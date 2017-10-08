Please select your home edition
Rooster Southern Topper Travellers at Bosham Sailing Club - Preview

by Jason Kirk today at 4:22 pm 8 October 2017
Toppers at Bosham © Juliette Kemp

Calling all Topper sailors in the South, South East and South West zone areas. The next Rooster Southern Area Topper traveller will be held at Bosham SC - near Chichester, West Sussex - on Sunday 8th October.

This will be the final traveller event of the 2017 season. The Southern Area Championships on Sunday 22nd October at Hill Head SC in Hampshire will be the last official event this season. A further e-mail regarding this specific event will be issued separately in due course.

For Bosham specifically, whilst the traveller will be held on Sunday 8th October, the open coaching day on Saturday 7th October is an important one to attend if you have applied for a 'South Zone' squad place - this will be the last of the 3 compulsory qualifying events that require attendance for zone squad place consideration. The South zone RYA coaching team of Lynne Billowes and Abbie Hewitt will be running this session and assessing the performance of sailors on the day.

Entry fee for the traveller event will be £15.00 per boat and you can 'pay and play' on the day. Registration will be open from 09.00am at the Cobnor site of Bosham Sailing Club and competitor briefing planned for 10am and targeting a first race warning signal time of 10.55am at the earliest.

The Sailing Instructions for the event can be found here.

To sign up for the open coaching, visit the GBR Topper website at gbrtopper.ourclubadmin.com/ and then scroll down to find and select the Southern Open coaching event at Bosham SC, click through and complete the registration details as prompted.

A reminder: The series prize giving has been postponed and will now take place on Sunday 22nd October at Hill Head following the running of the Area Championships.

Finally, for those attending the coaching day and specifically those zone squad applicants, enjoy and good luck.

See you on Sunday 8th for the traveller itself.

