2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship at Annapolis, USA - Day 1

by Bryan Richardson today at 6:59 am

Hamlin & Zinn draw first blood

There was a collective groan from the sailors when principal race officer Sandy Grosvenor announced from the deck of Severn Sailing Association that she was sending the fleet out on Day 1 of the SAP 5O5 World Championship.

Some of the competitors felt the forecast looked shaky, but Grosvenor thought there was a window to get in some racing. Grosvenor is a respected World Sailing race officer and it turns out she was right.

"I was delighted when we got out there and found the wind we did," Grosvenor said.

A northeast wind was blowing about 10-11 knots when the mark boat dropped anchor. That enabled Grosvenor to set the TL3 course that is standard for the International 5O5 class. It features a reaching leg thrown in after the first downwind leg and creates a triangle.

Californians Howie Hamlin and Andy Zinn drew first blood at the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship – snatching the lead just after rounding the leeward mark and holding it the rest of the way to win Race 1, which was seven legs and approximately five miles with a downwind finish.

"We got a good start in the middle of the line, which is where we wanted to be," said Hamlin, a Long Beach resident. "Andy set us up in a good spot and we knew right away that we looked good."

Mike Holt and Carl Smit, the 2015 world champs, were first around the initial windward mark and held the lead on the run. However, Holt-Smit and Hamlin-Zinn split gates and that would ultimately prove decisive.

"We gybed just before they did and went for the left gate. They went around the right one and it looked like they had more traffic," said Zinn, who has teamed with Hamlin to capture three North American Championships.

Holt confirmed that version of events and said a little hitch he and Smit had to take on the second upwind leg allowed Hamlin and Zinn to pass.

"I felt like we had a good start and good speed on the beat. We wanted to work our way left then take what opportunities we could to come back right, which is what we did," said Holt, world champion in 2014 and 2015 with different crew. "It was a surprisingly steady breeze, no shifts to speak of. So there were no real opportunities to find a passing lane or take them on. All in all, we were quite happy to come in second."

When it was over, most of the usual suspects were in the Top 10 with Chesapeake Bay locals Tyler Moore and Rob Woelfel taking third, just ahead of the British tandem of Ian Pinnell and Dave Shelton. Defending world champions Mike Martin and Adam Lowry finished eighth.

Grosvenor said the pressure steadily dropped during the race and was barely above the class cutoff of five knots when she went into sequence for Race 2. She got the fleet started, but very quickly abandoned, due in part to a strong ebb current that was sweeping boats down the bay.

Doug Hagan is an Annapolis native who competed in the Club 420 World Championship out of Severn Sailing Association way back in 1984. Hagan, who now lives in Maui, has returned to his hometown for the 2017 SAP World Championship and got off to a good start by placing sixth in Race 1.

"We wanted to start with as few boats as possible and noticed there was a gap in the line near the pin end. So we were able to get off and get away clean," said Hagan, who has Shane Illidge aboard as crew. "We had good speed and Shane pushed me hard to keep the boat rolling. It was kind of typical Chesapeake Bay sailing and definitely a nice finish for us."

SAP Race Analytics can be found here.

Results after Day 1:

Pos Sail No Boat Name Helm / Crew R1 Pts 1 USA 9160 Frozen Banana Howard Hamlin / Andy Zinn 1 1 2 USA 9072 IO Integration Mike Holt / Carl Smit 2 2 3 USA 9173 Team Rooster Tyler Moore / Rob Woelfel 3 3 4 GBR 9190 P and B Race Team Ian Pinnell / Dave Shelton 4 4 5 USA 8995 blue boat Kevin Taugher / Reeve Dunn 5 5 6 USA 9102 SUP Douglas Hagan / Shane Illidge 6 6 7 USA 9106 Mike's Boat Mike Martin / Adam Lowry 8 8 8 USA 9091 Its Big Its White Edward Conrads / Brian Haines 9 9 9 GBR 9088 Gill Race Team Andy Smith / Roger Gilbert 10 10 10 USA 8681 Park Miller LLC Stuart Park / Ryan Cox SCP 11 11 FRA 9175 505 Philippe Boite / Florian Corbel 11 11 12 USA 8913 USA8913 Dan Herlihy / Austin Powers 12 12 13 USA 8831 Big Red Dog Kerry Poe / Paul VonGrey 13 13 14 GER 9169 compensation‑partner.de Tim Boeger / Finn Boeger 14 14 15 GER 8929 8929 Kai Bertallot / Jan Reifferscheidt 15 15 16 AUS 9191 Swear jar Malcolm Higgins / Marcus Cooper 16 16 17 USA 9003 Toxic Asset Jesse Falsone / Chris Behm 17 17 18 USA 8715 Pressure Drop Ethan Bixby / Parry Barclay 18 18 19 GER 9043 Bikini Atoll Angela Stenger / Skipper: Nikola Birkner 19 19 20 USA 8830 NESS Drew Buttner / Mark Zagol 21 21 21 USA 9007 License to Kill Matthew Barry / Thomas Barrows 22 22 22 GBR 9180 Ovington Boats Nathan Batchelor / Norman Byrd 23 23 23 USA 909 IBIYCYHI A.J. Conrads / Richard Mundell SCP 24 24 AUS 9167 Soaked Nigel Lott / Bob Franks 24 24 25 AUS 9028 Earle Grey Earle Alexander / Ian Gregg 25 25 26 USA 9041 Bench Mark Henry Amthor / Dustin Romey 26 26 27 USA 8851 USA 8851 Ted Huebner / Mike Komar 27 27 28 AUS 9110 OCCY 2 Mark Stowell / Adam Brenz‑Verca 28 28 29 USA 8970 Bessy Christopher Segerblom / Eric Anderson 29 29 30 GBR 9178 bottle of red bottle of white chris lewns / Jarrod Simpson 30 30 31 USA 904 904 Benton Amthor / Doug Amthor 31 31 32 USA 9095 Highway 95 Revisited Macy Nelson / Russell Miller 32 32 33 IRL 8987 Lookadatla Peter Scannell / John Dunlea 33 33 34 POL 9132 White Wood Sailing Team Przemek Zagorski / Michal Olko 34 34 35 USA 8841 Swagman Michael Coe / Ali Meller 35 35 36 USA 8194 8194 Clark Hayes / Clayton James 36 36 37 USA 8439 Yes Dear! Anne Fitzpatrick / Christian Pittack 37 37 38 USA 9116 The Great Pumpkin Katherine Long / Dan Ginther 38 38 39 AUS 9134 Boaty McBoatface Curtis Hartmann / Michael Quirk 39 39 40 FIN 8768 Giiamari Petri Ebeling / Antti Salonen 40 40 41 GBR 9179 The Mechanic Tudor Owen / Thomas Bruton 41 41 42 USA 8883 Jane's Addiction Kelsey Averill / Michael Renda 42 42 43 USA 9183 No Retreat Dylan Breton / Matthew Breton 43 43 44 USA 9005 USA 9005 Gordon Russell / Martin Goult 44 44 45 FRA 9086 FRA 9086 Neidhart Elisabeth / David De Monteil 45 45 46 GER 9146 Magic Marine Jens Findel / Johannes Tellen 46 46 47 DEN 9079 Little Bluenose Jesper Bülow / Søren Asboe Jørgensen 47 47 48 USA 7359 Hatoup Catherine Guiader / Christopher Brady 48 48 49 USA 9172 Tamaki Paul Scoffin / Brendan Heussler 49 49 50 FRA 9150 KE ATAO IV Herve de Kergariou / Guillaume de Kergariou 50 50 51 USA 8937 8937 Tim Murphy / Matt Merchant 51 51 52 USA 7606 Battleship Brendan Connell / Steve Lovshin 52 52 53 USA 8616 Miami Vice mike powell / Lee Laney 53 53 54 AUS 9115 SailingBits.com Dean Souter / Brad Clarke 54 54 55 USA 8631 FB Incognito Tom Crawford / Pierre Jeangirard 55 55 56 GBR 9126 Serendipity Stuart Turnbull / Andy Forman 56 56 57 CAN 8600 Mystery Marie Gendron / David Brown 58 58 58 BER 9176 Yabsta Gary Taylor / Brett Wright 59 59 59 CAN 7200 More Desperate Measures Jeff Boyd / Rachael Boyd 60 60 60 USA 8814 Sojourner Lin Robson / Matthew Gardiner SCP 61 61 USA 8930 Blondage Duane Delfosse / Sol Marini 62 62 62 AUS 9071 Red Baron Richard Hyde / Lindsay Hyde 63 63 63 USA 8766 The Shocker Ian Conners / Jimmie Cockerill SCP 65 64 AUS 8877 LEE Sails Amy Lee / Justin Mulkearns 65 65 65 USA 8081 Poly Styrene Michael Parramore / Marco Giraldi 66 66 66 USA 8850 Dr. Crash Doug Watson / Gabriel Watson SCP 68 67 USA 910 Schneller Kaila Pfrang / Anna Patterson 68 68 68 AUS 9018 Eighteen Brett Bowden / Arielle Darrow 69 69 69 USA 8838 Team Trouble Sterling Spruill / Steve Taylor 70 70 70 USA 8952 FIG JAM Jake Spracher / Jay Smith SCP 71 71 USA 8819 Noch Schneller Christopher Pfrang / Eric Schwab 71 71 72 GBR 9131 Ultravires Jim McGillivray / Ian Wilson 72 72 73 GBR 9125 Rock Beat Roger Deane / Nigel Deane 73 73 74 GBR 8435 505 Patrick Mcgale / langdon junge 74 74 75 CAN 9138 505 Marek Balinski / Barney Harris 75 75 76 JPN 6999 Applesap Shiro Noguchi / Takao Fijita 76 76 77 CAN 8368 Send it! Paul Place / Nicolas Tosi 77 77 78 CAN 8755 Kryptonite Brian Trainor / Mike Poulos 78 78 79 CAN 8260 Red Rocket Shona Moss Lovshin / Devlin Lovshin 79 79 80 USA 7197 Matilda David Neal 80 80 81 AUS 8968 Devils Haircut matt Hansen / Crazy John McLean 81 81 82 GER 8988 Larissa Georg Mittermayer / Dirk Barteldt 82 82 83 USA 7148 Covfefe Eric Konieczynski / Kyra Tallon 83 83 84 USA 8822 Wicked Pissa David Burchfiel / Bob Williams 84 84 85 AUS 8738 A Salt Weapon John Macarthur‑King / Sarah Macarthur‑King 85 85 86 USA 8244 Hodor Paul Andron / Chris Drury 86 86 87 USA 8919 Safety Word Bryan Richardson / Ashley Love DNF 89

505worlds2017.com