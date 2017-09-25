Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Superhuman

Musto's Lighthouse Store

by Musto today at 12:00 pm 25 September 2017
Musto's Lighthouse Store © Paul Gonella

Every so often, a retail space opens that allows you to immerse yourself in the brand as well as its products. Musto's Lighthouse Store, located in the Gunwharf Quays, is one of these.

Visit the store today to step into revolutionary ocean smocks worn by Volvo Ocean Race sailors. Experience technical sportswear worn by record breakers. And discover premium designs endorsed by royalty.

There's no better place to experience Musto's cutting-edge vision and exacting standards. This retail concept store showcases official merchandise for events such as the Volvo Ocean Race and its latest designs. All while highlighting its intrepid spirit of innovation.

History meets future-proof designs, as The Lighthouse also allows you to pick up pieces from its newly updated, revolutionary HPX ocean sailing, MPX offshore and race and LPX inshore racing lines. Musto's 2017 exceptional new dinghy line has also been made in collaboration with Louis Vuitton America's Cup sailors. The store places these latest benchmarks in engineered clothing, footwear and accessories all under one roof.

Musto's onsite technical experts have been trained to offer the best customer service, including efficient branding services and team kit consultations. The Lighthouse Store is a one-stop shop for all your crew kit needs.

You can also get the inside edge by joining in on The Lighthouse Store's free programme of events. Whatever your ability or motivation, whether you want to get fit or just meet likeminded people, this is the place to do both.

The 'Lighthouse Crew' host weekly training sessions coached by Pinnacle Performance, run by Andy McGhee and Dan Smith. These Southampton-based performance coaches run a progressive strength and conditioning program that helps develop physical fitness for sailing and a host of other marine-based sports.

Go in-store or visit the official www.musto.com for more details on its programme of free events.

Musto Unit R21 – The Lighthouse, Portsmouth, PO1 3TJ.

Vestas 11th Hour Racing in training - photo © Will Suto / Volvo Ocean Race
Vestas 11th Hour Racing in training - photo © Will Suto / Volvo Ocean Race

Related Articles

Vestas 11th Hour Racing takes break from sailing
To study ocean health and climate change With one month to go to the start of the Volvo Ocean Race, sailors filled the halls of the University of Cambridge in England, one of the world's oldest universities and leading academic centres. Posted on 23 Sep One month to go
The world's toughest sailing race is back It's the toughest test of a team in professional sport. Winning the trophy has been an obsession for the worlds best sailors since 1973. It has been the source of countless news stories for over four decades. And more importantly, it's back... Posted on 22 Sep A Transat Jacques Vabre full of promise
9 crew and 78 sailors registered for 13th edition The calibre of the 39 crew and 78 sailors registered for the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre promises a high-flying competition, with a race of rare quality and depth. Posted on 21 Sep Ease into Autumn: Musto Technical Jackets
Protect yourself against the weather Protect yourself against the weather. Breathable and waterproof, these technical jackets are made to take on the outdoors. And win. Posted on 21 Sep Rolex World Sailor of the Year nominees
Representing the breadth and depth of the sport World Sailing, the international federation for the sport, and Rolex are proud to announce a diverse lineup of nominees for the Rolex World Sailor of the Year Awards 2017. Posted on 21 Sep Vendee2020Vision sailors take on British Record
From Land's End to John O'Groats Four of Britain's young offshore sailing talent are on standby for an assault on the Length of Britain Challenge, from Land's End to John O'Groats. Posted on 20 Sep Strömberg joins Turn the Tide on Plastic
Race winner takes up role in Deel Caffari's team Sweden's Martin Strömberg, a three-time race veteran and winner from the 2011-12 edition, is joining skipper Dee Caffari's Turn the Tide on Plastic team for the Volvo Ocean Race. Posted on 19 Sep Abby Ehler and Andrew Cape to join Team Brunel
Both 'old hands' in the Volvo Ocean Race Team Brunel adds Britain's Abby Ehler and Australian Andrew Cape to their squad for the Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18. For Ehler it will be a reunion with Annie Lush having sailed the previous Volvo Ocean Race together with Team SCA. Posted on 14 Sep Irish Olympic hero and Kiwi offshore racer
Join Dee Caffari's team on Turn the Tide on Plastic Turn the Tide on Plastic have announced two more female sailors for their Volvo Ocean Race campaign – Irish Olympic silver medallist Annalise Murphy and New Zealand's Bianca Cook. Posted on 8 Sep Final Days Of the Musto Sale
Don't Miss Out! Discover the outdoors for less. But hurry! The Musto summer sale ends midnight GMT Friday 8 September. Posted on 4 Sep

Upcoming Events

Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy