Please select your home edition
Edition
Dinghy Rope AugSep2017 728x90

More than just Dinghy Rope

by Mark Jardine today at 12:00 pm 26 September 2017
Dinghy Rope stand at the RYA Dinghy Show © RYA Dinghy Show

We spoke to Andrew Dowley at Dinghy Rope to find out more about this growing company and his 2017 season so far:

"We've continued to expand our rope sales - that's the key area and the products people know us for obviously - but we're also trying to promote that we're more than a rope company; we're actually an online chandlery. We're trying to change that in people's minds as a lot of people come to us and say, 'Oh, you sell Zhik kit and Harken bits too, we thought you only did rope!'. We're continuing to expand our range across a number of areas but Harken has been massive for us this year so we've expanded the range there and have added 25 new products in the last month alone. Harken are also the distributor for SOAK now as well so we have some of their dog bones and halyard clips in stock as well."

Dinghy Rope have expertise in rope and block systems, so can sell entire packages to customers:

"We've put together some packages, highlighting the rope and blocks that we recommend, and also have made up Laser XD packs with Allen Brothers kits and they are working well. We work with the top rope manufacturers including Kingfisher, Gottifredi Maffioli, and also stock a selection from Marlow including Excel Control, Excel Racing, D12 and D12 max 99 which is really popular with the foiling Moth sailors for their shrouds."

Marlow wrote a very interesting article recently about the strength that is lost through knots, and how splices retain far more of the rope's strength. Dinghy Rope can splice ropes for orders, but this can affect order times during busy periods: "Yes we can provide the splicing work no problem along with hard eye thimbles and other accessories such as halyard shackles. At the moment these can be ordered over the phone direct with us.

There has been a revolution in the last five years with soft shackles and thimble blocks, and Dinghy Rope have seen growth in this area recently: "We're certainly selling a lot more soft shackles than we used to and we have the Loop soft shackles in stock at the moment. There are obvious benefits such as being lighter, and most people go for them as they don't damage the deck and are really easy to undo."

All hands help for recovery at the Tornado National Championship - photo © Dinghy Rope
All hands help for recovery at the Tornado National Championship - photo © Thorpe Bay Yacht Club

On the clothing front, Zhik are the main partner at Dinghy Rope and Andrew has seen a high take-up in this revolutionary technical range: "One stand out product for us us the Zhik Superwarm and it is a complete game changer. We absolutely love it and having used it personally I'd never go back to a drysuit now."

Managing a growing business is always a challenge, but Andrew seems to have the process in hand: "We've hired new staff this year who came on board in May. We're getting orders out faster than ever and as you can see from our reviews, our customers are happy with how quickly they get the sailing kit on their doorstep."

Dinghy Rope use TrustPilot so that customer reviews are independent, which Andrew thinks is vital for a newer business in an established market: "Reputation is so important. As soon as we mark an order as complete in the shopping cart, four days later a customer gets an invitation to leave a review. TrustPilot independently manage that for us. We had a customer leave a one-star review by accident the other day, I emailed our account manager at TrustPilot to explain that we thought there was a mistake, but they can't change anything about it. It's just open, honest reviews. Luckily for us the reviewer (customer) managed to change it themselves in the end when they realised they'd made an error!"

Solo Midland Series prize giving, sponsored by Dinghy Rope - photo © Nigel Davies
Solo Midland Series prize giving, sponsored by Dinghy Rope - photo © Nigel Davies

Dinghy Rope have had an active season sponsoring events such as the Solo Midland Series and the D-Zero Inlands which Andrew finds important for building brand awareness: "We set a strategy to do more sponsorship this year and it's great to have our name out there. It's really important also to feed back into the events and the sailors. In 2018 we're also doubling the size of our stand for the RYA Dinghy Show, allowing us to display our expanded range of products."

We continue to watch Dinghy Rope's growth with interest!

Find out more at www.dinghy-rope.co.uk

Related Articles

Diary and thoughts of a youth boat
Competing at the Fireball Europeans in Lyme Regis The Fireball class continues to thrive and attracts sailors of all ages. Despite strong competition from 'youth' classes, the proportion of the Fireball fleet represented by younger people is increasing. Posted on 24 Sep The Harken Tech Team Story begins...
Volvo Ocean Race Lisbon Assembly Period This year Harken will be telling the untold story of our Tech Team behind the hardware of the Volvo Ocean Race boats. The good, the bad, the tough times and the great, we'll share it all with you, starting right here in Lisbon for the assembly period! Posted on 21 Sep A great family day out
At the TheYachtMarket.com Southampton Boat Show 2017 The UK's festival of boating at is a must-do for any boating fan, from dinghies to powerboats and everything in between. There's plenty to do for younger sailing fans too as we discovered this weekend. Posted on 19 Sep Interview with Andy Rice & Simon Lovesey
About the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series 2017/18 Mark Jardine spoke to Andy Rice of SailJuice and Simon Lovesey at the launch of the GJW Direct SailJuice Winter Series 2017/18 about plans for the season and how to encourage more youth sailors to take part. Posted on 16 Sep A huge year for Lennon Performance Products
New boat, Racewear and championship wins It's been a huge year for Lennon Performance Products. Starting off with displaying the first prototype of the THINNAIR foiling Moth at the RYA Dinghy Show, then Lennon Sails winning the International 14 Europeans and the Moth UK Nationals and Worlds. Posted on 6 Sep Maritime Heroes
Old Pulteney search for the UK's unsung sailing legends Old Pulteney Single Malt Scotch Whisky has partnered with record-breaking sailing and expedition icons, Olly Hicks and Brian Thompson, to launch the annual Maritime Heroes Awards. Posted on 4 Sep International Canoe World Championships
David Henshall looks back at the week With a nicely organised final medal ceremony and prize giving, which took place alongside a very tasty Championships dinner, the curtain finally came down on the International Canoe World Championships at Pwllheli Sailing Club. Posted on 29 Aug We lucky few...
Or Pwllheli reviewed, through a glass darkly To coin the popular phrase from that strange game men play with their balls (and now, even more successfully, ladies too) the 2017 season is shaping up to be a game of two halves. Posted on 23 Aug Fatigue and its effect on rope performance
Explanation by Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes Paul Dyer, technical manager at Marlow Ropes, examines the effect of fatigue on the performance of rope and rigging. Ropes, like people, suffer from fatigue. Unlike people a good night's sleep does not reinvigorate them. Posted on 18 Aug Developing sails for the F101 foiling tri
We speak to Hyde Sails' Richard Lovering We spoke to Richard Lovering about Hyde Sails' role in the development of the F101 foiling trimaran. Richard went in to it with almost a clean sheet as it wasn't just a new boat, but also a new concept. Posted on 17 Aug

Upcoming Events

Royal Cornwall YC Flying Fifteen National Championship for Flying Fifteen
Royal Cornwall YC- 27 Sep to 30 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct Upper Thames SC Wayfarer Open Meeting for Wayfarer
Upper Thames SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Brightlingsea SC B14 and RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Open Meeting for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Notts County SC Flying Fifteen Waples Wines Northern Traveller & Prize Giving for Flying Fifteen
Notts County SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Hayling Island SC Sportsboats and Sportsboats Nab Cup & Sparkes Trophy for Sportsboats and Sportsboats
Hayling Island SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Chichester YC Laser and Europe Open Meeting for Laser and Europe
Chichester YC- 7 Oct Grafham Water SC RS400 and RS800 Inland Championships for RS400 and RS800
Grafham Water SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy