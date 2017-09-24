Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Be Your Own Tactics Coach by Jon Emmett
Be Your Own Tactics Coach by Jon Emmett

Boats for sale

Sandhopper S33
located in Southend-on-Sea
Mirror 69776
located in Colchester

Success for Blackwater Workplace Challenge Team at Brightlingsea

by Christine Brown today at 9:09 pm 24 September 2017
Team Blackwater © Nigel Butler

During this summer we taught six adult novices to sail Topper dinghies on the Blackwater Sailing Club lake up to the level of being able to race a triangular course in a regatta.

This was the Workplace Challenge run by us as a joint venture between the RYA and Active Essex to offer businesses a learn to sail programme. This culminated in five of the team going to Brightlingsea Sailing Club to take part in a round robin series of races in Topaz single handers in very challenging conditions ranging from no wind to a force 4 sea breeze. They encountered things not usually found on the BSC lake such as tide, large navigation marks, navigation posts and commercial traffic to name but a few and they coped with these very well

Team Blackwater proved unbeatable and took the first two steps on the podium. Congratulations to the overall winner Aleutia House and to second placed Tash Kershaw. Many thanks to fellow instructors Rob Haigh, Frankie Ash and Drac Norman for helping to run this very enjoyable and successful programme.

For more details about events like this see www.blackwatersailingclub.org.uk

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

OKs at Brightlingsea
Rescheduled nationals date lowers the turnout The Brightlingsea Sailing Club OK Open Meeting on the weekend of 16 and 17 September was a small but perfectly formed affair with half a dozen boats competing. Posted on 17 Sep OKs at Brightlingsea preview
North Sails Super Series round 4 The fourth event of the OK Dingy North Super Series is scheduled to be held at Brightlingsea Sailing Club over the weekend of 16th and 17th September following successful events at Rutland, Castle Cove and Sunderland Yacht Clubs. Posted on 13 Sep Blackwater SC Club Week
300 competitors in eleven classes Blackwater Sailing Club's annual Club Week was a huge success and members experienced a wide range of conditions throughout the week. With around 300 competitors in eleven classes there was something to suit everyone. Posted on 22 Aug Harken UK Musto Skiff Nationals overall
A bright and sunny end in Brightlingsea The final day of racing dawned bright and sunny at Brightlingsea and the fleet promptly launched in the morning breeze of 8-10 knots. With the top 3 split by just a single point it was going to be a battle royal for the title. Posted on 21 Aug Harken UK Musto Skiff Nationals day 2
Gulliver's Travels After a day spent bimbling and walking in the beautiful Essex countryside, the fleet were chomping at the bit to get back out on the water. Posted on 19 Aug Harken UK Musto Skiff Nationals day 1
Big chop for the fleet at Brightlingsea After negotiating the tricky creek, resulting in a short postponement, the fleet got away with a clean start to see Neil Ashby lead to the top mark with Andy Peake, Dan Trotter and Bruce Keen chasing at his heels. Posted on 18 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week overall
Concludes in style with sunset prize giving Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 went out in style with a final race in perfect conditions, a sunset prize giving and a blow out last night party. Posted on 13 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 6
Champagne sailing at last The sun and sea breeze made a welcome return for Brightlingsea Boat Park & Ride Family Friday at Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week 2017 where the 141 competing boats finally got to enjoy some true champagne sailing conditions. Posted on 12 Aug Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week day 5
Great inclusive racing in the Parent and Child Class After the torrential downpours of and special all in handicap of Big Wednesday, it was back to the serious business of regatta series racing on day five of Learning & Skills Solutions Pyefleet Week in Brightlingsea. Posted on 11 Aug Blackwater SC Annual Regatta
Sailing, crabbing, cakes and a greasy pole Saturday 5th August saw Blackwater Sailing Club hold their annual regatta. The light winds, coupled with a showery weather forecast did not deter the keenest of sailors and there was a good turnout for the event. Posted on 11 Aug

Upcoming Events

Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy