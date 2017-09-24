Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Product Feature
Allen A2030 - 30mm Dynamic Bearing Block
Allen A2030 - 30mm Dynamic Bearing Block

Boats for sale

International 14 1266
located in Staines

Classic International 14 Open at Blakeney Sailing Club

by Edward Allen today at 10:03 am 23-24 September 2017
Classic International 14s at Blakeney © Steve Soanes & Chris Keys

Six Classic International 14's, the most beautiful of the dinghies, assembled on Saturday for the annual open meeting, coming from Dorset, Wales, Nottingham and even Wells, such is the attraction of sailing in Blakeney Harbour. The murky drizzle that greeted everyone soon gave way to glorious wind and brightening sky.

RO Hugh Ambrey set a great course right down the harbour to buoy 10 and back. With a southerly wind, the opportunities for beats and runs are limited but the reach 8 to 10 was stunning. So the course was 8, 10, 3, 9, 4, 6, line, 8, 5, 6, line. Luckily using a pen and pad was only what was needed, try to remember that sequence was beyond all! Also thank you to the "follow my leader" patrol boat.

Classic International 14s at Blakeney - photo © Steve Soanes & Chris Keys
Classic International 14s at Blakeney - photo © Steve Soanes & Chris Keys

In the first race, following a very close start with all 6 boats in line astern as they rounded 8, chopping and changing positions all the time between all, meant a very tight and tense race but it was Edward Allen in K943 triumphed closely followed by James Vaugham (K935), John Mason (1095).

The second race was a repeat of the course but 2 laps but some capsizes and filling due to the wind picking up and coming much gustier. The race was slightly more spread out and James Vaughan took the gun, closely followed by James Case(K735), Andy Hunter(K1092), then those who took on more water than they wanted, Brian Willmott (K1136),Edward Allen(K943) and John Mason(K1095).

Classic International 14s at Blakeney - photo © Steve Soanes & Chris Keys
Classic International 14s at Blakeney - photo © Steve Soanes & Chris Keys

Another early start on Sunday with light wind greeting us but by the time the raced started, the wind had built to a gusty 12-20mph from the south east. RO Hugh Ambrey set a stunning course again, similar to yesterday but first mark was further to the east, one lap 7, 4, 8, 10, 2, 9, 5, line. Buoy 7 giving the beat then blast down the harbour on a spinnaker reach to buoy 10. Some fell foul and had a swim. After again chopping and changing at the front, Brian Willmott (K1136), pipped James Vaughan (K935) and James Case (K1050, using sail K724!). So we now had 3 different winners in the 3 races, all very tight so all to play for.

Classic International 14s at Blakeney - photo © Steve Soanes & Chris Keys
Classic International 14s at Blakeney - photo © Steve Soanes & Chris Keys

The final race saw a totally new course, a figure of 8, four laps 7, 4, 9, 5, line. Very close racing yet again but Case and Allen (K943) suffered breakages and struggled valiantly round the course. In the end John Mason (K1095) pipped James Vaughan on the last short leg to take the 4th winner in 4 races. In the analysis, consistency paid off for James Vaughan and crew Alistair Wilson with 1, 2, 2 places to take the beautiful silver Wolfe Cup, 2nd was John Mason followed by Case, Willmott, Allen and Hunter. James Vaughn accepting the cup, said how much he enjoyed racing on the water at Blakeney with the club's Series Three races, more boats on the water meant more fun.

Classic International 14s at Blakeney - photo © Steve Soanes & Chris Keys
Classic International 14s at Blakeney - photo © Steve Soanes & Chris Keys

Stunning sailing, close racing and very close results, even the weather was stunning, Blakeney at its best, what more could one want? More competitors? Date for your 2018 diaries, June 15th/16th. See you then.

Overall Results:

PosHelmCrewSail NoClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1stJames VaughamAlistair Wilson935Rickmansworth S.C.‑21225
2ndJohn MasonR. Mason1095Llangorse S.C.3‑6418
3rdJames CaseSimon Neale724Wells S.C.‑52338
4thBrian WillmottJ. Plant1136Trent Valley S.C.441‑69
5thEdward AllenB. Wykeham943Blakeney S.C.15‑6410
6thAndy HunterS. Dakin1092Trent Valley S.C.‑635513
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

International 14 PoW Week at Rock
A great week in a beautiful holiday destination One of the lesser travelled to locations on the 14 calendar but a great week in a beautiful holiday destination enjoyed by sailors and families alike. Posted on 24 Sep Boat Show Preview and success stories from P&B
Get the deals without having to visit the Show! The team have all returned from their numerous championships over the summer season with many successes under their belts. Now it is time to begin preparation for the next series of events. Posted on 18 Sep A huge year for Lennon Performance Products
New boat, Racewear and championship wins It's been a huge year for Lennon Performance Products. Starting off with displaying the first prototype of the THINNAIR foiling Moth at the RYA Dinghy Show, then Lennon Sails winning the International 14 Europeans and the Moth UK Nationals and Worlds. Posted on 6 Sep International 14 PoW Week at Rock day 5
Final day for the Lowestoft Bowl and Hunstanton Plate It's fair to say Rock has been a pretty impeccable venue for the 14s. From conditions ranging from "testing" to out right "full on", it has left the whole fleet with food for thought ahead of the Worlds in San Fran. Posted on 2 Sep International 14 PoW Week at Rock day 4
Llandudno Trophy day The fleet where appreciative of a slightly later start time of midday with two races scheduled for the Llandudno Trophy. With sunny spells and a light breeze from the South West the fleet were met with the now familiar Atlantic swell in Padstow Bay. Posted on 31 Aug International 14 PoW Cup
The single-race national championship in Rock After coming off the back of tumble Tuesday, the fleet headed out for the biggest day of the week, the Prince of Wales Cup. With a short delay before launching due to a lack of wind the fleet headed out with an 8 knot north westerly slowly building. Posted on 31 Aug International 14 PoW Week at Rock days 1 & 2
From heatwave to true English summer... After some concerns over lack of wind and an hour's sensible postponement, 24 International 14s from as far away as Germany and France headed out into the Camel for race 1 of PoW week, a single long race for the Hunstanton Plate. Posted on 30 Aug Sailing history for sale
We are about to lose a major part of UK dinghy heritage The UK dinghy scene is unique in its richness and diversity. Sadly, it looks as though we may be about to lose a major part of this important heritage. Posted on 12 Jul Interview with David Chandler
VX One Champion, 37 years after PoW Cup win David Chandler recently won the VX One National Championship at Sunderland YC, 37 years after winning the Prince of Wales Cup, the one-race nationals for the International 14 class. We spoke to him about how he's 're-living his youth' in the VX One. Posted on 6 Jul VX One Nationals at Sunderland
Victory for 1980 Prince of Wales Cup winner Sunderland YC welcomed VX One's from around the country with sailors travelling from as far as London and Aberdeen. The championship, held over the weekend of 24/25 June, had plenty of sunshine but also plenty of wind! Posted on 29 Jun

Upcoming Events

Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy