 2017 Open Bic 728x90 2
Product Feature
Seldén PBB60 FIDDLE/BECKET, CAM BLOCK
Seldén PBB60 FIDDLE/BECKET, CAM BLOCK
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Vane 36R Beesley Cup at Fleetwood Model Yacht Club

by Tony Wilson today at 5:16 pm 23 September 2017
Vane sailing Beesley Cup at Fleetwood © Tony Wilson

A dry forecast for a change with an 8mph breeze from the South East, and we were good to go for yet another exiting day in the world of Vane sailing. Again, like the last Vane outing, we would be reaching along the lake from both directions and probably not needing the poles.

Five entrants for the day and, as the races are sailed in pairs, each of the skippers would have to take their turns at missing a race. Peter Whiteside first on the list to take a bye.

Amongst the selection of boats were at least two Taxachuns and a one-off design boat with Jones Vane gear, a home-design vane by Peter Jackson and a couple of engineered masterpieces by our race officer Eric Watkinson.

Vane sailing Beesley Cup at Fleetwood - photo © Tony Wilson
Vane sailing Beesley Cup at Fleetwood - photo © Tony Wilson

Race one and John Plant had won his downwind leg and his upwind beat, and who says he doesn't know what he's doing, as this is what he usually claims. Martin Pritchard had also won both his legs against Peter J., but Mr Whiteside was still to join in on the next race.

Heat two and it was Martin's turn to sit out, while Peter W. gained his first 5 points and John also took another 5 points to show he meant business.

Heat three was where is wasn't working too well for our John as a collision with Martin had a restart, and then a patch of pirouetting down the bottom end of the lake was causing him a bit of a headache.

Vane sailing Beesley Cup at Fleetwood - photo © Tony Wilson
Vane sailing Beesley Cup at Fleetwood - photo © Tony Wilson

Mates Ian and Tony were also a bit bedazzled down here and at times wondering whether they were actually twisting the feather vanes in the right directions amidst the swirling wind. As it was the last third of the lake near the roadside had the wind coming in from all directions.

If you could carve your way through this dodgy patch then you had more than likely won the leg. This was only if you hadn't encountered one of the great Northern delicacies, the dreaded 'Jellied Keel' although we do now think the jellyfish may becoming fewer in number.

After lunch there were still the four legs to sail for completion of the round. It was only going to be one round today as time was marching on.

At the end of heat four it was clear that Peter Whiteside was leading and couldn't be beaten. On a tie were J.P and Martin, while Peter Jackson was able to rest his weary legs and take his turn for the final bye. Martin won his first run leg against Eddie which meant he was now two points ahead of John who had just gifted Peter W. with another 2pts.

The last leg of heat five was the clincher, as John would need to win his beat leg and hope that Martin would fail against Eddie. John did finally get the 3 points needed, which was the only leg that Peter W. had dropped all day. But Martin had also added another 3pts which meant he was runner up.

Total points that could have been had if you won all races could have been 20, so there was some good racing had for our top three.

Overall Results: (top three)

1 Peter Whiteside, 17pts
2 Martin Pritchard, 15pts
3 John Plant, 13pts

The next Vane event on the calendar at Fleetwood is on the last weekend of October.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

One Metres at Paisley
Scottish District IOM Travellers event Eight International One Metre skippers gathered promptly and expectantly outside Greenock's Clubhouse at 9.45 a.m. to hear the briefing by the Race Officer, Robert Rooney. Posted on 22 Sep MYA Footy Nationals at Watermead
All looked set to be a classic... With a good breeze forecast from the North, a number of class Footy skippers on the entry list, and the dedicated race team from the host club ready and willing it all looked set to be a classic... Posted on 18 Sep IOMs at Frensham Pond
Gusts were demanding stuff for a One Metre model yacht The Frensham Pond IOM Open Event for Nick's Knots was sailed on Wednesday 13 September. The average wind was westerly and some 12mph, but the gusts were nearer 20mph, and came from various directions. This was demanding stuff for a One Metre model yacht. Posted on 15 Sep Vane 'A' Bradford Cup and Jim Rose Bowl
Non-radio model yachting racing at Fleetwood With a 6mph wind forecast from the South, a reach in either direction would be called for on each leg of the 'A' Vane sailing. This makes it awkward for the scoring, as normally a 3 points are awarded for the upwind leg and 2 points for the downwind leg. Posted on 4 Sep 2017 IOM Nationals Form Guide
72 skipper set for Datchet Water Radio Sailing Club This weekend (26th-28th August) 72 of the country's best radio sailing skippers will descend on the Queen Mother Reservoir, Slough (Datchet Water Radio Sailing Club) to battle for the International One Metre UK National Championship. Posted on 24 Aug RC Laser TT at Ardleigh
A new venue for the fleet This is a new venue for the RC Lasers. With the class being newly setup at the club, it was more a 'come and have a go' with 3 spare boats going, and 6 entrants to the TT. Posted on 23 Aug RC Lasers at Burwain Lake
One of the nicest locations in the country With fluffy white clouds, blue skies and average temperatures, what more is there to want for a descent day sailing at probably the nicest location in the country? Gentle winds to light conditions meant A rigs were the order for the day. Posted on 18 Aug RC Laser German International Championship
The first official Internationale Deutschen Meisterchaft Sprechen sie deutsch? Well I suppose it doesn't really matter that much as most Germans have mastered the English language to our assistance. Posted on 15 Aug UK (Vane) A-Class Championship at Fleetwood
A history which dates back to the late 1920's This prestigious regatta has a history which dates back to the late 1920's. This five day event brings skippers from all over the UK, with the Netherlands also represented. Posted on 6 Aug RC Lasers at Fleetwood
A well-behaved pack of skippers A watchful eye on the weather pattern leading up to this Laser contest was appearing to be a bit of a lucky dip, with every scenario thrown in. Light rain showers, unsure of wind direction, so what we were going to get was going to be anyone's guess. Posted on 25 Jul

Upcoming Events

Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy