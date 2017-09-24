Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Gul Hydroshield Pro Waterproof Thermal FL Longjohn
Gul Hydroshield Pro Waterproof Thermal FL Longjohn

RS600 Dun Laoghaire Open at the Irish National Sailing Club

by Peter Doherty today at 2:10 pm 24 September 2017
INSC RS600 Dun Laoghaire Open © Lorcan Tighe

Irish RS600 sailors might be forgiven for feeling somewhat like Defoe's Crusoe, alienated from the rejuvenated fleets in the UK and adrift amongst the dominant Irish dinghy classes.

Of the ten or so boats now on the island, a number of these were bought by sailors who, for years, laboured under the impression that they owned the only example this side of the Irish Sea. Having discovered that there were, in fact, other Irish dinghy sailors who relished the challenge of this notoriously temperamental skiff, six Crusoes gathered in the Coal Harbour in Dun Laoghaire on a grey September Sunday.

The boat, affectionately known as the '6' in its heyday in the late 1990s and early noughties, gained a reputation for being one of the trickier boats to sail. With a 12.2 m2 fully battened mainsail, racks and a trapeze, the boat continues to be one of a few classes which is unapologetic in defying the cliché of being 'easy to sail, but hard to sail well'. It is uncompromisingly hard to sail, and even harder to sail well. In many ways, learning to sail the 600 can be understood as a problem of interpretation.

Although Australians might quibble, the 600 is a skiff, and, as such, there is only one way to sail the boat, flat and fast. However, there are a number of interpretations as to how this might best be achieved. Perhaps more so than any other sailing dinghy, technique is mediated by a sailor's height, weight and physical fitness. Learning to sail the boat flat and fast requires the novice to accommodate themselves to the 600. In other words, sailors must develop their own interpretation of the boat.

Despite a forecast of cloud and marginal airs, four boats made the journey from Skerries Sailing Club. They were met by two local 600 sailors. Waiting for the breeze to materialise, sailors exchanged war stories, counting the ways in which the boat can shrug off a sailor or bring itself to grief.

Racing began around 13:00, as clearing skies and a light south-easterly developed. A triangular course was laid just outside the Harbour Mouth. Lorcan Tighe, our race officer for the inaugural INSC RS600 Dun Laoghaire Open, should be given full credit for facilitating competitive racing in extremely light breezes. Indeed, the spectacle of having six of these rare animals in one place was such that several yachts felt compelled to trundle through the course under spinnaker!

No 600 sailor would choose to crouch on the foredeck, hunting for speed, but the sheer novelty of having six boats on the water was enough to sustain the fleet's enthusiasm for three races. Father and son Stuart and Graham Burns demonstrated skills obviously honed over months of familial competition. Although he was pursued relentlessly by both his son and Colman Grimes, Stuart's impressive light-air speed saw him take three bullets. Reconvening in the INSC clubhouse, prizes were awarded to Stuart Burns (1st), Graham Burns (2nd) and Colman Grimes (3rd).

The sheer difficulty of becoming competent, let alone expert, in the RS600 engenders a particular kind of camaraderie among the fleet. This camaraderie, coupled with the pleasure in discovering that there is competitive one-design racing to be found on the island means that, in 2018, the Irish 600 fleet will seek to match the renewed enthusiasm for the boat now found in the UK. The fleet will meet again in Skerries in October. There, plans will be laid for 2018.

Thanks must go to the four boats from Skerries who made the trip over and, in doing so, gave us our fleet. Thanks are also due to the Irish National Sailing Club who hosted the event and, in particular, race officer Lorcan Tighe.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Allen RS600 Inlands at Grafham
Helms from as far away as Pembroke and Shoreham The revitalised RS600 class saw 26 boats enter for this event, 17 of which were travelling helms from as far away as Pembroke and Shoreham proving that the class rebuilding is really gathering pace. Posted on 8 Sep Allen RS600 Inlands at Grafham preview
A remarkable 12 months for the class The weekend of the 2nd and 3rd of September sees the 2017 Allen RS600 Inland Championship take place at Grafham Water Sailing Club. Posted on 20 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week overall
Concludes in style with sunset prize giving Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 went out in style with a final race in perfect conditions, a sunset prize giving and a blow out last night party. Posted on 13 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 6
Champagne sailing at last The sun and sea breeze made a welcome return for Brightlingsea Boat Park & Ride Family Friday at Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 where the 141 competing boats finally got to enjoy some true champagne sailing conditions. Posted on 12 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 5
Great inclusive racing in the Parent and Child Class After the torrential downpours of and special all in handicap of Big Wednesday, it was back to the serious business of regatta series racing on day five of Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week in Brightlingsea. Posted on 11 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 4
Big Wednesday hits the spot despite torrential rain Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week Big Wednesday sponsored by AOC, Just Trays and Deltech UK proved to be an excessively damp affair with near record breaking rainfall. Posted on 10 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 3
Snakes and ladders, rain, thunder and lightning CB Rigging Tuesday at Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 featured rain, thunder and lightning, no racing for some, paddle boarding for others and a terrific Quiz Night. Posted on 9 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 2
Mixed conditions in Brightlingsea Harbour Brightlingsea Harbour Commission Monday brings mixed conditions, family rivalry and fun partying on day two of Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017. Posted on 8 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 1
Spectacular start in classic sea breeze conditions The East Coast's leading dinghy regatta, Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week, got off to a spectacular start at Gold Sails Day on Sunday 6 August with glorious racing in classic building sea breeze conditions. Posted on 7 Aug RS600s at Marconi
Six take part in the East Coast Piers Race Six RS600s headed East to attend the weekend's East Coast Piers Race and were rewarded with some great conditions across the two day event. Posted on 5 Jul

Upcoming Events

Queen Mary SC RS600 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy