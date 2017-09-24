Please select your home edition
Edition
Wessex Resins - West System
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Laser Bahia Cover
Rain and Sun Laser Bahia Cover

Audi SAILING Champions League final at Porto Cervo - Overall

by Gerald Gebhardt today at 5:38 pm 22-24 September 2017

A decisive final day in the Audi SAILING Champions League final saw the team from host club Yacht Club Costa Smeralda (YCCS) claim the title of Best Sailing Club 2017.

The event, organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in collaboration with the SAILING Champions League and with the support of title sponsor Audi and technical partner Quantum Sails, concluded today after competitors completed the full schedule of 12 flights of races over the three-day programme.

At 10 a.m. this morning 32 teams representing top yacht clubs took to the starting line off Porto Cervo for the final sprint. After approximately 5 hours on the regatta course, with wind conditions that reached 20 knots and swung from south-east to north-west prompting repositioning of the race area, the full quota of 48 races was completed.

Société des Régates d'Antibes at the Audi SAILING Champions League Final - photo © SCL / Lars Wehrmann
Société des Régates d'Antibes at the Audi SAILING Champions League Final - photo © SCL / Lars Wehrmann

The Italian team representing YCCS, in the lead from day one, secured victory with a first place finish (bringing them to 6 wins in total) and two second places in today's racing.

Federico Michetti from the YCCS team was delighted with the result: "It is a great honour to represent the Best Sailing Club 2017. It's been a great day and a great weekend spent with fantastic friends Flavio Favini on the helm, Branko Brcin and Luca Faravelli together with Filippo Molinari as Team Captain. They were great team mates and I can't think of a better way to round off the sporting season! There were a lot of strong teams here, a lot of young sailors and I really think this is a winning formula."

Thanks to two victories and a second place today the Russian team of Ost Legal Sailing (Vladimir Lipavsky - Andrey Kochnev - Egor Larionov - Nikolay Kornev)) climbed up the leaderboard to claim second place four points clear of the Swiss team of Société Nautique de Genève (Guillaume Girod - Marc Stern - Nicolas Kauffmann - Mathieu Fischer) in third place with a 4-6-2 scoreline today. "Luckily we had a good today, we finished in seventh place overall yesterday so we thought we might not get onto the podium. But today we were concentrated and we had a bit of luck as well so we were able to finish in second place." declared Andrey Kochnev of Ost Legal Sailing.

The winners (l-r) Société Nautique de Genève, Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, Ost Legal Sailing at the Audi SAILING Champions League Final - photo © SCL / Lars Wehrmann
The winners (l-r) Société Nautique de Genève, Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, Ost Legal Sailing at the Audi SAILING Champions League Final - photo © SCL / Lars Wehrmann

Speaking about the event during the final prize giving ceremony YCCS Commodore Riccardo Bonadeo commented: "The Audi SAILING Champions League brings the YCCS sporting season to a close in this, our 50th anniversary year. I would like all of the 32 teams who travelled from across Europe to take part in three days of thrilling competition My congratulations got to all the participants and to our own team who honoured the YCCS colours. Special thanks must go to the SAILING Champions League Association for collaborating with us on the organization of the event, to the title sponsor Audi, the Race Committee, the International Jury and the staff of YCCS who made this all possible. I hope to see you all here in Porto Cervo during the 2018 sailing season."

The Yacht Club Costa Smeralda will be in Milan on 3rd and 4th October for the One Ocean Forum, an initiative that aims to promote the safeguard and conservation of the marine environment. During the Forum the Charta Smeralda will be presented, a code of conduct comprised of environmentally sustainable principles.

Results can be found at www.sailing-championsleague.com.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Audi SAILING Champions League final day 2
Team YCCS maintain their lead after an intense day A busy day for the 32 teams competing in the Audi SAILING Champions League saw them reach a tally of nine flights completed. Posted on 23 Sep Audi SAILING Champions League final day 1
Host team Yacht Club Costa Smeralda lead Fourteen races were completed on the first day of the Audi SAILING Champions League Final in Porto Cervo. Organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda in collaboration with the SAILING Champions League. Posted on 23 Sep Eighteen teams ready to race
In British Keelboat League Final The 2017 British Keelboat League, hosted by Royal Thames Yacht Club, will culminate in Cowes this weekend (22-24 September). Posted on 20 Sep Rolex Big Boat Series overall
Six perpetual trophies awarded on the final day Racing concluded today at the 53rd edition of the Rolex Big Boat Series (September 13-17), hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club on the wind and tide-torn waters of San Francisco Bay. Posted on 18 Sep Rolex Big Boat Series day 3
Consolidating leaderboard positions When it comes to natural sailing amphitheaters, San Francisco Bay is virtually impossible to beat, especially during the Rolex Big Boat Series hosted by the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco, California. Posted on 17 Sep Audi J/70 Worlds at Porto Cervo overall
Duncan is top of the world With numerous General Recalls, Black Flag in play, and a full on foam up, the Audi J/70 World Championship had a thrilling climax to remember for years to come. Posted on 16 Sep Rolex Big Boat Series day 2
Pressure builds in San Francisco Bay Good wind is almost never in short supply on San Francisco Bay during the Rolex Big Boat Series, and day two of racing at the 53rd edition of this legendary big-air contest was no exception. Posted on 16 Sep Audi J/70 Worlds at Porto Cervo day 4
Relative Obscurity rises to the top The Audi J/70 World Championship moved up a gear, as the fleets were split into Gold and Silver Fleets. The early morning westerly Mistral wind, unexpectedly piped up to over 20 knots before the start of racing. Posted on 15 Sep Rolex Big Boat Series day 1
Battle lines drawn in San Francisco While it's tough to win a high-level regatta on Day One of racing, it's possible to lose the series right away, especially in a highly competitive fleet racing on a challenging body of water. Such was the case today at the 53rd edition of this event. Posted on 15 Sep Audi J/70 Worlds at Porto Cervo day 3
A magnificent start for world's largest sportsboat fleet The world's largest sportboat fleet finally commenced racing at the Audi J/70 World Championship, organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda, in collaboration with the Title Sponsor Audi, and the Official Sailmaker Quantum Sails. Posted on 14 Sep

Upcoming Events

Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy