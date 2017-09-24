Classic International 14 Open at Blakeney Sailing Club

Classic International 14s at Blakeney © Steve Soanes & Chris Keys Classic International 14s at Blakeney © Steve Soanes & Chris Keys

by Edward Allen today at 10:03 am

Six Classic International 14's, the most beautiful of the dinghies, assembled on Saturday for the annual open meeting, coming from Dorset, Wales, Nottingham and even Wells, such is the attraction of sailing in Blakeney Harbour. The murky drizzle that greeted everyone soon gave way to glorious wind and brightening sky.

RO Hugh Ambrey set a great course right down the harbour to buoy 10 and back. With a southerly wind, the opportunities for beats and runs are limited but the reach 8 to 10 was stunning. So the course was 8, 10, 3, 9, 4, 6, line, 8, 5, 6, line. Luckily using a pen and pad was only what was needed, try to remember that sequence was beyond all! Also thank you to the "follow my leader" patrol boat.

In the first race, following a very close start with all 6 boats in line astern as they rounded 8, chopping and changing positions all the time between all, meant a very tight and tense race but it was Edward Allen in K943 triumphed closely followed by James Vaugham (K935), John Mason (1095).

The second race was a repeat of the course but 2 laps but some capsizes and filling due to the wind picking up and coming much gustier. The race was slightly more spread out and James Vaughan took the gun, closely followed by James Case(K735), Andy Hunter(K1092), then those who took on more water than they wanted, Brian Willmott (K1136),Edward Allen(K943) and John Mason(K1095).

Another early start on Sunday with light wind greeting us but by the time the raced started, the wind had built to a gusty 12-20mph from the south east. RO Hugh Ambrey set a stunning course again, similar to yesterday but first mark was further to the east, one lap 7, 4, 8, 10, 2, 9, 5, line. Buoy 7 giving the beat then blast down the harbour on a spinnaker reach to buoy 10. Some fell foul and had a swim. After again chopping and changing at the front, Brian Willmott (K1136), pipped James Vaughan (K935) and James Case (K1050, using sail K724!). So we now had 3 different winners in the 3 races, all very tight so all to play for.

The final race saw a totally new course, a figure of 8, four laps 7, 4, 9, 5, line. Very close racing yet again but Case and Allen (K943) suffered breakages and struggled valiantly round the course. In the end John Mason (K1095) pipped James Vaughan on the last short leg to take the 4th winner in 4 races. In the analysis, consistency paid off for James Vaughan and crew Alistair Wilson with 1, 2, 2 places to take the beautiful silver Wolfe Cup, 2nd was John Mason followed by Case, Willmott, Allen and Hunter. James Vaughn accepting the cup, said how much he enjoyed racing on the water at Blakeney with the club's Series Three races, more boats on the water meant more fun.

Stunning sailing, close racing and very close results, even the weather was stunning, Blakeney at its best, what more could one want? More competitors? Date for your 2018 diaries, June 15th/16th. See you then.

Overall Results:

Pos Helm Crew Sail No Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st James Vaugham Alistair Wilson 935 Rickmansworth S.C. ‑2 1 2 2 5 2nd John Mason R. Mason 1095 Llangorse S.C. 3 ‑6 4 1 8 3rd James Case Simon Neale 724 Wells S.C. ‑5 2 3 3 8 4th Brian Willmott J. Plant 1136 Trent Valley S.C. 4 4 1 ‑6 9 5th Edward Allen B. Wykeham 943 Blakeney S.C. 1 5 ‑6 4 10 6th Andy Hunter S. Dakin 1092 Trent Valley S.C. ‑6 3 5 5 13