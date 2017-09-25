Musto's Lighthouse Store

by Musto today at 12:00 pm

Every so often, a retail space opens that allows you to immerse yourself in the brand as well as its products. Musto's Lighthouse Store, located in the Gunwharf Quays, is one of these.

Visit the store today to step into revolutionary ocean smocks worn by Volvo Ocean Race sailors. Experience technical sportswear worn by record breakers. And discover premium designs endorsed by royalty.

There's no better place to experience Musto's cutting-edge vision and exacting standards. This retail concept store showcases official merchandise for events such as the Volvo Ocean Race and its latest designs. All while highlighting its intrepid spirit of innovation.

History meets future-proof designs, as The Lighthouse also allows you to pick up pieces from its newly updated, revolutionary HPX ocean sailing, MPX offshore and race and LPX inshore racing lines. Musto's 2017 exceptional new dinghy line has also been made in collaboration with Louis Vuitton America's Cup sailors. The store places these latest benchmarks in engineered clothing, footwear and accessories all under one roof.

Musto's onsite technical experts have been trained to offer the best customer service, including efficient branding services and team kit consultations. The Lighthouse Store is a one-stop shop for all your crew kit needs.

You can also get the inside edge by joining in on The Lighthouse Store's free programme of events. Whatever your ability or motivation, whether you want to get fit or just meet likeminded people, this is the place to do both.

The 'Lighthouse Crew' host weekly training sessions coached by Pinnacle Performance, run by Andy McGhee and Dan Smith. These Southampton-based performance coaches run a progressive strength and conditioning program that helps develop physical fitness for sailing and a host of other marine-based sports.

Go in-store or visit the official www.musto.com for more details on its programme of free events.

Musto Unit R21 – The Lighthouse, Portsmouth, PO1 3TJ.