Talk to a Holiday Planner

Tel 033 0332 1173

Mon-Fri: 8am-7pm | Sat: 9am-7pm | Sun: 10am-5pm Destinations Holidays Yachts Brochure Yacht ownership Explore the Seychelles: Destination of the month



Hire a skipper or take a bareboat charter to explore the majestic beauty of the Seychelles. Sailing here can be tricky; you must have at least 20 days or 400 miles as skipper to charter your own yacht. Alternatively, hire a professional skipper to help you navigate and ensure you get the best out of your charter.



Bound from island to island to take in true castaway scenes of unspoilt, sandy beaches strewn with giant granite boulders. Inland, discover uniquely indigenous flora and fauna like the carnivorous pitcher plant. Offshore, see spectacular sealife, like the magnificent whale shark.



Book by the end of September to save 10% on the Seychelles.

Discover more > Tongan Archipelago



The intricate volcanic speckles that make up the islands of the Tongan archipelago offer exciting blue water sailing and easier line-of-sight passages. Spot humpback whales, hang out at stunning Hunga Lagoon and feast on local delicacies.

Find out more > Society Islands Archipelago



The Society Islands in French Polynesia, were some of the last places on Earth to be settled by humans. Explore timeless, untouched beauty on a bareboat or skippered charter aboard a Sunsail yacht from our base in Raiatea.

Find out more > *See full terms and conditions here. Mariner International Travel (UK) Limited t/a Sunsail DST House St Mark's Hill Surbiton Surrey KT6 4BH United Kingdom