2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship at Annapolis, USA - Day 1
by Bryan Richardson today at 6:59 am
20-29 September 2017
Hamlin & Zinn draw first blood
There was a collective groan from the sailors when principal race officer Sandy Grosvenor announced from the deck of Severn Sailing Association that she was sending the fleet out on Day 1 of the SAP 5O5 World Championship.
Some of the competitors felt the forecast looked shaky, but Grosvenor thought there was a window to get in some racing. Grosvenor is a respected World Sailing race officer and it turns out she was right.
"I was delighted when we got out there and found the wind we did," Grosvenor said.
A northeast wind was blowing about 10-11 knots when the mark boat dropped anchor. That enabled Grosvenor to set the TL3 course that is standard for the International 5O5 class. It features a reaching leg thrown in after the first downwind leg and creates a triangle.
Californians Howie Hamlin and Andy Zinn drew first blood at the 2017 SAP 5O5 World Championship – snatching the lead just after rounding the leeward mark and holding it the rest of the way to win Race 1, which was seven legs and approximately five miles with a downwind finish.
"We got a good start in the middle of the line, which is where we wanted to be," said Hamlin, a Long Beach resident. "Andy set us up in a good spot and we knew right away that we looked good."
Mike Holt and Carl Smit, the 2015 world champs, were first around the initial windward mark and held the lead on the run. However, Holt-Smit and Hamlin-Zinn split gates and that would ultimately prove decisive.
"We gybed just before they did and went for the left gate. They went around the right one and it looked like they had more traffic," said Zinn, who has teamed with Hamlin to capture three North American Championships.
Holt confirmed that version of events and said a little hitch he and Smit had to take on the second upwind leg allowed Hamlin and Zinn to pass.
"I felt like we had a good start and good speed on the beat. We wanted to work our way left then take what opportunities we could to come back right, which is what we did," said Holt, world champion in 2014 and 2015 with different crew. "It was a surprisingly steady breeze, no shifts to speak of. So there were no real opportunities to find a passing lane or take them on. All in all, we were quite happy to come in second."
When it was over, most of the usual suspects were in the Top 10 with Chesapeake Bay locals Tyler Moore and Rob Woelfel taking third, just ahead of the British tandem of Ian Pinnell and Dave Shelton. Defending world champions Mike Martin and Adam Lowry finished eighth.
Grosvenor said the pressure steadily dropped during the race and was barely above the class cutoff of five knots when she went into sequence for Race 2. She got the fleet started, but very quickly abandoned, due in part to a strong ebb current that was sweeping boats down the bay.
Doug Hagan is an Annapolis native who competed in the Club 420 World Championship out of Severn Sailing Association way back in 1984. Hagan, who now lives in Maui, has returned to his hometown for the 2017 SAP World Championship and got off to a good start by placing sixth in Race 1.
"We wanted to start with as few boats as possible and noticed there was a gap in the line near the pin end. So we were able to get off and get away clean," said Hagan, who has Shane Illidge aboard as crew. "We had good speed and Shane pushed me hard to keep the boat rolling. It was kind of typical Chesapeake Bay sailing and definitely a nice finish for us."
SAP Race Analytics can be found here.
Results after Day 1:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Helm / Crew
|R1
|Pts
|1
| USA 9160
|Frozen Banana
|Howard Hamlin / Andy Zinn
|1
|1
|2
| USA 9072
|IO Integration
|Mike Holt / Carl Smit
|2
|2
|3
| USA 9173
|Team Rooster
|Tyler Moore / Rob Woelfel
|3
|3
|4
| GBR 9190
|P and B Race Team
|Ian Pinnell / Dave Shelton
|4
|4
|5
| USA 8995
|blue boat
|Kevin Taugher / Reeve Dunn
|5
|5
|6
| USA 9102
|SUP
|Douglas Hagan / Shane Illidge
|6
|6
|7
| USA 9106
|Mike's Boat
|Mike Martin / Adam Lowry
|8
|8
|8
| USA 9091
|Its Big Its White
|Edward Conrads / Brian Haines
|9
|9
|9
| GBR 9088
|Gill Race Team
|Andy Smith / Roger Gilbert
|10
|10
|10
| USA 8681
|Park Miller LLC
|Stuart Park / Ryan Cox
|SCP
|11
|11
| FRA 9175
|505
|Philippe Boite / Florian Corbel
|11
|11
|12
| USA 8913
|USA8913
|Dan Herlihy / Austin Powers
|12
|12
|13
| USA 8831
|Big Red Dog
|Kerry Poe / Paul VonGrey
|13
|13
|14
| GER 9169
|compensation‑partner.de
|Tim Boeger / Finn Boeger
|14
|14
|15
| GER 8929
|8929
|Kai Bertallot / Jan Reifferscheidt
|15
|15
|16
| AUS 9191
|Swear jar
|Malcolm Higgins / Marcus Cooper
|16
|16
|17
| USA 9003
|Toxic Asset
|Jesse Falsone / Chris Behm
|17
|17
|18
| USA 8715
|Pressure Drop
|Ethan Bixby / Parry Barclay
|18
|18
|19
| GER 9043
|Bikini Atoll
|Angela Stenger / Skipper: Nikola Birkner
|19
|19
|20
| USA 8830
|NESS
|Drew Buttner / Mark Zagol
|21
|21
|21
| USA 9007
|License to Kill
|Matthew Barry / Thomas Barrows
|22
|22
|22
| GBR 9180
|Ovington Boats
|Nathan Batchelor / Norman Byrd
|23
|23
|23
| USA 909
|IBIYCYHI
|A.J. Conrads / Richard Mundell
|SCP
|24
|24
| AUS 9167
|Soaked
|Nigel Lott / Bob Franks
|24
|24
|25
| AUS 9028
|Earle Grey
|Earle Alexander / Ian Gregg
|25
|25
|26
| USA 9041
|Bench Mark
|Henry Amthor / Dustin Romey
|26
|26
|27
| USA 8851
|USA 8851
|Ted Huebner / Mike Komar
|27
|27
|28
| AUS 9110
|OCCY 2
|Mark Stowell / Adam Brenz‑Verca
|28
|28
|29
| USA 8970
|Bessy
|Christopher Segerblom / Eric Anderson
|29
|29
|30
| GBR 9178
|bottle of red bottle of white
|chris lewns / Jarrod Simpson
|30
|30
|31
| USA 904
|904
|Benton Amthor / Doug Amthor
|31
|31
|32
| USA 9095
|Highway 95 Revisited
|Macy Nelson / Russell Miller
|32
|32
|33
| IRL 8987
|Lookadatla
|Peter Scannell / John Dunlea
|33
|33
|34
| POL 9132
|White Wood Sailing Team
|Przemek Zagorski / Michal Olko
|34
|34
|35
| USA 8841
|Swagman
|Michael Coe / Ali Meller
|35
|35
|36
| USA 8194
|8194
|Clark Hayes / Clayton James
|36
|36
|37
| USA 8439
|Yes Dear!
|Anne Fitzpatrick / Christian Pittack
|37
|37
|38
| USA 9116
|The Great Pumpkin
|Katherine Long / Dan Ginther
|38
|38
|39
| AUS 9134
|Boaty McBoatface
|Curtis Hartmann / Michael Quirk
|39
|39
|40
| FIN 8768
|Giiamari
|Petri Ebeling / Antti Salonen
|40
|40
|41
| GBR 9179
|The Mechanic
|Tudor Owen / Thomas Bruton
|41
|41
|42
| USA 8883
|Jane's Addiction
|Kelsey Averill / Michael Renda
|42
|42
|43
| USA 9183
|No Retreat
|Dylan Breton / Matthew Breton
|43
|43
|44
| USA 9005
|USA 9005
|Gordon Russell / Martin Goult
|44
|44
|45
| FRA 9086
|FRA 9086
|Neidhart Elisabeth / David De Monteil
|45
|45
|46
| GER 9146
|Magic Marine
|Jens Findel / Johannes Tellen
|46
|46
|47
| DEN 9079
|Little Bluenose
|Jesper Bülow / Søren Asboe Jørgensen
|47
|47
|48
| USA 7359
|Hatoup
|Catherine Guiader / Christopher Brady
|48
|48
|49
| USA 9172
|Tamaki
|Paul Scoffin / Brendan Heussler
|49
|49
|50
| FRA 9150
|KE ATAO IV
|Herve de Kergariou / Guillaume de Kergariou
|50
|50
|51
| USA 8937
|8937
|Tim Murphy / Matt Merchant
|51
|51
|52
| USA 7606
|Battleship
|Brendan Connell / Steve Lovshin
|52
|52
|53
| USA 8616
|Miami Vice
|mike powell / Lee Laney
|53
|53
|54
| AUS 9115
|SailingBits.com
|Dean Souter / Brad Clarke
|54
|54
|55
| USA 8631
|FB Incognito
|Tom Crawford / Pierre Jeangirard
|55
|55
|56
| GBR 9126
|Serendipity
|Stuart Turnbull / Andy Forman
|56
|56
|57
| CAN 8600
|Mystery
|Marie Gendron / David Brown
|58
|58
|58
| BER 9176
|Yabsta
|Gary Taylor / Brett Wright
|59
|59
|59
| CAN 7200
|More Desperate Measures
|Jeff Boyd / Rachael Boyd
|60
|60
|60
| USA 8814
|Sojourner
|Lin Robson / Matthew Gardiner
|SCP
|61
|61
| USA 8930
|Blondage
|Duane Delfosse / Sol Marini
|62
|62
|62
| AUS 9071
|Red Baron
|Richard Hyde / Lindsay Hyde
|63
|63
|63
| USA 8766
|The Shocker
|Ian Conners / Jimmie Cockerill
|SCP
|65
|64
| AUS 8877
|LEE Sails
|Amy Lee / Justin Mulkearns
|65
|65
|65
| USA 8081
|Poly Styrene
|Michael Parramore / Marco Giraldi
|66
|66
|66
| USA 8850
|Dr. Crash
|Doug Watson / Gabriel Watson
|SCP
|68
|67
| USA 910
|Schneller
|Kaila Pfrang / Anna Patterson
|68
|68
|68
| AUS 9018
|Eighteen
|Brett Bowden / Arielle Darrow
|69
|69
|69
| USA 8838
|Team Trouble
|Sterling Spruill / Steve Taylor
|70
|70
|70
| USA 8952
|FIG JAM
|Jake Spracher / Jay Smith
|SCP
|71
|71
| USA 8819
|Noch Schneller
|Christopher Pfrang / Eric Schwab
|71
|71
|72
| GBR 9131
|Ultravires
|Jim McGillivray / Ian Wilson
|72
|72
|73
| GBR 9125
|Rock Beat
|Roger Deane / Nigel Deane
|73
|73
|74
| GBR 8435
|505
|Patrick Mcgale / langdon junge
|74
|74
|75
| CAN 9138
|505
|Marek Balinski / Barney Harris
|75
|75
|76
| JPN 6999
|Applesap
|Shiro Noguchi / Takao Fijita
|76
|76
|77
| CAN 8368
|Send it!
|Paul Place / Nicolas Tosi
|77
|77
|78
| CAN 8755
|Kryptonite
|Brian Trainor / Mike Poulos
|78
|78
|79
| CAN 8260
|Red Rocket
|Shona Moss Lovshin / Devlin Lovshin
|79
|79
|80
| USA 7197
|Matilda
|David Neal
|80
|80
|81
| AUS 8968
|Devils Haircut
|matt Hansen / Crazy John McLean
|81
|81
|82
| GER 8988
|Larissa
|Georg Mittermayer / Dirk Barteldt
|82
|82
|83
| USA 7148
|Covfefe
|Eric Konieczynski / Kyra Tallon
|83
|83
|84
| USA 8822
|Wicked Pissa
|David Burchfiel / Bob Williams
|84
|84
|85
| AUS 8738
|A Salt Weapon
|John Macarthur‑King / Sarah Macarthur‑King
|85
|85
|86
| USA 8244
|Hodor
|Paul Andron / Chris Drury
|86
|86
|87
| USA 8919
|Safety Word
|Bryan Richardson / Ashley Love
|DNF
|89
505worlds2017.com
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!